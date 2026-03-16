Facts: With 260 runs, James Vince was the leading run scorer for Gulf Giants last season.

With 493 runs, Tom Banton was the leading run scorer for MI Emirates in the last campaign.

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Chance of Winning

Gulf Giants did not have a great campaign last season as they missed the playoffs last term. They struggled in the first half of the season as the Gulf Giants lost four of the first five matches and failed to recover from that. They ended up with four wins in ten matches and ended up fifth on the table.

Unlike their opponents, MI Emirates had a solid campaign last term as they ended up third on the table and made the playoffs. They ended the campaign with four defeats in the last six matches, they lost against Sharjah Warriorz in the playoffs. As per our calculations, MI Emirates are favourites in the upcoming game.

Gulf Giants’ chances of winning - 38%

MI Emirates’ chances of winning - 62%

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Prediction & Tips 2025

Gerhard Erasmus had a solid campaign last season and was one of the key contributors last term. He ended up with 213 runs with an average of 30.42 which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

Kieron Pollard has been sensational in this calendar year. He was outstanding in MCL and CPL. Last season he scored 182 runs with an average of 45.50 and we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

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Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather conditions in Dubai during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Gulf Giants and MI Emirates Player List

Team Form

Gulf Giants Team Form

Gulf Giants struggled for consistency last season as they ended up with four wins in ten matches and missed the playoffs.

MI Emirates Team Form

MI Emirates struggled in the second half of the campaign last season as they lost four of the six matches.

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Head to Head

MI Emirates hold a slight edge in this fixture against Gulf Giants 3-2. Both sides went head to head twice last season and they managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head:

Gulf Giants: 02

MI Emirates: 03

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Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Top Batters

James Vince to be Gulf Giants’ top batter

James Vince had a brilliant campaign last season and would be hoping for a similar impact this term. With 260 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tom Banton to be MI Emirates’ top batter

Tom Banton had an impressive season last term and was the standout batter for MI Emirates. With 493 runs, Banton was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Top Bowlers

Blessing Muzarabani to be Gulf Giants’ top bowler

Blessing Muzarabani has been brilliant in the calendar year and we expect him to once again play a key role this season. Last season, he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Fazalhaq Farooqi to be MI Emirates’ top bowler

Fazalhaq Farooqi was the standout bowler for MI Emirates last season as he was consistent and he bagged 21 wickets last season and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.