Merwe Gerhard Erasmus

AI Simulation, Netherlands vs Namibia | Namibia hold their nerve as Erasmus anchors tense chase

As per ChatGPT, Namibia will register a narrow four-wicket win over the Netherlands in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Group A opener at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, successfully chasing 169 with three balls to spare after a controlled middle-overs phase led by their captain.