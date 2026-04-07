Shimron Odilon Hetmyer

Shimron Odilon Hetmyer

batsman

Full name:Shimron Odilon Hetmyer
Nationality:Guyana
Batting style:left handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Rajasthan Royals

Seattle Orcas

West Indies

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1650554178188
Innings000000
Overs000000
Balls------
Maidens000000
Runs000000
Wickets000000
Avg000000
SR000000
Eco000000
BB000000
4w000000
5w000000
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1650554178188
Innings3047467475171
Not outs0343533
Runs8381471899216324153693
Balls Faced11381400754287623552768
Avg27.9333.4321.430.4634.526.76
SR73.63105.07119.2375.2102.54133.41
Fours8511359276198255
Fifties545121018
Sixies2752464986195
Highest9313981107139100
Hundreds050171

Shimron Odilon Hetmyer Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

150

MI

MI

123

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

202

RCB

RCB

201

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

216

RR

RR

159

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

161

RR

RR

155

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

119

RR

RR

159

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

228

SRH

SRH

229

ResultPunjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

222

RR

RR

228

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

225

DC

DC

224

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

152

GT

GT

229

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

197

RR

RR

193

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

225

LSG

LSG

220

ResultMumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

175

RR

RR

205

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

196

RR

RR

243

ResultGujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

219

RR

RR

214

Major League Cricket

ResultTexas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas

Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

TEX

TEX

221

SEA

SEA

220

ResultSeattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom

Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

219

WAS

WAS

216

ResultSeattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

115

LOS

LOS

196

ResultWashington Freedom vs Seattle Orcas

Washington Freedom vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA

WAS

WAS

139

SEA

SEA

227

ResultSan Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas

San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

SAN

SAN

192

SEA

SEA

191

ResultLos Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

Great Park Cricket Stadium, California, PA

LOS

LOS

(4 ov.) 33/0

SEA

SEA

154

ResultSeattle Orcas vs Mi New York

Seattle Orcas vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

127

NEW

NEW

132

UpcomingSeattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

TEX

TEX

UpcomingMi New York vs Seattle Orcas

Mi New York vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

SEA

SEA

UpcomingSeattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns

Seattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

SAN

SAN

T20 Global Super League

Caribbean Premier League

UpcomingJamaica Kingsmen vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Jamaica Kingsmen vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Caribbean Premier League

Sabina Park, Kingston

JAM

JAM

GAW

GAW

UpcomingSt. Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

St. Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Caribbean Premier League

Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet

STL

STL

GAW

GAW

UpcomingAntigua And Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Antigua And Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Caribbean Premier League

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

ANT

ANT

GAW

GAW

UpcomingTrinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Caribbean Premier League

Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba

TKR

TKR

GAW

GAW

UpcomingGuyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Kingsmen

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Kingsmen

Caribbean Premier League

Providence Stadium, Providence

GAW

GAW

JAM

JAM

UpcomingGuyana Amazon Warriors vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Caribbean Premier League

Providence Stadium, Providence

GAW

GAW

SKN

SKN

UpcomingGuyana Amazon Warriors vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons

Caribbean Premier League

Providence Stadium, Providence

GAW

GAW

ANT

ANT

UpcomingGuyana Amazon Warriors vs St. Lucia Kings

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St. Lucia Kings

Caribbean Premier League

Providence Stadium, Providence

GAW

GAW

STL

STL

UpcomingGuyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders

Caribbean Premier League

Providence Stadium, Providence

GAW

GAW

TKR

TKR

UpcomingBarbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Caribbean Premier League

Kensington Oval, Bridgetown

BAR

BAR

GAW

GAW

Shimron Hetmyer News

View all

If you are ready to get to know cricket player Shimron Hetmyer better right now, we have compiled all the latest news about him: which matches he is currently participating in and which tournaments he plans to participate in.

Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Wankhede gives catching masterclass to sloppy Zimbabwe during West Indies game

Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Wankhede gives catching masterclass to sloppy Zimbabwe during West Indies game

Fielding tends to be the difference at the biggest stage and Zimbabwe painfully realised that in the T20 World Cup. They gave a reprieve to Shimron Hetmyer, only to see the West Indies batter smash a 19-ball half-century, with the crowd adding salt to the wounds with a catching masterclass.

