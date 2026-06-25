Ireland vs India, T20 Series Match Prediction IRL 25 % Chance of Winning IND 75 % Place a bet Parimatch 9.94 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The India tour of Ireland is all set to commence, as the Indian team visits the Irish nation after a long break in the shortest format. The first T20I of this series is all set to be played on 26 June at 6:00 PM IST at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. Ireland is heading to this series after finishing in the group stages of the T20 World Cup. On the other hand, India is heading to this series right after being crowned as the champions of the T20 World Cup.

Who will win? Ireland India Vote 0 votes

Facts: India has won four out of its last five head-to-head games against Ireland, without losing any one of them.

Lorcan Tucker, from Ireland, has scored 292 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 32.44.

Axar Patel, from India, has taken 14 wickets in his last 8 games at an economy of 8.21.

Ireland vs India Chances of Winning

India will enter the first T20I against Ireland with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Ireland, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Ishan Kishan, who has scored 1328 runs in 45 innings at an average of 30.18, and Axar Patel, who holds 97 wickets in 88 innings at an average of 21.42. On the other hand, Ireland will also be eager to cause a turnaround and start the series with a win. It should be noted that the team will be taking the home-ground advantage, which might help them to some extent. They have players such as Lorcan Tucker, who has scored 1730 runs in 85 innings at an average of 22.76, and Matthew Humphreys, who holds 25 wickets in 18 innings at an average of 18.56.

Ireland Chances of Winning: 25%

India Chances of Winning: 75%

Ireland vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Ireland will be hosting India for a T20I series after a long time. Although the series against the World champions will be a bit challenging, the team will still take a look at it as an opportunity to take some lessons. Taking the home-ground advantage, Ireland will also be aiming to secure a turnaround in the first match against India. They have batsmen such as Harry Tector, who has scored 1845 runs in 90 innings at an average of 24.93, and Ross Adair, who has scored 1374 runs in 64 innings at an average of 23.28. Gareth Delany has been a key bowler, as he holds 59 wickets in 74 innings at an average of 26.47.

On the other hand, India is heading to the T20I series against Ireland with some changes. As the team begins its preparations for the 2028 T20 World Cup, they have also gone through a captaincy change. Right before the series against England, the Ireland tour brings an opportunity to be prepared for the same. They have batsmen such as Sanju Samson, who has scored 1399 runs in 54 innings at an average of 28.55, and Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 1438 runs in 45 innings at an average of 33.44. Arshdeep Singh will be a key bowler for the team, as he holds 127 wickets in 83 innings at an average of 19.70.

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Ireland vs India Match Toss Prediction

The first T20I between Ireland and India will be taking place at Civil Service Cricket Club, which means Ireland takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted an impressive total of 33 T20Is, out of which 13 have been won by the team batting first, and 19 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 127, but it falls to 112 in the second innings. Looking at the same, the team which will be winning the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The first T20I between Ireland and India could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 55% chance of rain.

Light Rain 85% Humidity 17° - 21° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Light Rain 85% Humidity 17° - 21° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Ireland and India Player List

Team Form

Ireland Team Form

Ireland has shown a mixed form in its recent games in the T20I format. The team has managed to secure two wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Stephen Doheny, who has scored 1806 runs in 68 innings at an average of 28.66, and Liam McCarthy, who holds 24 wickets in 33 innings at an average of 45.20.

India Team Form

India has been on a strong run in the shortest format of the game. The team is heading to this series with just one loss and four consecutive wins in its last five games, as it aims to extend the winning momentum. They have players such as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has scored 1477 runs in 34 T20 innings at an average of 44.75, and Ravi Bishnoi, who holds 64 wickets in 44 innings at an average of 28.29.

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Ireland vs India Top Batters

Lorcan Tucker will be a key batter for Ireland in the T20I series. He has managed to score an impressive total of 292 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 32.44.

Ishan Kishan is leading the run-scoring charts for the Indian team in the shortest format. He has been able to score 420 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 42.

Ireland vs India Top Bowlers

Matthew Humphreys has been a key bowler for Ireland in the shortest format of the game. He has managed to take 13 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 7.30.

Axar Patel will be a key bowler for the Indian team in the upcoming series. He has managed to take 14 wickets in his last 8 games for the team at an economy of 8.21.