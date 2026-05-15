England Women vs New Zealand Women ODI Series England vs. New Zealand, Women Match Prediction ENG 56 % Chance of Winning NZL 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The New Zealand Women's tour of England is now coming to an end for the ODI series, as both teams prepare for another thrilling encounter. This match will be played on 16 May at 3:30 PM IST at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The second match of the series was abandoned with a toss, as both teams now aim for a win. England Women are already 1-0 ahead in this series, as they now aim to win the third ODI and win the series. On the other hand, New Zealand Women will aim to get a win and end the series level.

Who will win? England Women New Zealand Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: England Women have won four out of their last five head-to-head matches against New Zealand Women.

Suzie Bates has scored 52 runs off 66 balls against Lauren Bell, while Bell is yet to take her wicket.

Heather Knight has scored 78 runs off 103 balls against Jess Kerr, while Jess has managed to dismiss her twice.

England Women vs New Zealand Women Chances of Winning

England Women still have a higher chance to defeat New Zealand Women in the third ODI and seal the series. With its undefeated run against them, the team also takes the home-ground advantage in the next game. They have players such as Maia Bouchier, who has scored 541 runs in 16 innings at an average of 38.64, and Lauren Bell, who holds 46 wickets in 32 innings at an average of 30.04. On the other hand, New Zealand Women will be eager to seize the opportunity and turn the tables. Having a strong squad, the team also has a chance to secure a win. They have players such as Maddy Green, who has scored 2308 runs in 84 innings at an average of 32.50, and Rosemary Mair, who holds 28 wickets in 29 innings at an average of 28.64.

England Women Chances of Winning: 56%

New Zealand Women Chances of Winning: 44%

England Women vs New Zealand Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

England Women have been the top contenders in the ODI series. Having a strong record against New Zealand Women has favoured the team to a great extent. Along with that, they will also be taking up the home-ground advantage, which could help them with a series win. They have batters such as Charlie Dean, who has scored 540 runs in 34 innings at an average of 23.47, and Freya Kemp, who has scored 141 runs in 6 innings at an average of 23.50. With the ball, the team would rely on Tilly Corteen-Coleman, who holds 2 wickets in 2 matches at an average of 24.50.

On the other hand, New Zealand Women will be keen to secure a win in the next game and level the series. While the team has less advantage, they still showed competitive performances in the first ODI, making them a close contender even in the series decider. They have hitters such as Amelia Kerr, who has scored 2714 runs in 78 innings at an average of 43.77, and Georgia Plimmer, who has scored 576 runs in 28 innings at an average of 21.33. The team also has a key bowler in the form of Amelia Kerr, who holds 128 wickets in 90 innings at an average of 27.53.

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England Women vs New Zealand Women Match Toss Prediction

England Women will be taking the home-ground advantage in the third ODI against New Zealand Women, as it takes place at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. It is known to favour the chasing teams, as 20 out of 32 ODIs played here have been won by them and 8 were won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 225, but it falls to 212 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in this game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The third ODI between England Women and New Zealand Women could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 40% chance of rain.

Light Rain 80% 8° - 13° C 16 kmph

Light Rain 80% 8° - 13° C 16 kmph

England Women and New Zealand Women Player List

Team Form

England Women Team Form

England Women have been in strong form in the series against New Zealand Women. Over their last five ODIs, the team holds two wins and two losses, as they aim for another win in the third ODI. They have players such as Heather Knight, who has scored 4344 runs in 150 innings at an average of 35.60, and Charlie Dean, who holds 86 wickets in 53 innings at an average of 23.04.

New Zealand Women Team Form

New Zealand Women are eager to regain their winning momentum in this format. The team has just two wins and two losses in its last five games, as the next game turns out to be challenging. They have players such as Nensi Patel, who holds 4 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 34, and Isabella Gaze, who has scored 568 runs in 30 innings at an average of 23.66.

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England Women vs New Zealand Women Top Batters

Heather Knight will be a key batter for England Women in the next game. She has managed to score 307 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 43.86.

Maddy Green will be the key batter for New Zealand Women in the upcoming match. She has managed to score 551 runs in her last 10 games at an impressive average of 78.71.

England Women vs New Zealand Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone has shown her experience with the ball for England Women. She has grabbed 16 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 4.06.

Amelia Kerr, on the other hand, has turned out to be the star with the ball for New Zealand Women. Having 23 wickets in her last 9 games at an economy of 4.91, she has been a magnificent bowler.