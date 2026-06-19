Merwe Gerhard Erasmus

Merwe Gerhard Erasmus

batsman

Full name:Merwe Gerhard Erasmus
Nationality:Namibia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Namibia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches40453897100
Innings262573533
Overs136.570.224.2171.287.2
Balls-----
Maidens50250
Runs597408104753562
Wickets202522729
Avg29.8516.325227.8819.37
SR41.0516.887338.0718.06
Eco4.365.84.274.396.43
BB34234
4w01001
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches40453897100
Innings3943689084
Not outs4961214
Runs15951189125530121739
Balls Faced1993878284438451386
Avg45.5734.9720.2438.6124.84
SR80.03135.4244.1278.33125.46
Fours12192149224132
Fifties12932310
Sixies3550136673
Highest125100192125100
Hundreds21121

Merwe Gerhard Erasmus Schedule & Results

Gerhard Erasmus News

View all

All the latest information about the cricketer Gerhard Erasmus is collected here: relations between the players in the team, matches played, participation in tournaments.

AI Simulation, Netherlands vs Namibia | Namibia hold their nerve as Erasmus anchors tense chase

AI Simulation, Netherlands vs Namibia | Namibia hold their nerve as Erasmus anchors tense chase

As per ChatGPT, Namibia will register a narrow four-wicket win over the Netherlands in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Group A opener at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, successfully chasing 169 with three balls to spare after a controlled middle-overs phase led by their captain.

Gerhard Erasmus08:32 AM, 12 June, 2024

AUS vs NAM | Adam Zampa's four-fer alongside Travis Head special dismantles Namibia

Gerhard Erasmus03:27 PM, 25 January, 2023

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus bags ICC Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year Award 2022

Gerhard Erasmus01:27 PM, 06 November, 2021

T20 World Cup 2021 | We’ll prepare for Afghanistan just like every other game, says Jimmy Neesham

Gerhard Erasmus07:45 PM, 31 October, 2021

T20 World Cup 2021 | We’ll take Afghanistan defeat as a stepping stone for future, says Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus

Another Players

Brassell, Jack Thomas

Brassell, Jack Thomas

Cock, Divan la

Cock, Divan la

Lita, Addo

Lita, Addo

Davin, Niko

Davin, Niko

Shikongo, Ben

Shikongo, Ben

Brussell, Jack

Brussell, Jack

Kotze, JP

Kotze, JP

Julius, Joshuan

Julius, Joshuan

Mutumbe, Mika

Mutumbe, Mika

Ya France, Pikky

Ya France, Pikky