Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Match Prediction KKR 45 % Chance of Winning MI 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Indian Premier League is about to bring another thriller for the fans, as the next match is scheduled between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. This match will be played on 20 May at 7:30 PM IST at the Eden Gardens. Kolkata Knight Riders are heading to this game after winning their previous match against the Gujarat Titans by 29 runs. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are heading to this game after winning their previous one against the Punjab Kings by 6 wickets. Can the Mumbai Indians end Kolkata's journey to the playoffs in the next game?

Who will win? Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai Indians Vote 0 votes

Facts: Mumbai Indians have won three out of their last five head-to-head matches against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ajinkya Rahane has scored 56 runs off 48 balls against Jasprit Bumrah, while Bumrah is yet to take Rahane's wicket.

Rohit Sharma has scored 149 runs off 145 balls against Sunil Narine, while Narine has dismissed him 9 times.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Chances of Winning

Mumbai Indians will be heading to the next game against the Kolkata Knight Riders with a higher chance of winning. MI has been strong against KKR, and they have also defeated them in the previous clash this season. They have players such as Ryan Rickelton, who has scored 430 runs in 10 innings at an average of 47.77, and Corbin Bosch, who holds 8 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 15.87. On the other hand, this match is crucial for KKR to maintain itself in the playoff race. Also, the team will be taking the home-ground advantage, which might help them to grab the win. They have players such as Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who has scored 422 runs in 12 innings at an average of 42.20, and Kartik Tyagi, who holds 16 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 25.37.

Kolkata Knight Riders Chances of Winning: 45%

Mumbai Indians Chances of Winning: 55%

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Even after a poor start, Kolkata Knight Riders have still maintained themselves in the playoff race. The team has 5 wins and 6 losses in 12 matches, as each game proves to be crucial for them to survive in the league stages. But the upcoming match against the Mumbai Indians proves to be a challenge, noting their record against them. Still, KKR will be relying on its home-ground advantage. They have batters such as Finn Allen, who has scored 321 runs in 9 innings at an average of 40.12, and Cameron Green, who has scored 316 runs in 12 innings at an average of 39.50. With the ball, KKR has the experience of Sunil Narine, as he holds 13 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 22.15.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have already been eliminated from this tournament. With just 4 wins and 8 losses in 12 matches, the team now remains eager to end the tournament on a positive note. The next game against KKR brings an opportunity, as the Mumbai Indians have been strong against them. They have batters such as Rohit Sharma, who has scored 268 runs in 7 innings at an average of 44.66, and Tilak Varma, who has scored 336 runs in 12 innings at an average of 33.60. Allah Ghazanfar has taken 13 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 24.53.

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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction

The clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians will take place at the Eden Gardens, giving KKR the home-ground advantage. With 11 out of 20 T20Is played here being won by the chasing teams, it has been a ground where teams winning the toss prefer to bowl first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 163, but it falls to just 144 in the second innings. It is likely that the toss-winning skipper would decide to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 40% chance of rain.

Scattered Thunderstorms 65% Humidity 29° - 37° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Scattered Thunderstorms 65% Humidity 29° - 37° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians Player List

Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders have maintained an impressive momentum lately. The team has four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it prepares to continue it in its home ground. They have players such as Rinku Singh, who has scored 286 runs in 9 innings at an average of 71.50, and Anukul Roy, who holds 8 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 29.

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians have also regained their winning momentum after being eliminated. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as they now aim for another win. They have players such as Shardul Thakur, who holds 10 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 22.90, and Naman Dhir, who has scored 312 runs in 12 innings at an average of 31.20.

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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Top Batters

Angkrish Raghuvanshi was able to regain his form with the bat for KKR. He has now managed to score 319 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 39.88.

Ryan Rickelton still holds his place as the leading run-scorer for the Mumbai Indians. He has managed to score 340 runs in his last 8 games at an average of 48.57.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Top Bowlers

Kartik Tyagi has been the game-changer for the Kolkata Knight Riders in this tournament. He holds an impressive total of 14 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 9.

Allah Ghazanfar has also been an important player for the Mumbai Indians' bowling unit. He has managed to take 13 wickets in just 8 games at an economy of 9.63.