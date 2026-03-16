Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Match Prediction
ABU
45%
Chance of Winning
DEV
55%
Parimatch
T20i
Sheikh Zayed Stadium
Facts:
- With 127 runs, Alishan Sharafu is the leading run scorer for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders this season.
- With 208 runs, Sam Curran is the leading run scorer for Desert Vipers this season.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Chance of Winning
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have had an underwhelming campaign this season, they won the opening game this season against Sharjah Warriorz but since then they have lost four games on the bounce and are sixth on the table. In the last match they lost against Dubai Capitals by nine runs.
Unlike their opponents, Desert Vipers have dominated the group stages once again. They were sensational last season and so far they have won all six games and are currently at the top of the table. They beat Dubai Capitals in the last game. As per our calculations, Desert Vipers are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 45%
- Desert Vipers’ chances of winning - 55%
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Prediction & Tips 2025
Phil Salt has struggled for consistency this season as so far this season he has scored 95 runs with an average of 23.75. In the last game he scored 33 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Dan Lawrence has been excellent this season. So far this season he has scored 145 runs with an average of 48.33. In the last game he scored 20 runs and we believe he will do well once again.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather conditions in Abu Dhabi during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Desert Vipers Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Hales Alex
batsman
Holden Max
batsman
Salt Phil
wicket keeper
Nawaz Hasan
no information yet
Pepper Michael
wicket keeper
Curran Sam
all rounder
Sharafu Alishan
batsman
Hetmyer Shimron
batsman
Livingstone Liam
all rounder
Bruce Tom
batsman
Rutherford Sherfane
batsman
Lawrence Dan
batsman
Russell Andre
all rounder
Aravind Vritiya
wicket keeper
Schalkwyk Shadley Van
all rounder
Tanvir Khuzaima Bin
bowler
Narine Sunil
all rounder
Ferguson Lockie
bowler
Holder Jason
all rounder
Ahmad Qais
bowler
Team Form
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders head into this game after four straight defeats and are currently sixth on the table.
Desert Vipers Team Form
Desert Vipers have been sensational so far as they have a perfect record with six wins in six games.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Head to Head
Desert Vipers hold a slight edge in this fixture against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 3-2. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Desert Vipers won the game.
Head to Head:
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders : 02
Desert Vipers: 03
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers
T20i
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, null
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Desert Vipers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Top Batters
Alex Hales to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top batter
Alishan Sharafu has been the most consistent batter for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders this season. With 127 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sam Curran to be Desert Vipers’ top batter
Sam Curran continued his impressive form in the last game as he scored 52* against Dubai Capitals. With 208 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Top Bowlers
Ajay Kumar to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top bowler
Ajay Kumar has been the standout bowler for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders this season and in the last game once again he did well. With seven wickets, he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Khuzaima Tanveer to be Desert Vipers’ top bowler
Khuzaima Tanveer did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with ten wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Desert Vipers
- Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to win - 2.00 (Parimatch)
- Desert Vipers to win - 1.81 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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