Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Match Prediction
KKR
45%
Chance of Winning
MI
55%
Parimatch
T20
Eden Gardens Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Mumbai Indians have won three out of their last five head-to-head matches against the Kolkata Knight Riders.
- Ajinkya Rahane has scored 56 runs off 48 balls against Jasprit Bumrah, while Bumrah is yet to take Rahane's wicket.
- Rohit Sharma has scored 149 runs off 145 balls against Sunil Narine, while Narine has dismissed him 9 times.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Chances of Winning
Mumbai Indians will be heading to the next game against the Kolkata Knight Riders with a higher chance of winning. MI has been strong against KKR, and they have also defeated them in the previous clash this season. They have players such as Ryan Rickelton, who has scored 430 runs in 10 innings at an average of 47.77, and Corbin Bosch, who holds 8 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 15.87. On the other hand, this match is crucial for KKR to maintain itself in the playoff race. Also, the team will be taking the home-ground advantage, which might help them to grab the win. They have players such as Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who has scored 422 runs in 12 innings at an average of 42.20, and Kartik Tyagi, who holds 16 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 25.37.
- Kolkata Knight Riders Chances of Winning: 45%
- Mumbai Indians Chances of Winning: 55%
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Even after a poor start, Kolkata Knight Riders have still maintained themselves in the playoff race. The team has 5 wins and 6 losses in 12 matches, as each game proves to be crucial for them to survive in the league stages. But the upcoming match against the Mumbai Indians proves to be a challenge, noting their record against them. Still, KKR will be relying on its home-ground advantage. They have batters such as Finn Allen, who has scored 321 runs in 9 innings at an average of 40.12, and Cameron Green, who has scored 316 runs in 12 innings at an average of 39.50. With the ball, KKR has the experience of Sunil Narine, as he holds 13 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 22.15.
On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have already been eliminated from this tournament. With just 4 wins and 8 losses in 12 matches, the team now remains eager to end the tournament on a positive note. The next game against KKR brings an opportunity, as the Mumbai Indians have been strong against them. They have batters such as Rohit Sharma, who has scored 268 runs in 7 innings at an average of 44.66, and Tilak Varma, who has scored 336 runs in 12 innings at an average of 33.60. Allah Ghazanfar has taken 13 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 24.53.
Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India
Our team of experts has prepared a list of the cricket betting sites you can place bets on this match in the cricket sections. Also you can get betting apps for cricket for live streaming, checking odds on the go.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction
The clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians will take place at the Eden Gardens, giving KKR the home-ground advantage. With 11 out of 20 T20Is played here being won by the chasing teams, it has been a ground where teams winning the toss prefer to bowl first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 163, but it falls to just 144 in the second innings. It is likely that the toss-winning skipper would decide to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 40% chance of rain.
Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Rahane Ajinkya
batsman
Rickelton Ryan
wicket keeper
Allen Finn
wicket keeper
Dhir Naman
bowler
Green Cameron
all rounder
Yadav Suryakumar
batsman
Powell Rovman
all rounder
Varma Tilak
batsman
Pandey Manish
batsman
Pandya Hardik
all rounder
Singh Rinku
batsman
Jacks Will
batsman
Narine Sunil
all rounder
Chahar Deepak
bowler
Roy Anukul
all rounder
Bosch Corbin
all rounder
Tyagi Kartik
bowler
Bumrah Jasprit
bowler
Dubey Saurabh
bowler
Sharma Raghu
bowler
Dahiya Tejasvi
no information yet
Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad
bowler
Raghuvanshi Angkrish
batsman
Sharma Rohit
batsman
Singh Ramandeep
batsman
Thakur Shardul
all rounder
Arora Vaibhav
bowler
Rawat Mayank
all rounder
Chakravarthy Varun
bowler
Minz Robin
wicket keeper
Tripathi Rahul
batsman
Bhagat Krish
bowler
Team Form
Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form
Kolkata Knight Riders have maintained an impressive momentum lately. The team has four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it prepares to continue it in its home ground. They have players such as Rinku Singh, who has scored 286 runs in 9 innings at an average of 71.50, and Anukul Roy, who holds 8 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 29.
Mumbai Indians Team Form
Mumbai Indians have also regained their winning momentum after being eliminated. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as they now aim for another win. They have players such as Shardul Thakur, who holds 10 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 22.90, and Naman Dhir, who has scored 312 runs in 12 innings at an average of 31.20.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians
T20
Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata
Kolkata Knight Riders
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Mumbai Indians
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Top Batters
Angkrish Raghuvanshi was able to regain his form with the bat for KKR. He has now managed to score 319 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 39.88.
Ryan Rickelton still holds his place as the leading run-scorer for the Mumbai Indians. He has managed to score 340 runs in his last 8 games at an average of 48.57.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Top Bowlers
Kartik Tyagi has been the game-changer for the Kolkata Knight Riders in this tournament. He holds an impressive total of 14 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 9.
Allah Ghazanfar has also been an important player for the Mumbai Indians' bowling unit. He has managed to take 13 wickets in just 8 games at an economy of 9.63.
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments