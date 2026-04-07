Indian Premier League
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
Indian Premier League
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur
RR
150
MI
123
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Indian Premier League
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur
RR
202
RCB
201
bowler
|Full name:
|Fazalhaq Farooqi
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm fast medium
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|21
|24
|12
|27
|56
|Innings
|21
|24
|21
|27
|56
|Overs
|158.0
|90.4
|210.1
|205.3
|211.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|10
|3
|30
|11
|6
|Runs
|880
|590
|794
|1178
|1419
|Wickets
|32
|27
|22
|38
|62
|Avg
|27.5
|21.85
|36.09
|31
|22.88
|SR
|29.62
|20.14
|57.31
|32.44
|20.45
|Eco
|5.56
|6.5
|3.77
|5.73
|6.71
|BB
|4
|3
|7
|4
|3
|4w
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|21
|24
|12
|27
|56
|Innings
|11
|3
|18
|14
|11
|Not outs
|7
|2
|9
|8
|7
|Runs
|14
|1
|48
|22
|5
|Balls Faced
|42
|4
|119
|56
|24
|Avg
|3.5
|1
|5.33
|3.66
|1.25
|SR
|33.33
|25
|40.33
|39.28
|20.83
|Fours
|2
|0
|6
|2
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Highest
|6
|1
|17
|7
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indian Premier League
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur
RR
150
MI
123
Indian Premier League
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur
RR
202
RCB
201
County Championship
NOT
279
GLA
(32 ov.) 81/4
County Championship
GLA
(96 ov.) 334/7
LEI
County Championship
HAM
GLA
(96 ov.) 353/1
County Championship
GLA
SOM
(0 ov.) 337/9
County Championship
WAR
GLA
(96 ov.) 341/8
County Championship
SUS
(44 ov.) 136/2
GLA
155
County Championship
GLA
(80 ov.) 244/6
SUR
County Championship
LEI
GLA
County Championship
GLA
HAM
County Championship
SOM
GLA
County Championship
GLA
WAR
County Championship
SUR
GLA
County Championship
GLA
ESS
T20 Blast
The County Ground
NOR
165
GLA
162
T20 Blast
Sophia Gardens
GLA
157
GLO
158
T20 Blast
Sophia Gardens
GLA
175
SOM
171
T20 Blast
The Cooper Associates County Ground
SOM
202
GLA
203
T20 Blast
County Ground
WOR
168
GLA
141
T20 Blast
Stanley Park
LAN
201
GLA
202
T20 Blast
Sophia Gardens
GLA
159
MID
153
T20 Blast
Sophia Gardens