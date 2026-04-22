Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women, ODI Match Prediction BAN 45 % Chance of Winning SRI 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.22 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Sri Lanka Women's tour of Bangladesh will be having an exciting clash, as the second ODI is all set to take place. This match will take place on 22 April at 9:00 AM IST at the Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi. Bangladesh Women started the series with a 3-wicket victory, as the team now aims to secure a series win by winning the upcoming match. On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women will be looking forward to regaining its momentum by winning this game and keeping the series alive.

Who will win? Bangladesh Women Sri Lanka Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: Sri Lanka Women have won two of their last five head-to-head encounters against Bangladesh Women.

Hasini Perera has scored 5 runs off 13 balls against Nahida Akter, while Nahida is yet to take her wicket.

Sharmin Akhter has scored 38 runs off 53 balls against Inoka Ranaweera, while Ranaweera has dismissed her once.

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning

Sri Lanka Women will be entering the second ODI with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown strong performances against Bangladesh Women in the head-to-head encounters, which might help them to win. They have players such as Hansima Karunaratne, who scored 54 runs off 71 balls, and Dewmi Vihanga, who took 3 wickets at an average of 14.33 in the last game. On the other hand, Bangladesh Women will rely on their winning momentum and the home-ground advantage, which could help them to get a turnaround. They have players such as Sharmin Akhter, who has scored 86 runs off 127 balls, and Ritu Moni, who took 3 wickets at an average of 12 in the first match.

Bangladesh Women Chances of Winning: 45%

Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning: 55%

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Bangladesh Women have received a strong start to this series. The team will be eager to continue the form and even secure a win in the second game, which could eventually help them to seal the series. In the next game, they will also be taking the home-ground advantage. They have batters such as Shorna Akter, who scored 35 runs off 48 balls, and Nigar Sultana, who scored 13 runs off 29 balls in the last game. Nahida Akter was also able to take 2 wickets at an average of 19 in the first match.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women will be keen to make a comeback in this series. The team has been strong against Bangladesh Women in their clashes against each other, which will play a key role for them to come out stronger in the next game. They have batters such as Imesha Dulani, who scored 52 runs off 77 balls, and Kavisha Dilhari, who scored 30 runs off 38 balls in the last game. Malki Madara also contributed with the ball, as she took 2 wickets at an average of 18.50.

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Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Toss Prediction

The second ODI between Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women will take place at the Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi. Only one ODI has been played at this venue which was won by the chasing team. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 205, and it increases to 206 in the second innings. Looking at the pitch conditions, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team would choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

The second ODI between Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 30% Humidity 26° - 40° C 11 kmph

Sunny 30% Humidity 26° - 40° C 11 kmph

Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women Player List

Team Form

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh Women have regained their winning momentum in the ODI format. Over their last five games, the team has managed to grab just one win and lost the other three games. They have players such as Sobhana Mostary, who took a wicket at an economy of 4.33, and even managed to score 41 runs off 56 balls in the chase.

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women have now shown mixed performances in this format. Over their last five games, the team has managed to secure two wins and two losses. They have players such as Nimasha Meepage, who took a wicket at an economy of 3.10, and Hasini Perera, who scored 27 runs off 41 balls in the first match.

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Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters

Sharmin Akhter has been the top batter for Bangladesh Women. She has managed to score 389 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 43.22.

On the other hand, Hasini Perera remains a key run scorer for Sri Lanka Women. She has managed to score 311 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 34.56.

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers

Nahida Akter continues to shine with the ball for Bangladesh Women. In her last 9 games, she has managed to take 10 wickets at an economy of 3.86.

Inoka Ranaweera has been a dominant bowler for Sri Lanka Women in this format. She has managed to grab 16 wickets in her last 8 games at an economy of 4.25.