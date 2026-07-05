International career

Brandon McMullen joined Scotland’s national team after meeting residency requirements. His performances as an all-rounder helped the team in important matches. Each year, he played in key tournaments and delivered strong performances.

2022

Joined Scotland’s squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Played his first One Day International (ODI) match against Namibia in December in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2.

2023

Took five wickets for 34 runs in a close win over Ireland during the Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.

Scored 136 runs from 121 balls against Oman, reaching his first ODI century.

2024

Joined Scotland’s team for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Scored 60 runs off 34 balls against Australia in St. Lucia.

Finished the group stage of the tournament with 140 runs in four matches, averaging 70. His strike rate of 170.73 was the highest among batters with at least 100 runs.

Helped Scotland reach their highest-ever T20 World Cup total of 180/6.

McMullen plays an important role in Scotland’s team. His skills in batting and bowling help the team in big matches.

Leagues Participation

Brandon McMullen has played in different franchise leagues. He showed good skills with both bat and ball. Below is a list of his performances by year.

Nepal Premier League

McMullen joined Sudurpaschim Royals in 2024 for the first season of the Nepal Premier League.

Year Team Matches Runs Highest Score Wickets Best Bowling 2024 Sudurpaschim Royals 2 53 53 (36) 3 3/21 (4)

December 5, 2024 – Scored 53 runs from 36 balls against Kathmandu Gurkhas. Sudurpaschim Royals won 167/6 (20 overs) vs. 94/10 (15.4 overs).

December 7, 2024 – Took 3 wickets for 21 runs in 4 overs against Lumbini Lions. Sudurpaschim Royals won 187/4 (20 overs) vs. 142/9 (20 overs).

International T20 League (ILT20)

McMullen played for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the 2024 season. In 2025, he moved to Dubai Capitals.

Year Team Matches Runs Highest Score Wickets Best Bowling 2024 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 10 285 61 1 1 wicket 2025 Dubai Capitals 1 58 58 (42) – –

January 12, 2025 – Scored 58 runs from 42 balls against MI Emirates in his first match for Dubai Capitals.

McMullen continues to play in franchise leagues, showing good form in batting and bowling.

Domestic career

Brandon McMullen started his cricket journey in South Africa. He played for KwaZulu-Natal Inland and Hollywoodbets Dolphins at the under-19 level. In 2017, he represented KZN Inland U19 in the Coca-Cola Khaya Majola Cricket Week in Johannesburg. A year later, he took part in the Cubs Franchise Week in Stellenbosch as part of the Dolphins U19 team.

In 2018, after moving to Scotland, he joined Stirling County Cricket Club and played club cricket. He also competed in regional tournaments for Western Warriors.

In Scotland, he played in the West Premier League and the Scottish Cup, a national knockout competition. He took part in multiple T20 tournaments as well. Across all matches, he scored 748 runs with an average of 47, including 7 fifties and 1 century. His highest score was 127. As a bowler, he took 29 wickets at an average of 14.8, with an economy rate of 3.1.

Records and achievements

Brandon McMullen has achieved important milestones in cricket. His performances in international matches brought him recognition.

First five-wicket haul in ODI cricket – Took 5/34 against Ireland during the 2023 World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

First Scottish cricketer to score a century in an ODI match at the Cricket World Cup – Reached this in 2023.

First ODI century – Scored 136 runs from 121 balls against Oman.

Fastest fifty by a Scottish player at a World Cup – Scored 50 runs in 26 balls against Australia in St. Lucia.

Nominated for Associate Batsman award – ESPNcricinfo Awards, 2024.

Personal life

Brandon McMullen was born on October 18, 1999, in Durban, South Africa. He studied at Clifton Preparatory School and Hilton College, where he was the captain of the school cricket team.

Family

Brandon's father is Paul McMullen, and his mother is Glynis McMullen, a housewife. He has a brother named Grayson McMullen.

Finance

As of 2024, Brandon McMullen’s net worth is about $5 million.

Cars and House

There is no information available about his cars or house.

Scandals

There are no scandals related to Brandon McMullen. Most news focuses on his cricket results.

In September 2024, thecricketlounge.com published an article about Brandon’s 50 consecutive runs in international matches. This achievement includes his performance against Australia at the T20 Cricket World Cup, where he scored 56 runs from 39 balls.

Fans

In 2023, Brandon became the first Scottish cricketer to score a century in an ODI match at the Cricket World Cup. Many Scottish fans celebrated this historic achievement.

On social media, he has an Instagram account with 3,000 followers.