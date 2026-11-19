Chhattisgarh vs Gujarat Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction CHH 45 % Chance of Winning GUJ 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in Group D of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be awaited by the fans, as it will be Chhattisgarh going against Gujarat. This match will be played on 20 November at 12:30 PM IST at Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground in Kolkata. Chhattisgarh is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Odisha by 51 runs. On the other hand, Gujarat will be heading to this game after losing its previous match against Uttarakhand by 10 runs.

Who will win? Chhattisgarh Gujarat Vote 0 votes

Facts: Gujarat has won its only head-to-head match against Chhattisgarh by 8 wickets.

Arzan Nagwaswalla, from Gujarat, has taken 16 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.09.

Amandeep Khare, from Chhattisgarh, has scored 282 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 35.25.

Chhattisgarh vs Gujarat Chances of Winning

Gujarat will enter the upcoming match against Chhattisgarh with a higher chance of winning. Their record against Chhattisgarh has been strong, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Urvil Patel, who has scored 128 runs in 3 innings at an average of 42.66, and Ravi Bishnoi, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 20.80. On the other hand, Chhattisgarh will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Vikalp Tiwari, who has scored 169 runs in 3 innings at an average of 84.50, and Jayant Yadav, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 15.80.

Chhattisgarh Chances of Winning: 45%

Gujarat Chances of Winning: 55%

Chhattisgarh vs Gujarat Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Chhattisgarh has been able to show brilliant performances in this tournament. The team holds the third spot in the Group D standings, having secured two wins and just one loss in the three games it has played. Against Gujarat, their record has not been strong, which could make it challenging for them to secure a win in this game. They have batsmen such as Ajay Mandal, who has scored 128 runs in 3 innings at an average of 42.66, and Dev Aditya Singh, who has scored 76 runs in 2 innings at an average of 38. Sourabh Majumdar has been able to take 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 19.

On the other hand, Gujarat is yet to regain its form in this tournament. Even after starting its campaign with a win, the team went on to lose its next two games, which has now dropped them to the 5th spot in the standings. Their record against Chhattisgarh has been strong, which could help the team to secure a win and rank up in the standings. They have batsmen such as Khilan Patel, who has scored 96 runs in 3 innings at an average of 32, and Vishal Jayswal, who has scored 70 runs in 3 innings at an average of 23.33. Harshal Patel has been able to take 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 28.75.

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Chhattisgarh vs Gujarat Match Toss Prediction

The match between Chhattisgarh and Gujarat will be played at the Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue is yet to host a T20I match, but it is expected to offer balanced pitch conditions. Pacers will be able to take advantage of the early swinging conditions at this venue, but the pitch tends to favour the batsmen more. Spinners are expected to play a role in this game as the match progresses, since the ball tends to grip. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Chhattisgarh and Gujarat could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least 75% chance of rain.

Rain 93% Humidity 23° - 24° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Rain 93% Humidity 23° - 24° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Chhattisgarh and Gujarat Player List

Team Form

Chhattisgarh Team Form

Chhattisgarh has shown some good performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Dev Aditya Singh, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 15.25, and Shashank Chandrakar, who has scored 48 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 177.77.

Gujarat Team Form

Gujarat has not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team has secured three losses and two wins in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Arzan Nagwaswalla, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 30.80, and Ashutosh Sharma, who has scored 65 runs in 3 innings at an average of 21.66.

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Chhattisgarh vs Gujarat Top Batters

Amandeep Khare will be a key batsman for Chhattisgarh in the next match. He has managed to score 282 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 35.25.

Urvil Patel will be a key batsman for Gujarat in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 323 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 35.89.

Chhattisgarh vs Gujarat Top Bowlers

Shubham Agarwal will be a key bowler for Chhattisgarh in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 11 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 7.73.

Arzan Nagwaswalla will be a key bowler for Gujarat in the next match. He has managed to take 16 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.09.