Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women T20i Match Prediction BAN 43 % Chance of Winning SRI 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.44 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Sri Lanka Women tour of Bangladesh is now entering the second half, as the T20I series is about to begin. The first T20I will be played on 28 April at 1:00 PM IST at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Bangladesh Women are heading to this series after going unbeaten in the Super Six stages of the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026. On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women are heading to this series after winning their previous one against the West Indies Women by 2-0.

Who will win? Bangladesh Women Sri Lanka Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: Sri Lanka Women have won four of their last five head-to-head games against Bangladesh Women.

Sobhana Mostary has scored 19 runs off 19 balls against Kavisha Dilhari, while Kavisha is yet to take her wicket.

Sobhana Mostary has scored 19 runs off 19 balls against Kavisha Dilhari, while Kavisha is yet to take her wicket.

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning

Sri Lanka Women have a higher chance of winning in the first T20I. The team has been strong against Bangladesh Women in the recent matches, which could help them to start this series also with a win. They have players such as Chamari Athapaththu, who has scored 3637 runs in 151 innings at an average of 25.43, and Inoka Ranaweera, who holds 97 wickets in 91 innings at an average of 19.06. On the other hand, Bangladesh Women will be keen to start off the T20I series with a win. The team takes the home-ground advantage in the next game, which might help them to get a turnaround. They have players such as Nigar Sultana, who has scored 2316 runs in 110 innings at an average of 27.24, and Nahida Akter, who holds 115 wickets in 98 innings at an average of 16.89.

Bangladesh Women Chances of Winning: 43%

Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning: 57%

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Bangladesh Women were not able to do well in the ODI series, losing it by 2-1. Looking at their recent records against Sri Lanka Women, it will surely be challenging for the team to start off the T20I series with a win. However, Bangladesh Women will still take the home-ground advantage, which could help them to get a turnaround. They have batters such as Dilara Akter, who has scored 463 runs in 30 innings at an average of 15.43, and Sharmin Akhter, who has scored 506 runs in 27 innings at an average of 19.46. With the ball, the team would rely on Fahima Khatun, who holds 67 wickets in 92 innings at an average of 22.26.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women will still enter the T20I series as the favourites to win. Noting their impressive record against Bangladesh Women, the team will be looking forward to the first game as an opportunity to start off with a win. They have batters such as Kavisha Dilhari, who has scored 622 runs in 58 innings at an average of 14.13, and Imesha Dulani, who has scored 148 runs in 6 innings at an average of 29.60. Chamari Athapaththu has also been a key bowler, as she has taken 67 wickets in 95 innings at an average of 25.68.

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Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Toss Prediction

The first T20I between Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played at the Sylhet International Stadium, which offers the home-ground advantage to Bangladesh Women. This ground is known to favour the teams batting first, as 35 out of 61 T20Is played here have been won by them, and 26 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 133, falling to 108 in the second innings. Looking at the pitch conditions, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team would bat first.

Weather Report

The first T20I between Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women would be affected due to the weather conditions. The day forecast shows heavy rain (95% chance of precipitation) and high humidity levels.

Heavy Rain 92% Humidity 21° - 23° C 11 kmph

Heavy Rain 92% Humidity 21° - 23° C 11 kmph

Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women Player List

Team Form

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh Women have maintained an impressive form in this format. Over their last five games, the team has won all of the games, showcasing its dominant form. They have players such as Sobhana Mostary, who has scored 848 runs in 48 innings at an average of 19.72, and Sultana Khatun, who holds 12 wickets in 17 innings at an average of 31.83.

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women have regained their winning momentum in this format. Now the team holds two wins and two losses over its last five games, as they aim to continue the same form against Bangladesh Women. They have players such as Harshitha Samarawickrama, who has scored 1616 runs in 73 innings at an average of 27.38, and Malki Madara, who holds 9 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 20.22.

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Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters

Sobhana Mostary will be a key batter for Bangladesh Women in this series. She has managed to score 284 runs in her last 9 games at an average of 40.57.

Hasini Perera, on the other hand, will be a key batter for Sri Lanka Women. She has managed to score 237 runs in her last 8 games at an average of 39.50.

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers

Fahima Khatun brings in a lot of experience to Bangladesh Women with the ball. In her last 9 games, she has been able to take 12 wickets at an economy of 6.04.

Kavisha Dilhari has been a crucial wicket-taking option for Sri Lanka Women lately. Over her last 10 games in this format, she has managed to take 11 wickets at an economy of 6.67.