T20 Namibia Tri-Series
Namibia vs Hong Kong, China
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
HKG
Namibia vs Nigeria
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
NIG
Namibia vs Hong Kong, China
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
230
HKG
200
Namibia vs Nigeria
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
NIG
batsman
|Full name:
|Merwe Gerhard Erasmus
|Nationality:
|Namibia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|40
|45
|38
|97
|100
|Innings
|26
|25
|7
|35
|33
|Overs
|136.5
|70.2
|24.2
|171.2
|87.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|0
|2
|5
|0
|Runs
|597
|408
|104
|753
|562
|Wickets
|20
|25
|2
|27
|29
|Avg
|29.85
|16.32
|52
|27.88
|19.37
|SR
|41.05
|16.88
|73
|38.07
|18.06
|Eco
|4.36
|5.8
|4.27
|4.39
|6.43
|BB
|3
|4
|2
|3
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|40
|45
|38
|97
|100
|Innings
|39
|43
|68
|90
|84
|Not outs
|4
|9
|6
|12
|14
|Runs
|1595
|1189
|1255
|3012
|1739
|Balls Faced
|1993
|878
|2844
|3845
|1386
|Avg
|45.57
|34.97
|20.24
|38.61
|24.84
|SR
|80.03
|135.42
|44.12
|78.33
|125.46
|Fours
|121
|92
|149
|224
|132
|Fifties
|12
|9
|3
|23
|10
|Sixies
|35
|50
|13
|66
|73
|Highest
|125
|100
|192
|125
|100
|Hundreds
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
HKG
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
NIG
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
230
HKG
200
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
NIG
All the latest information about the cricketer Gerhard Erasmus is collected here: relations between the players in the team, matches played, participation in tournaments.
As per ChatGPT, Namibia will register a narrow four-wicket win over the Netherlands in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Group A opener at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, successfully chasing 169 with three balls to spare after a controlled middle-overs phase led by their captain.