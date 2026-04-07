Shimron Hetmyer News View all If you are ready to get to know cricket player Shimron Hetmyer better right now, we have compiled all the latest news about him: which matches he is currently participating in and which tournaments he plans to participate in. Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Wankhede gives catching masterclass to sloppy Zimbabwe during West Indies game Fielding tends to be the difference at the biggest stage and Zimbabwe painfully realised that in the T20 World Cup. They gave a reprieve to Shimron Hetmyer, only to see the West Indies batter smash a 19-ball half-century, with the crowd adding salt to the wounds with a catching masterclass. Shimron Hetmyer Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Hetmyer six-hitting spree storms Wankhede and leaves Zimbabwe in daze Shimron Hetmyer WI vs SCO | Twitter delirious as Hetmyer gets a legend-like reception from teammates after plucking blinder Shimron Hetmyer IPL Auction | Rajasthan Royals retention analysis, potential targets for 2026 season Shimron Hetmyer IPL Retentions Preview | Rajasthan Royals aim to put forgettable campaign behind amid questions over Samson's future

International career

Shimron Odilon Hetmyer was born on December 26, 1996. He is a batsman from Guyana who plays near the top of the order for the West Indies cricket team. Early in his career, he led the West Indies Under-19 team to win the 2016 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. In 2018, the International Cricket Council (ICC) named him as one of five breakout players in men's cricket. He also captained the Guyana Amazon Warriors during the 2022 Caribbean Premier League season.

2016

Captained the West Indies Under-19 team to win the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in Bangladesh.

Scored two half-centuries during the tournament, including in the final against India.

2017

April: Named in the West Indies Test squad for the series against Pakistan.

April 21-25: Made Test debut vs Pakistan in Kingston.

December: Added to West Indies ODI squad for series vs New Zealand.

December 20: Made ODI debut vs New Zealand at Whangarei.

Named in West Indies T20I squad for New Zealand series.

January 1, 2018 (just after 2017): Made T20I debut vs New Zealand at Mount Maunganui.

2018

March 6: Scored first ODI century against United Arab Emirates during the Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Harare.

Named Man of the Match in that game.

2019

February: Scored fastest ODI century by a West Indies batsman against England from 82 balls.

April: Selected in West Indies squad for 2019 Cricket World Cup.

ICC named him one of five exciting talents debuting in that World Cup.

June 17: Scored his 1,000th ODI run vs Bangladesh.

November 27-29: Played last Test match to date vs Afghanistan in Lucknow, scoring 13 runs.

2021

September: Named in West Indies squad for the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

2022

Dropped from West Indies squad for Australia tour and 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after missing rescheduled flight.

2024

May: Named in the West Indies squad for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

2025

June 1: Last ODI match to date vs England at Cardiff, scored four runs off four balls.

July 28: Last T20I match to date vs Australia at Basseterre, scored 52 runs off 31 balls.

Leagues Participation

Shimron Hetmyer has played in several T20 leagues around the world. His performances in domestic and franchise cricket have helped him grow as an important player for both franchise teams and the West Indies national team. Below is a look at the main leagues he has participated in.

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Shimron Hetmyer made his IPL debut with Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019. After that, he joined the Delhi Capitals in 2020 and later played for the Rajasthan Royals from 2022. He became a key player for the Rajasthan Royals and earned the most significant contract of his career in 2025.

Year Team Notes 2019 Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL debut season 2020 Delhi Capitals Bought for INR 7.75 crores 2022 Rajasthan Royals Scored 314 runs in 15 matches, helped the team reach the final 2024 Rajasthan Royals Total IPL runs 1,244 in 72 games, highest score 75 2025 Rajasthan Royals Retained for INR 11 crore, scored 239 runs in 14 matches

Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Hetmyer started his T20 career in the Caribbean Premier League with Guyana Amazon Warriors in 2016. He became the youngest player to score a century in the CPL in 2018. He has been captain of the team since 2022 and remains a key player.

Year Team Notes 2016 Guyana Amazon Warriors T20 debut in CPL 2017 Guyana Amazon Warriors Retained for the second season 2018 Guyana Amazon Warriors Scored the youngest CPL century 2020 Guyana Amazon Warriors Named in the squad 2022 Guyana Amazon Warriors Captain of the team 2023 Guyana Amazon Warriors Scored 24 runs off 16 balls in a match 2024 Guyana Amazon Warriors Active player

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)

Shimron Hetmyer made his debut in the Bangladesh Premier League in 2025, playing for Khulna Tigers.

