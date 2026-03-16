Ireland vs Oman Match Prediction
IRL
75%
Chance of Winning
OMN
25%
Parimatch
T20i
Sinhalese Sports Club
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 240 runs, Harry Tector was the leading run scorer for Ireland in 2025.
- With 342 runs, Jatinder Singh was the leading run scorer for Oman in 2025.
Ireland vs Oman Chance of Winning
Ireland headed into this tournament in good form but have struggled to make an impact so far in this tournament. In the opening game they went head to head against Sri Lanka and they lost the game by 20 runs. In the last game they struggled once again as they lost the match against Australia.
Much like their opponents, this campaign has been a struggle so far for Oman as they have lost back to back games and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they got outplayed by Sri Lanka who won the game by 105 runs. As per our calculations, Ireland are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Ireland’ chances of winning - 75%
- Oman’ chances of winning - 25%
Ireland vs Oman Prediction & Tips 2026
Paul Stirling has struggled for consistency last season and this campaign has been a struggle thus far as in two games, Stirling has scored six and one which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Aamir Kaleem has struggled to make an impact in this format as last season he scored 237 runs with an average of 237 and in the last game he scored six runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Ireland vs Oman Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy conditions in Colombo with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
Ireland and Oman Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Adair Ross
batsman
Aamir Kaleem Syed
all rounder
Tector Tim
batsman
Singh Jatinder
batsman
Tector Harry
batsman
Mirza Hammad
batsman
Tucker Lorcan
wicket keeper
Odedara Ashish
all rounder
Campher Curtis
all rounder
Nadeem Mohammad
all rounder
Delany Gareth
all rounder
Ramanandi Jiten
no information yet
Dockrell George
all rounder
Shukla Vinayak
no information yet
Adair Mark
bowler
Khan Nadeem
all rounder
McCarthy Barry
bowler
Mehmood Sufyan
bowler
Humphreys Matthew
batsman
Faisal Shah
no information yet
Little Joshua
bowler
Ahmad Shakeel
bowler
Team Form
Ireland Team Form
Ireland have struggled thus far as they have lost back to back games against Sri Lanka and Australia.
Oman Team Form
Oman won both the warm up games prior to the tournament but have lost back to back games and are currently fifth on the table.
Ireland vs Oman
T20i
Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo
Ireland
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Oman
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Ireland vs Oman Top Batters
Harry Tector to be Ireland’ top batter
Harry Tector did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as he was brilliant in the opening game and was the leading run scorer last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jatinder Singh to be Oman’ top batter
Jatinder Singh has struggled to find his footing so far in this campaign, we are going to back him once again as he was the leading run scorer last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ireland vs Oman Top Bowlers
George Dockrell to be Ireland’ top bowler
George Dockrell had a decent outing in the last game as he ended the game with bowling figures of 1/31. In the opening game he had the best bowling figures which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jiten Ramanandi to be Oman’ top bowler
Jiten Ramanandi was expensive in the last match but he still ended up with two wickets. Last year he was the stand out bowler and was the leading wicket taker last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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