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Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Match Prediction

ABU

45%

Chance of Winning

DEV

55%

Parimatch

1.80
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20i

Sheikh Zayed Stadium

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders take on Desert Vipers in the 17th game of the 2025 International League T20 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 16 at 08:00 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 127 runs, Alishan Sharafu is the leading run scorer for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders this season.
  • With 208 runs, Sam Curran is the leading run scorer for Desert Vipers this season.

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Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Chance of Winning

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have had an underwhelming campaign this season, they won the opening game this season against Sharjah Warriorz but since then they have lost four games on the bounce and are sixth on the table. In the last match they lost against Dubai Capitals by nine runs.

Unlike their opponents, Desert Vipers have dominated the group stages once again. They were sensational last season and so far they have won all six games and are currently at the top of the table. They beat Dubai Capitals in the last game. As per our calculations, Desert Vipers are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 45%
  • Desert Vipers’ chances of winning - 55%

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Prediction & Tips 2025

Phil Salt has struggled for consistency this season as so far this season he has scored 95 runs with an average of 23.75. In the last game he scored 33 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Dan Lawrence has been excellent this season. So far this season he has scored 145 runs with an average of 48.33. In the last game he scored 20 runs and we believe he will do well once again.

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Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather conditions in Abu Dhabi during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Clear
No Rain
Warm
Breeze
Clear
No Rain
Warm
Breeze

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Desert Vipers Player List

Playing

ABU
ABU
DES
DES
First TeamSecond Team
Hales Alex

batsman

Holden Max

batsman

Salt Phil

wicket keeper

Nawaz Hasan

no information yet

Pepper Michael

wicket keeper

Curran Sam

all rounder

Livingstone Liam

all rounder

Bruce Tom

batsman

Russell Andre

all rounder

Aravind Vritiya

wicket keeper

Narine Sunil

all rounder

Holder Jason

all rounder

Team Form

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders head into this game after four straight defeats and are currently sixth on the table.

Desert Vipers Team Form

Desert Vipers have been sensational so far as they have a perfect record with six wins in six games.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Head to Head

Desert Vipers hold a slight edge in this fixture against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 3-2. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Desert Vipers won the game.

Head to Head:

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders : 02

Desert Vipers: 03

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers

T20i

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, null

Icon

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.80
Icon

Desert Vipers

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.00

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Top Batters

Alex Hales to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top batter

Alishan Sharafu has been the most consistent batter for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders this season. With 127 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sam Curran to be Desert Vipers’ top batter

Sam Curran continued his impressive form in the last game as he scored 52* against Dubai Capitals. With 208 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Top Bowlers

Ajay Kumar to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top bowler

Ajay Kumar has been the standout bowler for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders this season and in the last game once again he did well. With seven wickets, he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Khuzaima Tanveer to be Desert Vipers’ top bowler

Khuzaima Tanveer did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with ten wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Desert Vipers

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Desert Vipers have had a contrasting campaign this season. So far this season has been a struggle for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders as they have lost each of the last four matches and Desert Vipers have a perfect record after six games which makes us believe they will continue their winning run in the upcoming game.
  • Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to win - 2.00 (Parimatch)
  • Desert Vipers to win - 1.81 (Parimatch)
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