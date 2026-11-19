Vidarbha vs Mumbai Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction VID 45 % Chance of Winning MI 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Group D will be having the most intense clash in the next round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, as it will be Vidarbha going against Mumbai. This match will be played on 20 November at 4:30 PM IST at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Vidarbha is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Hyderabad by 3 wickets. On the other hand, Mumbai is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Goa by 18 runs. Which one of these two teams will be able to stand at the top?

Who will win? Vidarbha Mumbai Vote 0 votes

Facts: Mumbai has won all of its last five head-to-head matches against Vidarbha.

Atharva Taide, from Vidarbha, has scored 388 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 38.80.

Shardul Thakur, from Mumbai, has taken 15 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.34.

Vidarbha vs Mumbai Chances of Winning

Mumbai will enter the upcoming match against Vidarbha with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Vidarbha in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Suryakumar Yadav, who has scored 167 runs in 3 innings at an average of 83.50, and Sairaj Patil, who holds 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 12.33. On the other hand, Vidarbha will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Atharva Taide, who has scored 208 runs in 3 innings at an average of 69.33, and Saurabh Dubey, who has taken 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 14.14.

Vidarbha Chances of Winning: 45%

Mumbai Chances of Winning: 55%

Vidarbha vs Mumbai Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Vidarbha has shown impressive performances in this tournament so far. The team has managed to secure wins in all of its three games, which puts them at the 2nd spot in the standings. As the team aims to continue its winning momentum, their upcoming match against Mumbai seems like a challenge, since they have not won any game against them lately. They have batsmen such as Danish Malewar, who has scored 87 runs in 3 innings at an average of 43.50, and Ravikumar Samarth, who has scored 56 runs in 2 innings at an average of 28. Nachiket Bhute has been able to take 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 14.33.

On the other hand, Mumbai has continued its dominance in this tournament. The team has won all of its three games they have played so far, which puts them at the top of the Group D standings. Their record against Vidarbha has been strong, which could help them to secure yet another win and maintain their spot at the top. They have batsmen such as Musheer Khan, who has scored 109 runs in 3 innings at an average of 36.33, and Sarfaraz Khan, who has scored 56 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 233.33. Maxwell Swaminathan has been able to take 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 14.40.

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Vidarbha vs Mumbai Match Toss Prediction

The match between Vidarbha and Mumbai will be played at Eden Gardens, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 9 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 11 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 163, but it falls to 144 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Vidarbha and Mumbai could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 75% chance of rain.

Rain 93% Humidity 23° - 24° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Rain 93% Humidity 23° - 24° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Vidarbha and Mumbai Player List

Team Form

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha has been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team has secured four consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next match. They have players such as Yash Kadam, who has taken 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 14.20, and Vedant Jajoo, who has scored 41 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 120.58.

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai has also been on a strong run in this format of the game lately. The team has managed to win all of its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Atharva Ankolekar, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 16, and Shivam Dube, who has scored 47 runs in 3 innings at an average of 23.50.

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Vidarbha vs Mumbai Top Batters

Atharva Taide will be a key batsman for Vidarbha in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 388 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 38.80.

Sarfaraz Khan will be a key batsman for Mumbai in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 385 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 64.17.

Vidarbha vs Mumbai Top Bowlers

Nachiket Bhute will be a key bowler for Vidarbha in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 8.15.

Shardul Thakur will be a key bowler for Mumbai in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 15 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.34.