Shimron Hetmyer10:30 PM, 23 February, 2026

Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Hetmyer six-hitting spree storms Wankhede and leaves Zimbabwe in daze

Shimron Hetmyer06:04 PM, 07 February, 2026

WI vs SCO | Twitter delirious as Hetmyer gets a legend-like reception from teammates after plucking blinder

Shimron Hetmyer06:11 PM, 11 December, 2025

IPL Auction | Rajasthan Royals retention analysis, potential targets for 2026 season

Shimron Hetmyer10:14 PM, 04 November, 2025

IPL Retentions Preview | Rajasthan Royals aim to put forgettable campaign behind amid questions over Samson's future

International career

Shimron Odilon Hetmyer was born on December 26, 1996. He is a batsman from Guyana who plays near the top of the order for the West Indies cricket team. Early in his career, he led the West Indies Under-19 team to win the 2016 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. In 2018, the International Cricket Council (ICC) named him as one of five breakout players in men's cricket. He also captained the Guyana Amazon Warriors during the 2022 Caribbean Premier League season.

2016

  • Captained the West Indies Under-19 team to win the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in Bangladesh.
  • Scored two half-centuries during the tournament, including in the final against India.

2017

  • April: Named in the West Indies Test squad for the series against Pakistan.
  • April 21-25: Made Test debut vs Pakistan in Kingston.
  • December: Added to West Indies ODI squad for series vs New Zealand.
  • December 20: Made ODI debut vs New Zealand at Whangarei.
  • Named in West Indies T20I squad for New Zealand series.
  • January 1, 2018 (just after 2017): Made T20I debut vs New Zealand at Mount Maunganui.

2018

  • March 6: Scored first ODI century against United Arab Emirates during the Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Harare.
  • Named Man of the Match in that game.

2019

  • February: Scored fastest ODI century by a West Indies batsman against England from 82 balls.
  • April: Selected in West Indies squad for 2019 Cricket World Cup.
  • ICC named him one of five exciting talents debuting in that World Cup.
  • June 17: Scored his 1,000th ODI run vs Bangladesh.
  • November 27-29: Played last Test match to date vs Afghanistan in Lucknow, scoring 13 runs.

2021

  • September: Named in West Indies squad for the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

2022

  • Dropped from West Indies squad for Australia tour and 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after missing rescheduled flight.

2024

  • May: Named in the West Indies squad for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

2025

  • June 1: Last ODI match to date vs England at Cardiff, scored four runs off four balls.
  • July 28: Last T20I match to date vs Australia at Basseterre, scored 52 runs off 31 balls.

Leagues Participation

Shimron Hetmyer has played in several T20 leagues around the world. His performances in domestic and franchise cricket have helped him grow as an important player for both franchise teams and the West Indies national team. Below is a look at the main leagues he has participated in.

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Shimron Hetmyer made his IPL debut with Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019. After that, he joined the Delhi Capitals in 2020 and later played for the Rajasthan Royals from 2022. He became a key player for the Rajasthan Royals and earned the most significant contract of his career in 2025.

Year

Team

Notes

2019

Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL debut season

2020

Delhi Capitals

Bought for INR 7.75 crores

2022

Rajasthan Royals

Scored 314 runs in 15 matches, helped the team reach the final

2024

Rajasthan Royals

Total IPL runs 1,244 in 72 games, highest score 75

2025

Rajasthan Royals

Retained for INR 11 crore, scored 239 runs in 14 matches

Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Hetmyer started his T20 career in the Caribbean Premier League with Guyana Amazon Warriors in 2016. He became the youngest player to score a century in the CPL in 2018. He has been captain of the team since 2022 and remains a key player.

Year

Team

Notes

2016

Guyana Amazon Warriors

T20 debut in CPL

2017

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Retained for the second season

2018

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Scored the youngest CPL century

2020

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Named in the squad

2022

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Captain of the team

2023

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Scored 24 runs off 16 balls in a match

2024

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Active player

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)

Shimron Hetmyer made his debut in the Bangladesh Premier League in 2025, playing for Khulna Tigers.

Year

Team

Notes

2025

Khulna Tigers

BPL debut on Feb 2

Major League Cricket (MLC)

Hetmyer played for Seattle Orcas in Major League Cricket. In 2023, he contributed essential runs in matches against the San Francisco Unicorns. In 2025, he helped the Seattle Orcas win a key game by scoring 78 runs.

