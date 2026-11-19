Railways vs Haryana Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction RAI 47 % Chance of Winning HAR 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The next game in Group B of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite will be a heated clash, as it features Railways going against Haryana. This match will be played on 20 November at 4:30 PM IST at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Railways are heading to this game after losing their previous match against Punjab by 8 wickets. On the other hand, Haryana is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Tamil Nadu by 7 wickets.

Who will win? Railways Haryana Vote 0 votes

Facts: Railways and Haryana will be facing each other for the first time in this format.

Ravi Singh, from Railways, has scored 307 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 34.11.

Samant Jakhar, from Haryana, has taken 9 wickets in his last 7 games at an economy of 10.70.

Railways vs Haryana Chances of Winning

Haryana will be heading to the next game against Railways with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better form in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Yashvardhan Dalal, who has scored 111 runs in 3 innings at an average of 55.50, and Yuzvendra Chahal, who has taken 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 11.66. On the other hand, Railways will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Ravi Singh, who has scored 89 runs in 3 innings at an average of 29.66, and Zubair Ali, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 21.50.

Railways Chances of Winning: 47%

Haryana Chances of Winning: 53%

Railways vs Haryana Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Railways has not been able to create its mark in this tournament till now. The team has played a total of three games, but they have not been able to win even a single one of them, which puts them last in the group standings. As they face Haryana for the first time in the next game, the team will be keen to secure a win and rank up in the standings. They have batsmen such as Jayant Lakhan, who has scored 84 runs in 3 innings at an average of 28, and Zubair Ali, who has scored 76 runs in 3 innings at an average of 25.33. Pradhyumn Parikh has been able to take 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 32.66.

On the other hand, Haryana has finally regained its form in this tournament. The team has lost two games and won just one, which puts them at the 5th spot in the standings. Since the team is heading to this game after a win, they will aim to carry the same form to secure yet another win. They have batsmen such as Ankit Kumar, who has scored 80 runs in 3 innings at an average of 26.66, and Rahul Tewatia, who has scored 49 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 136.11. Nishant Sindhu has been able to take 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 15.

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Railways vs Haryana Match Toss Prediction

The match between Railways and Haryana will be taking place at Holkar Cricket Stadium, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 5 T20Is, out of which 3 games were won by the team batting first, and the remaining 2 games were won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 204, but it falls to 175 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Railways and Haryana won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 41% Humidity 13° - 26° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 41% Humidity 13° - 26° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Railways and Haryana Player List

Team Form

Railways Team Form

Railways have been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds four consecutive losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Mohammad Saif, who has taken 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 13, and Toufik Uddin Mondal, who has scored 75 runs in 3 innings at an average of 25.

Haryana Team Form

Haryana has regained its winning momentum in this format of the game. The team holds two wins and three consecutive losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Sumit Kumar, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 22.33, and Nishant Sindhu, who has scored 53 runs in 3 innings at an average of 26.50.

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Railways vs Haryana Top Batters

Ravi Singh will be a key batsman for Railways in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 307 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 34.11.

Ankit Kumar will be a key batsman for Haryana in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 382 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 38.20.

Railways vs Haryana Top Bowlers

Atal Bihari Rai will be a key bowler for Rajasthan in the next game. He has managed to take 11 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 8.68.

Samant Jakhar will be a key bowler for Haryana in the next game. He has managed to take 9 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 10.70.