Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction HIM 48 % Chance of Winning PUD 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Group C of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be having one of the most exciting games next, as Himachal Pradesh goes against Puducherry. This match will be played on 20 November at 4:30 PM IST at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. Himachal Pradesh will be heading to this game after losing its previous match against Maharashtra by 2 wickets. On the other hand, Puducherry is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Assam by 61 runs.

Who will win? Himachal Pradesh Puducherry Vote 0 votes

Facts: Puducherry has won its only head-to-head match against Himachal Pradesh by 18 runs.

Ekant Sen, from Himachal Pradesh, has scored 392 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 43.56.

Adil Ayub Tunda, from Puducherry, has taken 14 wickets in his last 8 games at an economy of 8.48.

Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Chances of Winning

Puducherry will enter the upcoming match against Himachal Pradesh with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Himachal Pradesh, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Aman Khan, who has scored 131 runs in 3 innings at an average of 43.66, and Badal Rawat, who holds 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 10.33. On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Ekant Sen, who has scored 109 runs in 3 innings at an average of 54.50, and Rohit Kumar, who holds 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 13.33.

Himachal Pradesh Chances of Winning: 48%

Puducherry Chances of Winning: 52%

Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Himachal Pradesh have been among the key performers in Group C. The team stands at the 4th spot in the Group C rankings with 2 wins and just one loss in the 3 games they have played so far. Against Puducherry, their record has not been strong, as the team aims to turn the tables and regain its winning momentum in the next match. They have batsmen such as Mridul Surroch, who has scored 84 runs in 3 innings at an average of 28, and Ayush Jamwal, who has scored 83 runs in 3 innings at an average of 27.66. Jitender Rana has been able to take 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 16.33.

On the other hand, Puducherry has shown its dominance in the group stages. The team has won all of the three group games they have played till now, which puts them at the 2nd spot in the standings. Their record against Himachal Pradesh has been strong, which could help them to secure another win and possibly get to the top of the table. They have batsmen such as Bhanu Anand, who has scored 123 runs in 3 innings at an average of 41, and Parameeswaran Sivaraman, who has scored 99 runs in 3 innings at an average of 33. Adil Ayub Tunda has taken 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 12.

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Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Match Toss Prediction

The match between Himachal Pradesh and Puducherry will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted just one T20I, which was also won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 213, but it falls to 162 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 53% Humidity 12° - 26° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 53% Humidity 12° - 26° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

Himachal Pradesh and Puducherry Player List

Team Form

Himachal Pradesh Team Form

Himachal Pradesh has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Ayush Jamwal, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 13.60, and Pukhraj Mann, who has scored 54 runs in 3 innings at an average of 18.

Puducherry Team Form

Puducherry has been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team has secured wins in all of its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next match. They have players such as Shashank Singh, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 16.50, and Pugazhendi Akash, who has scored 92 runs in 3 innings at an average of 30.66.

Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry T20 Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, null Himachal Pradesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Puducherry Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

Pradesh vs Puducherry Top Batters

Ekant Sen will be a key batsman for Himachal Pradesh in the next match. He has managed to score 392 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 43.56.

Aman Khan will be a key batsman for Puducherry in the next match. He has managed to score 368 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 36.80.

Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Top Bowlers

Mridul Surroch will be a key bowler for Himachal Pradesh in the next match. He has managed to take 11 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 8.

Adil Ayub Tunda will be a key bowler for Puducherry in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 14 wickets in his last 8 games at an economy of 8.48.