Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Match Prediction AFG 86 % Chance of Winning UAE 14 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Afghanistan takes on United Arab Emirates in the 28th game of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 16 at 11:00 AM IST.

Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Chance of Winning

Afghanistan headed into this tournament hoping to cause a big upset in the group stages but so far they have had an underwhelming campaign so far as they have suffered back to back defeats and need the win the remaining two games to have a chance of making the super Six this term.

United Arab Emirates batted well in the last game against one of the favourites New Zealand but eventually lost the game. They managed to turn things around in the last game as they beat Canada with five wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Afghanistan are favourites in the upcoming game.

Afghanistan’ chances of winning - 86%

United Arab Emirates’ chances of winning - 14%

Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Prediction & Tips 2026

Ibrahim Zadran has been one of the mainstays for Afghanistan in this format. So far in this campaign he has struggled to make an impact, in the last match he scored 12 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Alishan Sharafu was incredible last year for United Arab Emirates as he scored 664 runs with an average of 36.88. Even though he struggled in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

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Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Delhi with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Afghanistan and United Arab Emirates Player List

Team Form

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan have struggled thus far as they have lost back to back games thus far in this tournament.

United Arab Emirates Team Form

United Arab Emirates were brilliant in the last game against Canada as they registered their first win in this campaign.

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Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Top Batters

Darwish Rasooli to be Afghanistan’ top batter

Darwish Rasooli has been incredible prior to this tournament as he scored 156 runs and was the leading run scorer. Even though he has struggled thus far, we expect him to bounce back which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Muhammad Waseem to be United Arab Emirates’ top batter

Muhammad Waseem did not have a great outing in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sublime for UAE and was the leading run scorer last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Top Bowlers

Rashid Khan to be Afghanistan’ top bowler

Rashid Khan remains one of the best bowlers of all time in this format and we expect him to lead the way and make a big impact in this campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Haider Ali to be United Arab Emirates’ top bowler

Haider Ali had a brilliant series against Ireland as he bagged four wickets in two matches. Last year with 29 wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.