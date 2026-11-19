Delhi vs Saurashtra Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Prediction DEL 48 % Chance of Winning SAU 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Group B of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite will be a heated clash for the fans to witness, as it will be Delhi going against Saurashtra. This match will be played on 20 November at Daly College Ground in Indore. Delhi is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Bihar by 2 wickets. On the other hand, Saurashtra will be keen to secure a win in this game and maintain its spot among the table toppers. Which team gets to be at the top after this game?

Who will win? Delhi Saurashtra Vote 0 votes

Facts: Delhi and Saurashtra have defeated each other once in their head-to-head matches.

Yash Dhull, from Delhi, has scored 485 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 53.89.

Chetan Sakariya, from Saurashtra, has taken 82 wickets in 55 innings at an average of 20.76.

Delhi vs Saurashtra Chances of Winning

Saurashtra will enter the upcoming match against Delhi with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better form in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Vishvaraj Jadeja, who has scored 916 runs in 38 innings at an average of 29.54, and Chetan Sakariya, who holds 82 wickets in 55 innings at an average of 20.76. On the other hand, Delhi will also be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Yash Dhull, who has scored 224 runs in 3 innings at an average of 112, and Digvesh Rathi, who holds 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 14.33.

Delhi Chances of Winning: 48%

Saurashtra Chances of Winning: 52%

Delhi vs Saurashtra Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Delhi has still remained one of the most dominant teams in Group B standings. The team has managed to secure two wins and just one loss in three games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. Considering their recent form, their upcoming match against Saurashtra will be a challenge which they would like to overcome. They have batsmen such as Himmat Singh, who has scored 78 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 236.36, and Tejasvi Dahiya, who has scored 117 runs in 3 innings at an average of 39. Suyash Sharma has been able to take 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 29.66.

On the other hand, Saurashtra is also making its way to the top of the table. With the team having a strong start in this tournament, similar to Delhi, they will be looking forward to ways in which they would maintain their spot over there. And the next game against Delhi comes as an opportunity, noting the fact that the team is heading to this game after a loss. They have batsmen such as Prerak Mankad, who has scored 1411 runs in 59 innings at an average of 29.39, and Harvik Desai, who has scored 1158 runs in 44 innings at an average of 28.95. Krains Fuletra has been able to take 3 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 29.66.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Delhi vs Saurashtra Match Toss Prediction

The match between Delhi and Saurashtra will be played at the Daly College Ground in Indore, which gives a neutral venue to both teams. This venue is yet to host any T20I match, but it is expected to offer balanced conditions. Pacers will be able to extract early movement, before the pitch starts to favour the batsmen with its quick outfield and true bounce. Spinners will be able to do well in the middle overs, as the ball tends to grip more. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Delhi and Saurashtra won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 42% Humidity 13° - 26° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 42% Humidity 13° - 26° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Delhi and Saurashtra Player List

Team Form

Delhi Team Form

Delhi has been on a strong run in this format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Simarjeet Singh, who has taken 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 38.50, and Priyansh Arya, who has scored 113 runs in 3 innings at an average of 37.66.

Saurashtra Team Form

Saurashtra has shown some good performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds more wins than losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Jaydev Unadkat, who holds 264 wickets in 218 innings at an average of 23.50, and Ruchit Ahir, who has scored 375 runs in 14 innings at an average of 46.87.

Delhi vs Saurashtra Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Daly College Ground, Indore Delhi Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Saurashtra Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

Delhi vs Saurashtra Top Batters

Yash Dhull will be a key batsman for Delhi in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 485 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 53.89.

Vishvaraj Jadeja will be a key batsman for Saurashtra in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 916 runs in 38 innings at an average of 29.54.

Delhi vs Saurashtra Top Bowlers

Suyash Sharma will be a key bowler for Delhi in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 14 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 7.21.

Chetan Sakariya will be a key bowler for Saurashtra in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 82 wickets in 55 innings at an average of 20.76.