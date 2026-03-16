Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Match Prediction
AFG
86%
Chance of Winning
UAE
14%
Parimatch
T20i
Arun Jaitley Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 191 runs, Darwish Rasooli is the leading run scorer for Afghanistan in 2026.
- With 669 runs, Muhammad Waseem was the leading run scorer for United Arab Emirates in 2025.
Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Chance of Winning
Afghanistan headed into this tournament hoping to cause a big upset in the group stages but so far they have had an underwhelming campaign so far as they have suffered back to back defeats and need the win the remaining two games to have a chance of making the super Six this term.
United Arab Emirates batted well in the last game against one of the favourites New Zealand but eventually lost the game. They managed to turn things around in the last game as they beat Canada with five wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Afghanistan are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Afghanistan’ chances of winning - 86%
- United Arab Emirates’ chances of winning - 14%
Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Prediction & Tips 2026
Ibrahim Zadran has been one of the mainstays for Afghanistan in this format. So far in this campaign he has struggled to make an impact, in the last match he scored 12 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Alishan Sharafu was incredible last year for United Arab Emirates as he scored 664 runs with an average of 36.88. Even though he struggled in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Delhi with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
Afghanistan and United Arab Emirates Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Gurbaz Rahmanullah
wicket keeper
Sharma Aryansh
wicket keeper
Zadran Ibrahim
batsman
Muhammad Waseem
batsman
Naib Gulbadin
all rounder
Sharafu Alishan
batsman
Atal Sediqullah
batsman
Khan Sohaib
no information yet
Rasooli Darwish
batsman
Shah Syed Haider
batsman
Omarzai Azmatullah
all rounder
Kaushik Harshit
batsman
Nabi Mohammad
all rounder
Arfan Muhammad
no information yet
Khan Rashid
bowler
Ali Haider
no information yet
Ur Rahman Mujeeb
bowler
Kang Simranjeet Singh
all rounder
Ahmad Noor
bowler
Siddique Junaid
bowler
Rahman Ziaur
all rounder
Jawadullah Muhammad
bowler
Team Form
Afghanistan Team Form
Afghanistan have struggled thus far as they have lost back to back games thus far in this tournament.
United Arab Emirates Team Form
United Arab Emirates were brilliant in the last game against Canada as they registered their first win in this campaign.
Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates
T20i
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Afghanistan
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
United Arab Emirates
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Top Batters
Darwish Rasooli to be Afghanistan’ top batter
Darwish Rasooli has been incredible prior to this tournament as he scored 156 runs and was the leading run scorer. Even though he has struggled thus far, we expect him to bounce back which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Muhammad Waseem to be United Arab Emirates’ top batter
Muhammad Waseem did not have a great outing in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sublime for UAE and was the leading run scorer last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Top Bowlers
Rashid Khan to be Afghanistan’ top bowler
Rashid Khan remains one of the best bowlers of all time in this format and we expect him to lead the way and make a big impact in this campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Haider Ali to be United Arab Emirates’ top bowler
Haider Ali had a brilliant series against Ireland as he bagged four wickets in two matches. Last year with 29 wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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