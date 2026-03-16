New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Prediction NEW 98 % Chance of Winning ZIM 2 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR New Zealand Women take on Zimbabwe Women in the third game of the three match bilateral series at Seddon Park, Hamilton. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 01 at 05:45 AM IST.

New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Chance of Winning

New Zealand Women headed into this series as the favourites and they have dominated this series so far, New Zealand Women would be hoping to end the series with a perfect record as they have already won both games. In the last match, they beat Zimbabwe Women by 110 runs.

Unlike their opponents, Zimbabwe Women have struggled to make an impact so far in this series. They trail the series 2-0 and would be hoping to end this series on a high. In the last game they were bowled out for 86. As per our calculations, New Zealand Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

New Zealand Women’ chances of winning - 98%

Zimbabwe Women’ chances of winning - 02%

New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Prediction & Tips 2026

Isabella Gaze has been brilliant so far in this campaign, in the opening game she scored 32 off 20 balls and in the last game she scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Kelis Ndhlovu has struggled to make an impact thus far and has failed to show up thus far. In the two games thus far Ndhlovu has scored 0 and 19 which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

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New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Hamilton with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be -6C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be -12C.

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Unknown Unknown Warm Unknown

New Zealand Women and Zimbabwe Women Player List

Team Form

New Zealand Women Team Form

New Zealand Women have dominated this series so far as they have won back to back games.

Zimbabwe Women Team Form

Zimbabwe Women have struggled to make an impact thus far as they trail the series 2-0.

New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Head to Head

New Zealand Women and Zimbabwe Women have squared off for the first time in this series. New Zealand lead the series 2-0.

Head to Head:

New Zealand Women : 02

Zimbabwe Women: 00

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New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Top Batters

Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand Women’ top batter

Amelia Kerr could not have hoped for a better performance in this series, in the last game she scored a brilliant century and is the leading run scorer in this series which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shimron Hetmyer to be Zimbabwe Women’ top batter

Beloved Biza has been solid for Zimbabwe Women in this format. Even though she has struggled in this series, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Top Bowlers

Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand Women’ top bowler

Amelia Kerr has been sensational with the ball and the bat so far in this campaign. With three wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nyasha Gwanzura to be Zimbabwe Women’ top bowler

Nyasha Gwanzura has been incredible for Zimbabwe Women in this format. So far in this series she has been the standout bowler and is the leading wicket taker which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.