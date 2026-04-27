Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Match Prediction MI 49 % Chance of Winning SRH 51 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Indian Premier League will be providing the fans with yet another intense clash, as Mumbai Indians will go against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. This match will take place on 29 April at 7:30 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians are heading to this game after losing their previous one to the Chennai Super Kings by 103 runs. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad are heading to this game after winning their previous one against Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets. Will it be MI ending its losing streak, or will it be SRH continuing its winning streak?

Who will win? Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad Vote 0 votes

Facts: Mumbai Indians have won four of their last five head-to-head matches against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Abhishek Sharma has scored 17 runs off 23 balls against Jasprit Bumrah, while Bumrah has dismissed him twice.

Suryakumar Yadav has scored 49 runs off 44 balls against Pat Cummins, while Cummins has dismissed him three times.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chances of Winning

Sunrisers Hyderabad will enter the next game against the Mumbai Indians with a higher chance of winning. The team has showcased strong performances in the current season, which could help them win again. They have players such as Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 380 runs in 8 innings at an average of 54.28, and Eshan Malinga, who holds 14 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 18.21. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians will try their best to turn the tables and grab a win. The team takes the home-ground advantage and has also been strong against SRH in the recent games. They have players such as Quinton de Kock, who has scored 132 runs in 3 innings at an average of 66, and Ashwani Kumar, who holds 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 10.16.

Mumbai Indians Chances of Winning: 49%

Sunrisers Hyderabad Chances of Winning: 51%

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Mumbai Indians have once again not been able to grab most of their players this season. With just two wins in seven games, the team will remain eager to grab its third against Sunrisers Hyderabad. For the next game, Mumbai also takes the home-ground advantage and has been strong against SRH in the recent games. They have batters such as Tilak Varma, who has scored 181 runs in 7 innings at an average of 30.16, and Naman Dhir, who has scored 154 runs in 7 innings at an average of 25.66. Allah Ghazanfar has grabbed 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 18.12.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have been among the top performers in the current phases of the tournament. With five wins in eight games, the team has already pushed itself among the table toppers. They have batters such as Heinrich Klaasen, who has scored 349 runs in 8 innings at an average of 49.85, and Ishan Kishan, who has scored 312 runs in 8 innings at an average of 39. Harsh Dubey has taken 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 17.75.

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Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction

The clash between Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, which means the MI will take the home-ground advantage. This ground has favoured the teams batting first, as 11 out of 21 T20Is played here have been won by them. The first innings average score stands at 180, while it drops to 158 in the second innings. Therefore, the toss-winning team in the MI vs SRH clash is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 69% Humidity 28° - 31° C 21 kmph

Sunny 69% Humidity 28° - 31° C 21 kmph

Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Team Form

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians have not been able to maintain their winning momentum. The team now holds one win and four losses over its last five games, as they prepare for the match against Hyderabad. They have star performers such as Shardul Thakur, who holds 6 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 31.66, and Suryakumar Yadav, who has scored 157 runs in 7 innings at an average of 22.42.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad have maintained an impressive form lately. Now the team holds four wins and just one loss over its last five games, as the next game brings another opportunity for them to grab a win. They have key players such as Sakib Hussain, who holds 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 21, and Travis Head, who has scored 186 runs in 8 innings at an average of 23.25.

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Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Batters

Suryakumar Yadav stands as one of the highest run scorers for the Mumbai Indians. Over his last 10 games this season, he has managed to score 291 runs at an average of 29.10.

Heinrich Klaasen is ruling the charts for Sunrisers Hyderabad with the bat. In his last 10 games, he has been able to score 478 runs at an average of 59.75.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Bowlers

Ashwani Kumar now stands as one of the key bowlers for the Mumbai Indians. In his last 5 games, he has managed to take 9 wickets for the team at an economy of 9.70.

Eshan Malinga has done well with the ball for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Over his last 10 games, he has been able to take 19 wickets for the team at an economy of 9.32.