Year Team Notes 2025 Khulna Tigers BPL debut on Feb 2

Major League Cricket (MLC)

Hetmyer played for Seattle Orcas in Major League Cricket. In 2023, he contributed essential runs in matches against the San Francisco Unicorns. In 2025, he helped the Seattle Orcas win a key game by scoring 78 runs.

Year Team Notes 2023 Seattle Orcas Scored 36 runs vs San Francisco Unicorns 2025 Seattle Orcas Scored 78 runs to secure victory vs San Francisco

Domestic career

Shimron Hetmyer’s domestic career began with Guyana, where he made his First-Class debut on April 11, 2014, against Trinidad and Tobago in the Regional Four-Day Tournament. Although his start was modest, scoring just four runs, including a duck, he quickly improved in other formats. In January 2015, Hetmyer scored a century on his List A debut playing for the West Indies Under-19 team against Trinidad and Tobago. His T20 debut came in the 2016 Caribbean Premier League for the Guyana Amazon Warriors, where he faced early challenges but soon established himself as a strong player.

In addition to franchise cricket, Hetmyer was a vital part of the West Indies Under-19 setup. He played in the 2014 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup and later captained the team to victory in the 2016 Under-19 World Cup. His performances, especially crucial fifties in the quarterfinals and semifinals, were key to the West Indies winning the title. In October 2018, Cricket West Indies awarded him a red-ball contract for the 2018–19 season, highlighting his growing importance in domestic cricket.

Other Leagues

Shimron Hetmyer has also played in several other global and regional leagues, making essential contributions to his teams. In the ILT20 tournament, he has been a key player for the Gulf Giants. In February 2023, he scored a crucial winning run on the last ball, helping the Gulf Giants defeat the Emirates and secure a spot in the playoffs. Earlier that year, in January 2023, Hetmyer, alongside Chris Lynn, played a vital role in beating the Desert Vipers in Dubai.

He continued to represent the Gulf Giants in the ILT20 2025 tournament.

In 2024, Hetmyer played for the London Spirit in The Hundred competition. On August 1, 2024, he scored 30 runs off 21 balls, including two sixes and two fours, maintaining an impressive strike rate of 142.86.

Additionally, in May 2021, during the mini-player replacement draft for the postponed Pakistan Super League, Hetmyer was signed by the Multan Sultans as a replacement for Mahmudullah, adding depth to their squad for the remainder of the tournament.

Records and achievements

Shimron Hetmyer has collected several notable awards and set vital records throughout his cricket career. His achievements reflect his talent and impact on the game at both junior and senior levels.

2013: Received the Under-17 Player of the Year Award from the Berbice Cricket Board.

2016: Captained the West Indies Under-19 team to victory in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

2018: Named one of the five rising stars of men’s cricket by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

2018: Awarded the Berbice Athlete of the Year.

2019: Scored the fastest century by a West Indies player against England in an ODI, reaching 100 runs off 82 balls.

2019: Represented the West Indies in the Cricket World Cup.

June 17, 2019: Scored his 1,000th run in One Day Internationals during a match against Bangladesh.

2022: Served as captain of the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League season.

Personal life

Shimron Hetmyer is a well-known West Indies cricketer with a growing career and a lively presence both on and off the field. His personal life shows a balance of family roots, professional success, and moments that have caught public attention.

Family

Shimron was born to Gladstone and Ingrid Hetmyer. His father worked at sugar estates. He is the youngest of four siblings, with an elder brother named Seon and two elder sisters, Shonette and Shonelle.

Finance

As of 2024, Hetmyer’s net worth is estimated at around INR 36 crores. His income mainly comes from cricket and brand endorsements. In the IPL 2024 auction, Rajasthan Royals retained him for INR 8.50 crores.

Homes and Cars

He lives in Georgetown, Guyana. Among his possessions are a Suzuki Escudo and a Chevrolet Trax.

Scandals

In May 2024, during an IPL qualifier, Hetmyer was fined 10% of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. After being dismissed, he reacted angrily on the field by hitting the posts with his bat. He admitted his mistake and accepted the penalty.

Fans

Hetmyer has a strong fan following, with 287,000 followers on Instagram. His performances, such as the 61 runs against Australia in 2021, sparked broad discussion on social media. In 2023, his on-field banter during an IPL match drew attention on Twitter. However, fans also joked about his exclusion from the 2022 West Indies World Cup T20 squad after he missed two flights in three days, sharing opinions and memes online.