New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Prediction
NEW
98%
Chance of Winning
ZIM
2%
Parimatch
T20i
Seddon Park
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 183 runs, Amelia Kerr is the leading run scorer for New Zealand Women in this series.
- With 52 runs, Beloved Biza is the leading run scorer for Zimbabwe Women this season.
New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Chance of Winning
New Zealand Women headed into this series as the favourites and they have dominated this series so far, New Zealand Women would be hoping to end the series with a perfect record as they have already won both games. In the last match, they beat Zimbabwe Women by 110 runs.
Unlike their opponents, Zimbabwe Women have struggled to make an impact so far in this series. They trail the series 2-0 and would be hoping to end this series on a high. In the last game they were bowled out for 86. As per our calculations, New Zealand Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- New Zealand Women’ chances of winning - 98%
- Zimbabwe Women’ chances of winning - 02%
New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Prediction & Tips 2026
Isabella Gaze has been brilliant so far in this campaign, in the opening game she scored 32 off 20 balls and in the last game she scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Kelis Ndhlovu has struggled to make an impact thus far and has failed to show up thus far. In the two games thus far Ndhlovu has scored 0 and 19 which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Hamilton with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be -6C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be -12C.
New Zealand Women and Zimbabwe Women Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Gaze Izzy
wicket keeper
Ndlovu Kellies
all rounder
Sharp Izzy
all rounder
Mupachikwa Modester
wicket keeper
Halliday Brooke
batsman
Mugeri Chipo
batsman
Green Maddy
batsman
Biza Beloved
no information yet
Kerr JM
bowler
Dhururu Chiedza
wicket keeper
Kerr Amelia
all rounder
Tshuma Loren
bowler
Inglis Polly
wicket keeper
Chatonzwa Christabel
batsman
Patel Nensi
bowler
Zimunhu Adel
batsman
Mair Rosemary
bowler
Mazvishaya Audrey
bowler
Penfold Molly
bowler
Makusha Tendai
no information yet
Knight Kayley
bowler
Sibanda Nomvelo
bowler
Team Form
New Zealand Women Team Form
New Zealand Women have dominated this series so far as they have won back to back games.
Zimbabwe Women Team Form
Zimbabwe Women have struggled to make an impact thus far as they trail the series 2-0.
New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Head to Head
New Zealand Women and Zimbabwe Women have squared off for the first time in this series. New Zealand lead the series 2-0.
Head to Head:
New Zealand Women : 02
Zimbabwe Women: 00
New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women
T20i
Seddon Park, Hamilton
New Zealand
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Zimbabwe
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Top Batters
Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand Women’ top batter
Amelia Kerr could not have hoped for a better performance in this series, in the last game she scored a brilliant century and is the leading run scorer in this series which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shimron Hetmyer to be Zimbabwe Women’ top batter
Beloved Biza has been solid for Zimbabwe Women in this format. Even though she has struggled in this series, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Top Bowlers
Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand Women’ top bowler
Amelia Kerr has been sensational with the ball and the bat so far in this campaign. With three wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nyasha Gwanzura to be Zimbabwe Women’ top bowler
Nyasha Gwanzura has been incredible for Zimbabwe Women in this format. So far in this series she has been the standout bowler and is the leading wicket taker which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
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