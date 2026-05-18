Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Match Prediction CSK 46 % Chance of Winning SRH 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Indian Premier League is once again set for a thriller, as Chennai Super Kings will be going against Sunrisers Hyderabad. This match will be taking place on 18 May at 7:30 PM IST at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Chennai Super Kings are heading to this game after losing their previous one to Lucknow Super Giants by 7 wickets. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad are heading to this game after losing their previous one to the Gujarat Titans by 82 runs. This match will be crucial in determining which of these teams will make it to the playoffs.

Who will win? Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Vote 0 votes

Facts: Sunrisers Hyderabad have won three out of their last five games against Chennai Super Kings.

Sanju Samson has scored 23 runs off 18 balls against Pat Cummins, while Cummins is yet to take his wicket.

Travis Head has scored 41 runs off 26 balls against Anshul Kamboj, while Kamboj has dismissed him once.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chances of Winning

Sunrisers Hyderabad will enter the next game against Chennai Super Kings with a higher chance of winning. SRH has been strong against CSK in the recent games, which could help them to grab a win. They have players such as Heinrich Klaasen, who has scored 508 runs in 12 innings at an average of 50.80, and Eshan Malinga, who holds 16 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 25.50. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings will be keen to regain its winning momentum. Taking the home-ground advantage, they will be eager to turn the tables against Sunrisers Hyderabad. They have players such as Sanju Samson, who has scored 450 runs in 12 innings at an average of 50, and Anshul Kamboj, who holds 19 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 22.52.

Chennai Super Kings Chances of Winning: 46%

Sunrisers Hyderabad Chances of Winning: 54%

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Chennai Super Kings were having a good run, but it has now been affected by a loss against LSG. Having 6 wins and 6 losses in 12 matches, it is getting challenging for the Chennai Super Kings to make it to the playoffs. For the next game against SRH, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to some extent. They have batters such as Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has scored 306 runs in 12 innings at an average of 30.60, and Kartik Sharma, who has scored 244 runs in 9 innings at an average of 34.85. Noor Ahmad has taken 12 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 28.91.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad also suffered a massive loss in their last game. Still, the team holds 7 wins and 5 losses in 12 games, as they look forward to the clash against CSK as an opportunity to regain form. It should be noted that SRH has shown a dominant record over CSK in the recent games. They have batters such as Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 481 runs in 12 innings at an average of 43.72, and Ishan Kishan, who has scored 420 runs in 12 innings at an average of 35. Sakib Hussain has taken 12 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 23.33.

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Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, which gives CSK the home-ground advantage. It is a venue that favours the team batting first, as 10 out of 17 T20Is played here have been won by them. The first innings average score at Chepauk stands at 170, and it comes down to 140 in the second innings. Therefore, the team that wins the toss in the CSK vs SRH game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The clash between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 30% chance of rain.

Light Rain 68% Humidity 30° - 35° C Temperature 24 kmph Wind Speed

Light Rain 68% Humidity 30° - 35° C Temperature 24 kmph Wind Speed

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Team Form

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings just had their winning streak affected in the last game. The team is now having three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they try to regain momentum at the home ground. They have players such as Akeal Hosein, who holds 7 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 25.28, and Shivam Dube, who has scored 197 runs in 10 innings at an average of 39.40.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad are also heading to this game with a loss. They are now having three wins and two losses in their last five games, as the team looks to the game against CSK as an opportunity to regain form. They have players such as Praful Hinge, who holds 10 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 21.40, and Travis Head, who has scored 361 runs in 12 innings at an average of 30.08.

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Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Batters

Sanju Samson has been an excellent striker for Chennai Super Kings this season. He has managed to score 437 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 62.43.

Abhishek Sharma is still regarded as the key batsman for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has managed to score 428 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 47.33 and a strike rate of 211.94.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Bowlers

Although he didn't have a good outing in the last game, Anshul Kamboj has been a key bowler for CSK. He holds 15 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 10.04.

Eshan Malinga has been one of the best wicket-taking options for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has managed to take 14 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.37.