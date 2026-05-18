Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Match Prediction
RR
51%
Chance of Winning
LSG
49%
Parimatch
T20
Sawai Mansingh Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Rajasthan Royals have won three out of their last five head-to-head matches against Lucknow Super Giants.
- Mitchell Marsh has scored 13 runs off 8 balls against Jofra Archer, while Archer has dismissed him once.
- Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 55 runs off 42 balls against Mohammed Shami, while Shami has dismissed him once.
Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Chances of Winning
Rajasthan Royals will enter the next game against Lucknow Super Giants with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against LSG and will also take the home-ground advantage. They have players such as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has scored 486 runs in 12 innings at an average of 40.50, and Jofra Archer, who holds 17 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 23.52. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants will be eager to end the tournament on a strong note. Having regained their momentum, the team will now be eager to secure another win. They have players such as Mitchell Marsh, who has scored 467 runs in 12 innings at an average of 33.80, and Akash Singh, who took 3 wickets in one inning at an average of 8.66.
- Rajasthan Royals Chances of Winning: 51%
- Lucknow Super Giants Chances of Winning: 49%
Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Rajasthan Royals are not having a good time in the IPL right now. Being at the top of the table for a while, they even struggle to grab wins lately, as the team holds 6 wins and 6 losses in 12 games. In the upcoming match against LSG, Rajasthan Royals will be taking the home-ground advantage which could help them to regain their momentum. They have batters such as Dhruv Jurel, who has scored 367 runs in 12 innings at an average of 33.36, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has scored 327 runs in 12 innings at an average of 32.70. Brijesh Sharma has taken 11 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 27.72.
On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants have been able to regain their winning momentum in this season. The team is now having 4 wins and 8 losses in 12 games, out of which 2 wins came in their last 3 games. So, LSG will be eager to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming match against the Rajasthan Royals. They have batters such as Josh Inglis, who has scored 134 runs in 3 innings at an average of 44.66, and Rishabh Pant, who has scored 251 runs in 11 innings at an average of 27.88. Prince Yadav holds 16 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 24.
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Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Toss Prediction
The match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to RR. This venue has hosted just one T20I, which was also won by the team bowling first. In that game, the team batting first scored 164, and the chasing team replied by scoring 166 runs. Looking at the same, it is likely that the toss-winning team in the next game would choose to bowl first.
Weather Report
The clash between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Suryavanshi Vaibhav
no information yet
Marsh Mitchell
all rounder
Jaiswal Yashasvi
batsman
Pooran Nicholas
wicket keeper
Pretorius Lhuan-dre
wicket keeper
Badoni Ayush
batsman
Jurel Dhruv
wicket keeper
Pant Rishabh
wicket keeper
Ferreira Donovan
wicket keeper
Samad Abdul
batsman
Dubey Shubham
batsman
Ahmed Shahbaz
all rounder
Shanaka Dasun
all rounder
Khan Mohsin
bowler
Archer Jofra
bowler
Yadav Mayank
bowler
Sharma Sandeep
bowler
Singh Akash Maharaj
no information yet
Mishra Sushant
bowler
Yadav Prince
no information yet
Sharma Brijesh
no information yet
Singh Rathi Digvesh
no information yet
Punja Yash Raj
no information yet
Inglis Josh
wicket keeper
Singh Yudhvir
all rounder
Choudhary M
wicket keeper
Perala Aman Rao
batsman
Siddharth Manimaran
bowler
Bishnoi Ravi
bowler
Singh Himmat
batsman
Parag Riyan
all rounder
Kulkarni Arshin
all rounder
Team Form
Rajasthan Royals Team Form
Rajasthan Royals are still struggling to grab wins in the tournament. Now the team is having four losses and just one win in its last five games, while they look to the game against LSG as an opportunity to win. They have players such as Yash Raj Punja, who holds 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 33, and Riyan Parag, who has scored 258 runs in 11 innings at an average of 25.80.
Lucknow Super Giants Team Form
Lucknow Super Giants have been able to regain their winning momentum in this season. The team is now having two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue the momentum. They have stars such as Mohammed Shami, who holds 10 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 41.40, and Nicholas Pooran, who has scored 216 runs in 12 innings at an average of 19.63.
Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants
T20
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Rajasthan Royals
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Lucknow Super Giants
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Batters
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has absolutely dominated with the bat for the Rajasthan Royals this season. He has managed to score 403 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 40.30.
Mitchell Marsh has finally regained his form for Lucknow Super Giants this season. He has now managed to score 418 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 41.80.
Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Bowlers
Jofra Archer has been delivering consistently with the ball for the Rajasthan Royals. He holds 15 wickets in his last 10 games for the team at an economy of 9.53.
Prince Yadav has been the star with the ball for Lucknow Super Giants in this tournament. He has 12 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 8.68.
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