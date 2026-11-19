Uttarakhand vs Odisha Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Prediction UTT 52 % Chance of Winning ODI 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be having an exciting clash ready for the fans next in Group D, as Uttarakhand will be going against Odisha. This match will be played on 20 November at 11:00 AM IST at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Uttarakhand will be looking at this game as an opportunity to continue its winning momentum in this tournament. On the other hand, Odisha will be looking at this game as a chance to regain its winning momentum.

Who will win? Uttarakhand Odisha Vote 0 votes

Facts: Uttarakhand and Odisha will be facing each other for the first time in this tournament.

Kunal Chandela, from Uttarakhand, has scored 920 runs in 34 innings at an average of 30.66.

Soumya Lenka, from Odisha, has taken 6 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 37.83.

Uttarakhand vs Odisha Chances of Winning

Uttarakhand will enter the upcoming match against Odisha with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better form than Odisha in this tournament, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Kunal Chandela, who has scored 920 runs in 34 innings at an average of 30.66, and Avneesh Sudha, who holds 12 wickets in 19 innings at an average of 34.33. On the other hand, Odisha will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Aashirwad Swain, who has scored 268 runs in 13 innings at an average of 29.77, and Soumya Lenka, who holds 6 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 37.83.

Uttarakhand Chances of Winning: 52%

Odisha Chances of Winning: 48%

Uttarakhand vs Odisha Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Uttarakhand has shown some strong performances in this tournament. Even after starting the current season with a loss, the team has managed to regain its winning momentum, as they now aim to secure more wins. The next game against Odisha seems to be a great opportunity for them, as Odisha has not been able to do well this season. They have batsmen such as Aanjaneya Suryavanshi, who has scored 172 runs in 6 innings at an average of 34.40, and Avneesh Sudha, who has scored 805 runs in 34 innings at an average of 25.15. Jagadeesha Suchith has been able to take 82 wickets in 94 innings at an average of 28.30.

On the other hand, Odisha is yet to create its mark in this tournament. As the team aims to secure a few wins, they will also be looking forward to the next game against Uttarakhand. While Uttarakhand has shown a better form in this tournament, Odisha will be keen to secure a win in this game and give a statement of intent. They have batsmen such as Soumya Lenka, who has scored 127 runs in 6 innings at an average of 25.40, and Gourav Choudhary, who has scored 356 runs in 15 innings at an average of 25.42. Badal Biswal has been able to take 4 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 39.

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Uttarakhand vs Odisha Match Toss Prediction

The match between Uttarakhand and Odisha will be played at Eden Gardens, which gives the home-ground advantage to Uttarakhand. This venue has hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 9 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 11 games were won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 163, but it falls to 144 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Uttarakhand and Odisha could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 75% chance of rain.

Rain 92% Humidity 22° - 24° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Rain 92% Humidity 22° - 24° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Uttarakhand and Odisha Player List

Team Form

Uttarakhand Team Form

Uttarakhand has been able to regain its winning momentum in this format of the game. The team holds almost equal wins and losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their strong form in the next match. They have players such as Tejasvi Jaiswal, who has scored 137 runs in 6 innings at an average of 22.83, and Agnivesh Ayachi, who holds 5 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 33.

Odisha Team Form

Odisha has been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds consecutive losses and a few wins in its recent games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Subhranshu Senapati, who has scored 1473 runs in 55 innings at an average of 29.46, and Lalit Yadav, who holds 10 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 29.70.

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Uttarakhand vs Odisha Top Batters

Kunal Chandela will be a key batsman for Uttarakhand in the next match. He has managed to score 920 runs in 34 innings in his T20 career at an average of 30.66.

Aashirwad Swain will be a key batsman for Odisha in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 268 runs in 13 innings in his T20 career at an average of 29.77.

Uttarakhand vs Odisha Top Bowlers

Avneesh Sudha will be a key bowler for Uttarakhand in the next game. He has managed to take 12 wickets in 19 innings in his T20 career at an average of 34.33.

Soumya Lenka will be a key bowler for Odisha in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 6 wickets in 7 innings for the team at an average of 37.83.