Year

Team

Notes

2023

Seattle Orcas

Scored 36 runs vs San Francisco Unicorns

2025

Seattle Orcas

Scored 78 runs to secure victory vs San Francisco

Domestic career

Shimron Hetmyer’s domestic career began with Guyana, where he made his First-Class debut on April 11, 2014, against Trinidad and Tobago in the Regional Four-Day Tournament. Although his start was modest, scoring just four runs, including a duck, he quickly improved in other formats. In January 2015, Hetmyer scored a century on his List A debut playing for the West Indies Under-19 team against Trinidad and Tobago. His T20 debut came in the 2016 Caribbean Premier League for the Guyana Amazon Warriors, where he faced early challenges but soon established himself as a strong player.

In addition to franchise cricket, Hetmyer was a vital part of the West Indies Under-19 setup. He played in the 2014 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup and later captained the team to victory in the 2016 Under-19 World Cup. His performances, especially crucial fifties in the quarterfinals and semifinals, were key to the West Indies winning the title. In October 2018, Cricket West Indies awarded him a red-ball contract for the 2018–19 season, highlighting his growing importance in domestic cricket.

Other Leagues

Shimron Hetmyer has also played in several other global and regional leagues, making essential contributions to his teams. In the ILT20 tournament, he has been a key player for the Gulf Giants. In February 2023, he scored a crucial winning run on the last ball, helping the Gulf Giants defeat the Emirates and secure a spot in the playoffs. Earlier that year, in January 2023, Hetmyer, alongside Chris Lynn, played a vital role in beating the Desert Vipers in Dubai.

He continued to represent the Gulf Giants in the ILT20 2025 tournament.

In 2024, Hetmyer played for the London Spirit in The Hundred competition. On August 1, 2024, he scored 30 runs off 21 balls, including two sixes and two fours, maintaining an impressive strike rate of 142.86.

Additionally, in May 2021, during the mini-player replacement draft for the postponed Pakistan Super League, Hetmyer was signed by the Multan Sultans as a replacement for Mahmudullah, adding depth to their squad for the remainder of the tournament.

Records and achievements

Shimron Hetmyer has collected several notable awards and set vital records throughout his cricket career. His achievements reflect his talent and impact on the game at both junior and senior levels.

  • 2013: Received the Under-17 Player of the Year Award from the Berbice Cricket Board.
  • 2016: Captained the West Indies Under-19 team to victory in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup.
  • 2018: Named one of the five rising stars of men’s cricket by the International Cricket Council (ICC).
  • 2018: Awarded the Berbice Athlete of the Year.
  • 2019: Scored the fastest century by a West Indies player against England in an ODI, reaching 100 runs off 82 balls.
  • 2019: Represented the West Indies in the Cricket World Cup.
  • June 17, 2019: Scored his 1,000th run in One Day Internationals during a match against Bangladesh.
  • 2022: Served as captain of the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League season.

Personal life

Shimron Hetmyer is a well-known West Indies cricketer with a growing career and a lively presence both on and off the field. His personal life shows a balance of family roots, professional success, and moments that have caught public attention.

Family

Shimron was born to Gladstone and Ingrid Hetmyer. His father worked at sugar estates. He is the youngest of four siblings, with an elder brother named Seon and two elder sisters, Shonette and Shonelle.

Finance

As of 2024, Hetmyer’s net worth is estimated at around INR 36 crores. His income mainly comes from cricket and brand endorsements. In the IPL 2024 auction, Rajasthan Royals retained him for INR 8.50 crores.

Homes and Cars

He lives in Georgetown, Guyana. Among his possessions are a Suzuki Escudo and a Chevrolet Trax.

Scandals

In May 2024, during an IPL qualifier, Hetmyer was fined 10% of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. After being dismissed, he reacted angrily on the field by hitting the posts with his bat. He admitted his mistake and accepted the penalty.

Fans

Hetmyer has a strong fan following, with 287,000 followers on Instagram. His performances, such as the 61 runs against Australia in 2021, sparked broad discussion on social media. In 2023, his on-field banter during an IPL match drew attention on Twitter. However, fans also joked about his exclusion from the 2022 West Indies World Cup T20 squad after he missed two flights in three days, sharing opinions and memes online.

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