Uttarakhand vs Odisha Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Prediction
UTT
52%
Chance of Winning
ODI
48%
Parimatch
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Who will win?
Facts:
- Uttarakhand and Odisha will be facing each other for the first time in this tournament.
- Kunal Chandela, from Uttarakhand, has scored 920 runs in 34 innings at an average of 30.66.
- Soumya Lenka, from Odisha, has taken 6 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 37.83.
Uttarakhand vs Odisha Chances of Winning
Uttarakhand will enter the upcoming match against Odisha with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better form than Odisha in this tournament, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Kunal Chandela, who has scored 920 runs in 34 innings at an average of 30.66, and Avneesh Sudha, who holds 12 wickets in 19 innings at an average of 34.33. On the other hand, Odisha will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Aashirwad Swain, who has scored 268 runs in 13 innings at an average of 29.77, and Soumya Lenka, who holds 6 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 37.83.
- Uttarakhand Chances of Winning: 52%
- Odisha Chances of Winning: 48%
Uttarakhand vs Odisha Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Uttarakhand has shown some strong performances in this tournament. Even after starting the current season with a loss, the team has managed to regain its winning momentum, as they now aim to secure more wins. The next game against Odisha seems to be a great opportunity for them, as Odisha has not been able to do well this season. They have batsmen such as Aanjaneya Suryavanshi, who has scored 172 runs in 6 innings at an average of 34.40, and Avneesh Sudha, who has scored 805 runs in 34 innings at an average of 25.15. Jagadeesha Suchith has been able to take 82 wickets in 94 innings at an average of 28.30.
On the other hand, Odisha is yet to create its mark in this tournament. As the team aims to secure a few wins, they will also be looking forward to the next game against Uttarakhand. While Uttarakhand has shown a better form in this tournament, Odisha will be keen to secure a win in this game and give a statement of intent. They have batsmen such as Soumya Lenka, who has scored 127 runs in 6 innings at an average of 25.40, and Gourav Choudhary, who has scored 356 runs in 15 innings at an average of 25.42. Badal Biswal has been able to take 4 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 39.
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Uttarakhand vs Odisha Match Toss Prediction
The match between Uttarakhand and Odisha will be played at Eden Gardens, which gives the home-ground advantage to Uttarakhand. This venue has hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 9 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 11 games were won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 163, but it falls to 144 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between Uttarakhand and Odisha could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 75% chance of rain.
Uttarakhand and Odisha Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bhati Prashant
bowler
Biswal Kartik
all rounder
Bisht Himanshu
bowler
Dhupar Rajesh Rajeev
wicket keeper
Chandela Kunal
batsman
Luha Prabin
wicket keeper
Chaudhary Rajan
no information yet
Mishra Shantanu
batsman
Chaudhary Yuvraj
bowler
Pattanaik Rakesh
all rounder
Danu Rohit
all rounder
Pattnaik Sandeep Pradeep
batsman
Gusain Tanush
batsman
Poddar Govinda
all rounder
Joshi Piyush
batsman
Pradhan Debabrata Babrubahan
all rounder
Juyal Sumit
no information yet
Kashyap Visha
bowler
Rathod Harshit
bowler
Kumar Vinay
all rounder
Rout Soubhagya
batsman
Madhwal Akash
bowler
Samal Swastik
batsman
Mishra Mayank
all rounder
Singh Prayash Kumar
bowler
Negi Dikshanshu
all rounder
Tarini Sa
batsman
Negi Ravinder
bowler
Yadav Abhishek
batsman
Pandey Prateek
no information yet
Rauturi Girish
bowler
Rawat Akhil
wicket keeper
Rawat Sagar
batsman
Singh Swapnil
all rounder
Sudha Avneesh
batsman
Tare Aditya
wicket keeper
Tiwari Agrim
bowler
Team Form
Uttarakhand Team Form
Uttarakhand has been able to regain its winning momentum in this format of the game. The team holds almost equal wins and losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their strong form in the next match. They have players such as Tejasvi Jaiswal, who has scored 137 runs in 6 innings at an average of 22.83, and Agnivesh Ayachi, who holds 5 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 33.
Odisha Team Form
Odisha has been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds consecutive losses and a few wins in its recent games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Subhranshu Senapati, who has scored 1473 runs in 55 innings at an average of 29.46, and Lalit Yadav, who holds 10 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 29.70.
Uttarakhand vs Odisha
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Uttarakhand
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Odisha
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Uttarakhand vs Odisha Top Batters
Kunal Chandela will be a key batsman for Uttarakhand in the next match. He has managed to score 920 runs in 34 innings in his T20 career at an average of 30.66.
Aashirwad Swain will be a key batsman for Odisha in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 268 runs in 13 innings in his T20 career at an average of 29.77.
Uttarakhand vs Odisha Top Bowlers
Avneesh Sudha will be a key bowler for Uttarakhand in the next game. He has managed to take 12 wickets in 19 innings in his T20 career at an average of 34.33.
Soumya Lenka will be a key bowler for Odisha in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 6 wickets in 7 innings for the team at an average of 37.83.
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