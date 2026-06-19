International career

Shadley van Schalkwyk was born on 5th August 1988 in Cape Town, South Africa. He is a cricketer who plays as a left-handed batsman and a right-arm medium-fast bowler. He plays for the United States national cricket team and the MLC franchise Los Angeles Knight Riders.

Van Schalkwyk began his cricket career in South Africa and later played for teams such as Free State and Seattle Thunderbolts. He studied at Wynberg Boys' High School in Cape Town. After gaining experience in domestic cricket, he moved on to represent the United States at the international level. Today, he is a key player for the national team and is active in various leagues.

2020 Van Schalkwyk moved to the United States before the Covid-19 pandemic started. He came to check out the cricket scene but stayed because of the closed borders. During this time, he received a "green card" and earned a place in the U.S. national cricket team.

2024: March: Van Schalkwyk was named to the United States squad for the T20I series against Canada. April 7, 2024: He played his first T20I match for the USA against Canada. June 23, 2024: He played in the Super 8 match between the USA and England, where England won. August 13, 2024: He made his ODI debut for the USA in a match against Canada at The Hague. August 28, 2024: Van Schalkwyk played in a T20I match against the Netherlands at The Hague.

2025 By this year, Van Schalkwyk had played 12 ODI matches and taken 17 wickets, with an average of 30.18. His best bowling performance was 4 for 20. His last ODI was on February 12, 2025, against Oman.







Van Schalkwyk has played 14 T20I matches, taking 15 wickets with an average of 27.47. His best T20I bowling figures were 3 for 35. He also played in the Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Leagues Participation

Van Schalkwyk played for the Los Angeles Knight Riders in the 2023-2024 season. He played one match in each of those years for the team in Major League Cricket.

Major League Cricket

Shadley van Schalkwyk was drafted by Los Angeles Knight Riders in March 2023 to play in Major League Cricket. He played one match in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons. In 2024, Washington Freedom won their third consecutive match by defeating Los Angeles Knight Riders by eight wickets.

Year Team Notes 2023 Los Angeles Knight Riders Played one match. 2024 Los Angeles Knight Riders Played one match. Washington Freedom defeated Knight Riders by 8 wickets.

Domestic career

Shadley van Schalkwyk started his cricket career at Wynberg Boys' High School during a tour of Pakistan in the 2006–07 season. In February 2008, he played his first List A match, scoring 17 runs and remaining not out. He played a few more List A matches for Western Province in 2008. In the 2008/2009 season, he joined the Knights, playing five List A matches and one First-class match.

Van Schalkwyk also played for Free State in several competitions, including the Africa T20 Cup in 2015, 2018, and 2019. In 2017, he was named in the Nelson Mandela Bay Stars’ squad for the T20 Global League, which was later postponed and cancelled. He continued to play for Free State in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup. In 2021, he joined Seattle Thunderbolts for Minor League Cricket. In 2023, he was drafted by Los Angeles Knight Riders for Major League Cricket.

Other Leagues

In August 2017, Shadley van Schalkwyk was named in Nelson Mandela Bay Stars' squad for the first season of the T20 Global League. However, the tournament was postponed and later cancelled.

In September 2018, he was selected for Free State's squad in the Africa T20 Cup.

In June 2021, he joined the Seattle Thunderbolts for Minor League Cricket.

Records and achievements

Shadley van Schalkwyk has had a solid career in cricket.

In his T20 career, he has played 14 matches and taken 15 wickets. His bowling average is 27.47, and he has conceded about 9.22 runs per over. His best bowling performance in T20 matches is 3 wickets for 35 runs.

In his ODI career, van Schalkwyk has played 12 matches and taken 17 wickets. His bowling average in ODIs is 30.18, and he has given away about 5.83 runs per over. His best bowling performance in ODIs is 4 wickets for 20 runs.

In addition to his T20 and ODI success, van Schalkwyk has played over 100 T20 matches since he began his career in 2008.

Personal life

Shadley van Schalkwyk keeps much of his life private, but some details about his family, finances, and connection with fans have been shared.

Finance

His exact earnings are not publicly known. However, after starting to play for the United States national team, his income likely increased, especially with his involvement in major cricket leagues.

Family

Shadley is married, and his daughter was born in February 2024.

House

As of May 2024, he resides in Seattle, USA.

Scandals

No scandals have been reported about Shadley. Some cricket fans have expressed concerns about his age and his decision to play international cricket, but this hasn’t led to significant issues.

Fans

In May 2024, Shadley played for the Seattle Thunderbolts in the Minor League Cricket tournament. He mentioned that cricket is gaining popularity in the U.S., with many fans supporting the team. On Instagram, he has around 3,500 followers.