Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL Match Prediction
PBKS
56%
Chance of Winning
RR
44%
Parimatch
T20
Punjab Cricket Association Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Rajasthan Royals have won three of their last five head-to-head encounters against Punjab Kings.
- Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has scored 16 runs off 6 balls against Arshdeep Singh, while Arshdeep is yet to take his wicket.
- Shreyas Iyer has scored 22 runs off 18 balls against Jofra Archer, while Archer has dismissed him once.
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Chances of Winning
Punjab Kings will enter the next game against Rajasthan Royals with a higher chance of winning. PBKS takes the home-ground advantage in the next game, and they have also been undefeated in this season. They have players such as Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 279 runs in 6 innings at an average of 69.75, and Arshdeep Singh, who holds 7 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 37.28. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals will remain eager to turn the tables. It should be noted that the team has been strong against PBKS in the recent games. They have players such as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has scored 357 runs in 8 innings at an average of 44.62, and Jofra Archer, who holds 13 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 17.92.
- Punjab Kings Chances of Winning: 56%
- Rajasthan Royals Chances of Winning: 44%
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Punjab Kings have undoubtedly positioned themselves as the most dominant team this season. With no losses in seven games, the next game against the Rajasthan Royals could help them to continue their winning streak. Along with that, the match will also be played at their very own home ground. They have batters such as Prabhsimran Singh, who has scored 287 runs in 6 innings at an average of 57.40, and Cooper Connolly, who has scored 240 runs in 6 innings at an average of 48. Vijaykumar Vyshak holds 6 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 36.50.
On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have not carried the momentum with which they started. Since the team is heading to this game after a few losses, it will be challenging for them to win against an undefeated team. Still, it should be noted that RR has won more head-to-head encounters against PBKS lately. They have batters such as Ravindra Jadeja, who has scored 132 runs in 6 innings at an average of 66, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has scored 255 runs in 8 innings at an average of 42.50. Ravi Bishnoi has taken 11 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 20.81.
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Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction
The match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to PBKS. One T20I has been played at this venue, which was won by the team batting first. The first innings score stood high at 213, and it came down to 162 in the second innings. Looking at this, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team would choose to bat first.
Weather Report
The clash between Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals could be affected due to the weather conditions. The sky is expected to be cloudy, and there is a 10% chance of rain.
Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Singh Prabhsimran
wicket keeper
Suryavanshi Vaibhav
no information yet
Connolly Cooper
all rounder
Jaiswal Yashasvi
batsman
Iyer Shreyas
batsman
Jurel Dhruv
wicket keeper
Shedge Suryansh
batsman
Parag Riyan
all rounder
Wadhera Nehal
all rounder
Ferreira Donovan
wicket keeper
Stoinis Marcus
all rounder
Dubey Shubham
batsman
Jansen Marco
all rounder
Jadeja Ravindra
all rounder
Ferguson Lockie
bowler
Shanaka Dasun
all rounder
Singh Arshdeep
bowler
Archer Jofra
bowler
Brar Harpreet
bowler
Burger Nandre
bowler
Chahal Yuzvendra
bowler
Sharma Brijesh
no information yet
Vinod Vishnu
wicket keeper
Punja Yash Raj
no information yet
Arya Priyansh
batsman
Bishnoi Ravi
bowler
Bartlett Xavier
bowler
Singh Ravi
no information yet
Vyshak Vijaykumar
bowler
Deshpande Tushar
bowler
Khan Musheer
batsman
Hetmyer Shimron
batsman
Team Form
Punjab Kings Team Form
Punjab Kings continue the same momentum in which they started this season. Over their last five games, the team has four wins and one match finished in a no result. They have players such as Marco Jansen, who holds 5 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 43, and Priyansh Arya, who has scored 254 runs in 6 innings at an average of 42.33.
Rajasthan Royals Team Form
Rajasthan Royals have not been able to secure wins in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds only two wins and three losses over their last five games this season. They have star performers such as Brijesh Sharma, who holds 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 19.57, and Donovan Ferreira, who has scored 130 runs in 5 innings at an average of 26.
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Head to Head
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
T20
Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali
Punjab Kings
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Rajasthan Royals
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Top Batters
Shreyas Iyer stands as the key batsman for the Punjab Kings even in this season. He has managed to score 369 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 61.50.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is leading the run-scoring charts for the Rajasthan Royals. He has managed to score 454 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 45.40.
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Top Bowlers
Arshdeep Singh has regained his place as the most important bowler for Punjab Kings. In his last 10 games, he has managed to take 10 wickets at an economy of 10.14.
Jofra Archer continues to dominate the batsmen with his bowling skills. He has managed to take 13 wickets in his last 8 games for RR at an economy of 8.03.
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