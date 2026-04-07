Fazalhaq Farooqi

Fazalhaq Farooqi

bowler

Full name:Fazalhaq Farooqi
Nationality:Afghanistan
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm fast medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Afghanistan

Glamorgan

Mi Emirates

Rajasthan Royals

Seattle Orcas

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches2124122756
Innings2124212756
Overs158.090.4210.1205.3211.2
Balls-----
Maidens10330116
Runs88059079411781419
Wickets3227223862
Avg27.521.8536.093122.88
SR29.6220.1457.3132.4420.45
Eco5.566.53.775.736.71
BB43743
4w20020
5w00100
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches2124122756
Innings113181411
Not outs72987
Runs14148225
Balls Faced4241195624
Avg3.515.333.661.25
SR33.332540.3339.2820.83
Fours20620
Fifties00000
Sixies00310
Highest611772
Hundreds00000

Fazalhaq Farooqi Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

150

MI

MI

123

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

202

RCB

RCB

201

County Championship

T20 Blast

ResultNorthamptonshire vs Glamorgan

Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan

T20 Blast

The County Ground

NOR

NOR

165

GLA

GLA

162

ResultGlamorgan vs Gloucestershire

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire

T20 Blast

Sophia Gardens

GLA

GLA

157

GLO

GLO

158

ResultGlamorgan vs Somerset

Glamorgan vs Somerset

T20 Blast

Sophia Gardens

GLA

GLA

175

SOM

SOM

171

ResultSomerset vs Glamorgan

Somerset vs Glamorgan

T20 Blast

The Cooper Associates County Ground

SOM

SOM

202

GLA

GLA

203

ResultWorcestershire vs Glamorgan

Worcestershire vs Glamorgan

T20 Blast

County Ground

WOR

WOR

168

GLA

GLA

141

ResultLancashire vs Glamorgan

Lancashire vs Glamorgan

T20 Blast

Stanley Park

LAN

LAN

201

GLA

GLA

202

ResultGlamorgan vs Middlesex

Glamorgan vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

Sophia Gardens

GLA

GLA

159

MID

MID

153

ResultGlamorgan vs Warwickshire

Glamorgan vs Warwickshire

T20 Blast

Sophia Gardens