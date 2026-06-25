Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Match Prediction SRI 65 % Chance of Winning SCO 35 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.62 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Group 2 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup is about to have the last game for two teams, as Scotland Women will be facing Sri Lanka Women in their last group game. This match will be played on 26 June at 11:00 PM IST at Old Trafford in Manchester. Scotland Women are heading to this game after losing their previous one to New Zealand Women by 6 wickets. On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women are heading to this game after winning its previous match against Ireland Women by 9 wickets.

Who will win? Scotland Women Sri Lanka Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: Sri Lanka Women have won all three of their head-to-head matches against Scotland Women.

Darcey Carter, from Scotland Women, has scored 307 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 34.11.

Kavisha Dilhari, from Sri Lanka Women, has taken 11 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 6.12.

Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning

Sri Lanka Women will enter the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team stands undefeated against Scotland Women, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Chamari Athapaththu, who has scored 139 runs in 4 innings at an average of 46.33, and Kavisha Dilhari, who holds 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 28.75. On the other hand, Scotland Women will be eager to turn the tables and secure a win. For this, the team will rely on its player performances, which might help them to some extent. They have players such as Darcey Carter, who has scored 174 runs in 4 innings at an average of 58, and Kathryn Bryce, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 17.33.

Scotland Women Chances of Winning: 35%

Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning: 65%

Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Scotland Women had a strong start to this tournament but they were not able to sustain it. The team holds one win and three losses in the four games they have played, as they now aim to end the campaign on a positive note by winning their last group match. But with the match being against Sri Lanka Women, it brings down some challenges for the team. They have batters such as Sarah Bryce, who has scored 112 runs in 4 innings at an average of 28, and Kathryn Bryce, who has scored 71 runs in 4 innings at an average of 17.75. Kirstie Gordon has also taken 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 18.33.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women had their own ups and downs in this tournament. The team went on to secure two wins and two losses in the four games it has played, as they now aim to end the campaign with another strong win. And with their last game being against Scotland Women, the team has received the required opportunity. The team stands undefeated against Scotland Women in head-to-head encounters. They have batters such as Nilakshika Silva, who has scored 127 runs in 4 innings at an average of 63.50, and Kavisha Dilhari, who has scored 57 runs in 3 innings at an average of 19. Chamari Athapaththu has also taken 3 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 29.66.

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Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between Scotland Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester. This venue has hosted 18 T20Is, out of which 7 have been won by the team batting first, and 8 have been won by the team batting second. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 163, but it falls to 129 in the second innings of the game. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Scotland Women and Sri Lanka Women could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 50% chance of rain.

Sunny 67% Humidity 17° - 28° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 67% Humidity 17° - 28° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Scotland Women and Sri Lanka Women Player List

Team Form

Scotland Women Team Form

Scotland Women have encountered a losing streak in the shortest format of the game. The team is now having three consecutive losses and two wins in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Katherine Fraser, who holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 24.60, and Katherine Fraser, who has scored 65 runs in 4 innings at an average of 16.25.

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women have not been able to secure consistent wins in this format. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as Mithali Ayodhya, who holds 2 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 44.50, and Imesha Dulani, who has scored 44 runs in 3 innings at an average of 14.66.

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Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters

Darcey Carter is the highest run-scorer for Scotland Women in this format. She has managed to score 307 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 34.11.

Chamari Athapaththu has regained her form with the bat for Sri Lanka Women. She has managed to score 330 runs in her last 10 games for the team at an average of 41.25.

Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers

Kathryn Bryce is leading the wicket-taking charts for Scotland Women in this format. She has been able to take 13 wickets for the team in her last 10 games at an economy of 7.25.

Kavisha Dilhari still stands as the leading wicket-taker for Sri Lanka Women. She has taken 11 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 6.12.