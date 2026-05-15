England Women vs New Zealand Women ODI Series England vs. New Zealand, Women Match Prediction
ENG
56%
Chance of Winning
NZL
44%
Parimatch
Odi
Sophia Gardens
Who will win?
Facts:
- England Women have won four out of their last five head-to-head matches against New Zealand Women.
- Suzie Bates has scored 52 runs off 66 balls against Lauren Bell, while Bell is yet to take her wicket.
- Heather Knight has scored 78 runs off 103 balls against Jess Kerr, while Jess has managed to dismiss her twice.
England Women vs New Zealand Women Chances of Winning
England Women still have a higher chance to defeat New Zealand Women in the third ODI and seal the series. With its undefeated run against them, the team also takes the home-ground advantage in the next game. They have players such as Maia Bouchier, who has scored 541 runs in 16 innings at an average of 38.64, and Lauren Bell, who holds 46 wickets in 32 innings at an average of 30.04. On the other hand, New Zealand Women will be eager to seize the opportunity and turn the tables. Having a strong squad, the team also has a chance to secure a win. They have players such as Maddy Green, who has scored 2308 runs in 84 innings at an average of 32.50, and Rosemary Mair, who holds 28 wickets in 29 innings at an average of 28.64.
- England Women Chances of Winning: 56%
- New Zealand Women Chances of Winning: 44%
England Women vs New Zealand Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
England Women have been the top contenders in the ODI series. Having a strong record against New Zealand Women has favoured the team to a great extent. Along with that, they will also be taking up the home-ground advantage, which could help them with a series win. They have batters such as Charlie Dean, who has scored 540 runs in 34 innings at an average of 23.47, and Freya Kemp, who has scored 141 runs in 6 innings at an average of 23.50. With the ball, the team would rely on Tilly Corteen-Coleman, who holds 2 wickets in 2 matches at an average of 24.50.
On the other hand, New Zealand Women will be keen to secure a win in the next game and level the series. While the team has less advantage, they still showed competitive performances in the first ODI, making them a close contender even in the series decider. They have hitters such as Amelia Kerr, who has scored 2714 runs in 78 innings at an average of 43.77, and Georgia Plimmer, who has scored 576 runs in 28 innings at an average of 21.33. The team also has a key bowler in the form of Amelia Kerr, who holds 128 wickets in 90 innings at an average of 27.53.
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England Women vs New Zealand Women Match Toss Prediction
England Women will be taking the home-ground advantage in the third ODI against New Zealand Women, as it takes place at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. It is known to favour the chasing teams, as 20 out of 32 ODIs played here have been won by them and 8 were won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 225, but it falls to 212 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in this game is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The third ODI between England Women and New Zealand Women could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 40% chance of rain.
England Women and New Zealand Women Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Lamb Emma
all rounder
Bates Suzie
all rounder
Grewcock Jodie
bowler
Plimmer Georgia Ellen
batsman
Knight Heather
batsman
Kerr Amelia
all rounder
Capsey Alice
all rounder
Green Maddy
batsman
Kemp Freya
bowler
Halliday Brooke
batsman
Jones Amy
wicket keeper
Gaze Izzy
wicket keeper
Gibson Danielle
all rounder
Sharp Izzy
all rounder
Dean Charlie
all rounder
Kerr JM
bowler
Ecclestone Sophie
all rounder
Patel Nensi
bowler
Filer Lauren
bowler
Mair Rosemary
bowler
Bell Lauren
bowler
Illing Bree
all rounder
Team Form
England Women Team Form
England Women have been in strong form in the series against New Zealand Women. Over their last five ODIs, the team holds two wins and two losses, as they aim for another win in the third ODI. They have players such as Heather Knight, who has scored 4344 runs in 150 innings at an average of 35.60, and Charlie Dean, who holds 86 wickets in 53 innings at an average of 23.04.
New Zealand Women Team Form
New Zealand Women are eager to regain their winning momentum in this format. The team has just two wins and two losses in its last five games, as the next game turns out to be challenging. They have players such as Nensi Patel, who holds 4 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 34, and Isabella Gaze, who has scored 568 runs in 30 innings at an average of 23.66.
England Women vs New Zealand Women Head to Head
|Team Name
|M
|W
|L
|D
|NR
|PTS
|Series Form
EnglandENG
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|DD
New ZealandNZL
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|DD
England Women vs New Zealand Women
Odi
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
England
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
New Zealand
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
England Women vs New Zealand Women Top Batters
Heather Knight will be a key batter for England Women in the next game. She has managed to score 307 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 43.86.
Maddy Green will be the key batter for New Zealand Women in the upcoming match. She has managed to score 551 runs in her last 10 games at an impressive average of 78.71.
England Women vs New Zealand Women Top Bowlers
Sophie Ecclestone has shown her experience with the ball for England Women. She has grabbed 16 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 4.06.
Amelia Kerr, on the other hand, has turned out to be the star with the ball for New Zealand Women. Having 23 wickets in her last 9 games at an economy of 4.91, she has been a magnificent bowler.
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