Chhattisgarh vs Gujarat Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction
CHH
45%
Chance of Winning
GUJ
55%
Parimatch
T20
Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- Gujarat has won its only head-to-head match against Chhattisgarh by 8 wickets.
- Arzan Nagwaswalla, from Gujarat, has taken 16 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.09.
- Amandeep Khare, from Chhattisgarh, has scored 282 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 35.25.
Chhattisgarh vs Gujarat Chances of Winning
Gujarat will enter the upcoming match against Chhattisgarh with a higher chance of winning. Their record against Chhattisgarh has been strong, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Urvil Patel, who has scored 128 runs in 3 innings at an average of 42.66, and Ravi Bishnoi, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 20.80. On the other hand, Chhattisgarh will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Vikalp Tiwari, who has scored 169 runs in 3 innings at an average of 84.50, and Jayant Yadav, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 15.80.
- Chhattisgarh Chances of Winning: 45%
- Gujarat Chances of Winning: 55%
Chhattisgarh vs Gujarat Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Chhattisgarh has been able to show brilliant performances in this tournament. The team holds the third spot in the Group D standings, having secured two wins and just one loss in the three games it has played. Against Gujarat, their record has not been strong, which could make it challenging for them to secure a win in this game. They have batsmen such as Ajay Mandal, who has scored 128 runs in 3 innings at an average of 42.66, and Dev Aditya Singh, who has scored 76 runs in 2 innings at an average of 38. Sourabh Majumdar has been able to take 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 19.
On the other hand, Gujarat is yet to regain its form in this tournament. Even after starting its campaign with a win, the team went on to lose its next two games, which has now dropped them to the 5th spot in the standings. Their record against Chhattisgarh has been strong, which could help the team to secure a win and rank up in the standings. They have batsmen such as Khilan Patel, who has scored 96 runs in 3 innings at an average of 32, and Vishal Jayswal, who has scored 70 runs in 3 innings at an average of 23.33. Harshal Patel has been able to take 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 28.75.
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Chhattisgarh vs Gujarat Match Toss Prediction
The match between Chhattisgarh and Gujarat will be played at the Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue is yet to host a T20I match, but it is expected to offer balanced pitch conditions. Pacers will be able to take advantage of the early swinging conditions at this venue, but the pitch tends to favour the batsmen more. Spinners are expected to play a role in this game as the match progresses, since the ball tends to grip. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Chhattisgarh and Gujarat could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least 75% chance of rain.
Chhattisgarh and Gujarat Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Agarwal Shubham
all rounder
Bishnoi Ravi
bowler
Butte Jivesh
all rounder
Chauhan Saurav Dilipsingh
batsman
Chandraker Shashank
wicket keeper
Chawla Piyush
bowler
Chouhan Ashish
batsman
Desai Aarya
batsman
Desai Sanjeet
batsman
Gaja Chintan
bowler
Hurkat Sanidhya
batsman
Gandhi Chirag
batsman
Kerkar Eknath
wicket keeper
Jaiswal Vishal
batsman
Khare Amandeep Narayan
batsman
Kumar Umang Rohit
batsman
Nagwaswalla Arzan
bowler
Mandal Ajay Jadav
all rounder
Panchal Priyank Kirit
batsman
Painkra Prashant
no information yet
Patel Axar
all rounder
Singh Gagandeep
batsman
Patel Hardik
bowler
Singh Harpreet
batsman
Patel Hemang
bowler
Singh Shubham
bowler
Patel Kshitij
batsman
Sureshrao Ruikar Sumit
all rounder
Patel Ripal
batsman
Thakur Aayush Singh
bowler
Patel Shen Nareshbhai
bowler
Tiwari Rishabh
batsman
Patel Urvil
wicket keeper
Tiwary Anuj
batsman
Team Form
Chhattisgarh Team Form
Chhattisgarh has shown some good performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Dev Aditya Singh, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 15.25, and Shashank Chandrakar, who has scored 48 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 177.77.
Gujarat Team Form
Gujarat has not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team has secured three losses and two wins in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Arzan Nagwaswalla, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 30.80, and Ashutosh Sharma, who has scored 65 runs in 3 innings at an average of 21.66.
Chhattisgarh vs Gujarat
T20
Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground, null
Chhattisgarh
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Gujarat
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Chhattisgarh vs Gujarat Top Batters
Amandeep Khare will be a key batsman for Chhattisgarh in the next match. He has managed to score 282 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 35.25.
Urvil Patel will be a key batsman for Gujarat in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 323 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 35.89.
Chhattisgarh vs Gujarat Top Bowlers
Shubham Agarwal will be a key bowler for Chhattisgarh in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 11 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 7.73.
Arzan Nagwaswalla will be a key bowler for Gujarat in the next match. He has managed to take 16 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.09.
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