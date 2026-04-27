Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL Match Prediction PBKS 56 % Chance of Winning RR 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR One of the most intense clashes in the Indian Premier League is all set to take place, as Punjab Kings will be going against the Rajasthan Royals. This match will be played on 28 April at 7:30 PM IST at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. Punjab Kings are heading to this game after winning their previous one to Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals are heading to this game after losing their previous one to the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets.

Who will win? Punjab Kings Rajasthan Royals Vote 0 votes

Facts: Rajasthan Royals have won three of their last five head-to-head encounters against Punjab Kings.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has scored 16 runs off 6 balls against Arshdeep Singh, while Arshdeep is yet to take his wicket.

Shreyas Iyer has scored 22 runs off 18 balls against Jofra Archer, while Archer has dismissed him once.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Chances of Winning

Punjab Kings will enter the next game against Rajasthan Royals with a higher chance of winning. PBKS takes the home-ground advantage in the next game, and they have also been undefeated in this season. They have players such as Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 279 runs in 6 innings at an average of 69.75, and Arshdeep Singh, who holds 7 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 37.28. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals will remain eager to turn the tables. It should be noted that the team has been strong against PBKS in the recent games. They have players such as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has scored 357 runs in 8 innings at an average of 44.62, and Jofra Archer, who holds 13 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 17.92.

Punjab Kings Chances of Winning: 56%

Rajasthan Royals Chances of Winning: 44%

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Punjab Kings have undoubtedly positioned themselves as the most dominant team this season. With no losses in seven games, the next game against the Rajasthan Royals could help them to continue their winning streak. Along with that, the match will also be played at their very own home ground. They have batters such as Prabhsimran Singh, who has scored 287 runs in 6 innings at an average of 57.40, and Cooper Connolly, who has scored 240 runs in 6 innings at an average of 48. Vijaykumar Vyshak holds 6 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 36.50.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have not carried the momentum with which they started. Since the team is heading to this game after a few losses, it will be challenging for them to win against an undefeated team. Still, it should be noted that RR has won more head-to-head encounters against PBKS lately. They have batters such as Ravindra Jadeja, who has scored 132 runs in 6 innings at an average of 66, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has scored 255 runs in 8 innings at an average of 42.50. Ravi Bishnoi has taken 11 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 20.81.

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Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction

The match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to PBKS. One T20I has been played at this venue, which was won by the team batting first. The first innings score stood high at 213, and it came down to 162 in the second innings. Looking at this, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The clash between Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals could be affected due to the weather conditions. The sky is expected to be cloudy, and there is a 10% chance of rain.

Cloudy 22% Humidity 24° - 38° C 13 kmph

Cloudy 22% Humidity 24° - 38° C 13 kmph

Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals Player List

Team Form

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings continue the same momentum in which they started this season. Over their last five games, the team has four wins and one match finished in a no result. They have players such as Marco Jansen, who holds 5 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 43, and Priyansh Arya, who has scored 254 runs in 6 innings at an average of 42.33.

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals have not been able to secure wins in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds only two wins and three losses over their last five games this season. They have star performers such as Brijesh Sharma, who holds 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 19.57, and Donovan Ferreira, who has scored 130 runs in 5 innings at an average of 26.

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Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Top Batters

Shreyas Iyer stands as the key batsman for the Punjab Kings even in this season. He has managed to score 369 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 61.50.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is leading the run-scoring charts for the Rajasthan Royals. He has managed to score 454 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 45.40.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Top Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh has regained his place as the most important bowler for Punjab Kings. In his last 10 games, he has managed to take 10 wickets at an economy of 10.14.

Jofra Archer continues to dominate the batsmen with his bowling skills. He has managed to take 13 wickets in his last 8 games for RR at an economy of 8.03.