187

Ireland vs Oman Match Prediction

IRL

75%

Chance of Winning

OMN

25%

Parimatch

1.32
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T20i

Sinhalese Sports Club

Ireland take on Oman in the 22nd game of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 14 at 11:00 AM IST.

Who will win?

0 votes

Facts:

  • With 240 runs, Harry Tector was the leading run scorer for Ireland in 2025.
  • With 342 runs, Jatinder Singh was the leading run scorer for Oman in 2025.

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Ireland vs Oman Chance of Winning

Ireland headed into this tournament in good form but have struggled to make an impact so far in this tournament. In the opening game they went head to head against Sri Lanka and they lost the game by 20 runs. In the last game they struggled once again as they lost the match against Australia.

Much like their opponents, this campaign has been a struggle so far for Oman as they have lost back to back games and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they got outplayed by Sri Lanka who won the game by 105 runs. As per our calculations, Ireland are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Ireland’ chances of winning - 75%
  • Oman’ chances of winning - 25%

Ireland vs Oman Prediction & Tips 2026

Paul Stirling has struggled for consistency last season and this campaign has been a struggle thus far as in two games, Stirling has scored six and one which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Aamir Kaleem has struggled to make an impact in this format as last season he scored 237 runs with an average of 237 and in the last game he scored six runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

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Ireland vs Oman Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy conditions in Colombo with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Partly Cloudy
No Rain
Warm
No Wind
Partly Cloudy
No Rain
Warm
No Wind

Ireland and Oman Player List

Playing

IRL
IRL
OMN
OMN
First TeamSecond Team
Adair Ross

batsman

Tector Tim

batsman

Tucker Lorcan

wicket keeper

Odedara Ashish

all rounder

Campher Curtis

all rounder

Nadeem Mohammad

all rounder

Delany Gareth

all rounder

Ramanandi Jiten

no information yet

Dockrell George

all rounder

Shukla Vinayak

no information yet

Khan Nadeem

all rounder

Faisal Shah

no information yet

Team Form

Ireland Team Form

Ireland have struggled thus far as they have lost back to back games against Sri Lanka and Australia.

Oman Team Form

Oman won both the warm up games prior to the tournament but have lost back to back games and are currently fifth on the table.

Ireland vs Oman

T20i

Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

Icon

Ireland

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.32
Icon

Oman

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

3.41

Ireland vs Oman Top Batters

Harry Tector to be Ireland’ top batter

Harry Tector did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as he was brilliant in the opening game and was the leading run scorer last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jatinder Singh to be Oman’ top batter

Jatinder Singh has struggled to find his footing so far in this campaign, we are going to back him once again as he was the leading run scorer last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ireland vs Oman Top Bowlers

George Dockrell to be Ireland’ top bowler

George Dockrell had a decent outing in the last game as he ended the game with bowling figures of 1/31. In the opening game he had the best bowling figures which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jiten Ramanandi to be Oman’ top bowler

Jiten Ramanandi was expensive in the last match but he still ended up with two wickets. Last year he was the stand out bowler and was the leading wicket taker last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Ireland will winIreland have a better head to head record against Oman in this fixture.
Compare Odds:Ireland to win - 1.32
Oman to win - 3.41
Best Bet
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