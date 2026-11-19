Rajasthan vs Baroda Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction RAJ 49 % Chance of Winning BAR 51 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Group A of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be having one of the most intense games loading up next, as Rajasthan goes against Baroda. This match will be played on 20 November at 4:30 PM IST at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rajasthan is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Chandigarh by 7 wickets. On the other hand, Baroda is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Uttar Pradesh by 8 wickets. Which team gets to be at the top after this game?

Who will win? Rajasthan Baroda Vote 0 votes

Facts: Baroda has won both of its head-to-head matches against Rajasthan.

Mahipal Lomror, from Rajasthan, has scored 269 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 29.89.

Raj Limbani, from Baroda, has taken 17 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 8.08.

Rajasthan vs Baroda Chances of Winning

Baroda will enter the upcoming match against Rajasthan with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Rajasthan in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Shivalik Sharma, who has scored 158 runs in 3 innings at an average of 79, and Krunal Pandya, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 7.80. On the other hand, Rajasthan will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, the team will be relying on its winning momentum, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Abhijeet Tomar, who has scored 143 runs in 3 innings at an average of 47.66, and Manav Suthar, who holds 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 11.57.

Rajasthan Chances of Winning: 49%

Baroda Chances of Winning: 51%

Rajasthan vs Baroda Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Rajasthan has been able to show its dominance in this tournament so far. The team has managed to win all of the three games they have played, as they stand at the top spot in the Group A standings with 12 points. In the upcoming match against Baroda, the team will aim to secure another win, but their record against them poses a challenge. They have batsmen such as Kartik Sharma, who has scored 88 runs in 3 innings at an average of 44, and Rohan Rajbar, who has scored 110 runs in 3 innings at an average of 36.66. Rahul Chahar has been able to take 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 19.20.

On the other hand, Baroda is also making its way to the top of the table. The team has managed to secure just one loss and two wins, which now puts them at the 2nd spot in the Group A standings. Their upcoming match against Rajasthan could help them to secure another win, as their record over them has been strong. They have batsmen such as Shashwat Rawat, who has scored 70 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 179.48, and Krunal Pandya, who has scored 40 runs at a strike rate of 95.23. Atit Sheth has been able to take 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 16.60.

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Rajasthan vs Baroda Match Toss Prediction

The match between Rajasthan and Baroda will be played at Wankhede Stadium, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 21 T20Is, out of which 11 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 10 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 180, but it falls to 158 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Rajasthan and Baroda won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 42% Humidity 22° - 31° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 42% Humidity 22° - 31° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Rajasthan and Baroda Player List

Team Form

Rajasthan Team Form

Rajasthan has been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next match. They have players such as Himanshu Rana, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 16, and Mahipal Lomror, who has scored 82 runs in 3 innings at an average of 27.33.

Baroda Team Form

Baroda has also shown some good performances in this format of the game. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Rasikh Salam, who holds 2 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 32, and Amit Pasi, who has scored 61 runs in 3 innings at an average of 20.33.

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Rajasthan vs Baroda Top Batters

Mahipal Lomror will be a key batsman for Rajasthan in the next game. He has managed to score 269 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 29.89.

Shivalik Sharma will be a key batsman for Baroda in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 335 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 41.88.

Rajasthan vs Baroda Top Bowlers

Manav Suthar will be a key bowler for Rajasthan in the next game. He has managed to take 18 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 7.12.

Raj Limbani will be a key bowler for Baroda in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 17 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 8.08.