International career

Iram Javed is a Pakistani cricketer, born on December 16, 1991. She plays as a right-handed batter and an occasional right-arm medium-fast bowler for Pakistan. Iram has also played domestic cricket for teams like Lahore, Punjab, Higher Education Commission, Omar Associates, and State Bank of Pakistan.

Iram’s childhood was different from that of many girls. While most of her peers liked playing with dolls, Iram enjoyed activities usually done by boys. She grew up with four sisters and one brother, which made her more inclined towards things that boys liked. Her father always encouraged his children to play and be active.

Iram began playing cricket on her terrace, but soon she wanted to take it to the next level. She started playing with her brother’s friends without him knowing. When he found out, his friends teased him, saying that Iram was better than him at cricket. Throughout her journey, Iram had the full support of her father. He helped her by bowling all types of deliveries, and she never grew tired of facing them.

Iram spent most of her time on the cricket ground, practicing and developing her skills. She knew from an early age that her career would be in cricket. She dedicated herself fully to the sport and worked hard to reach the level she is at now.

2013

T20I Debut: July 8, 2013, against Ireland in Solihull, during Pakistan’s tour of England.

WODI Debut: July 10, 2013, against Ireland in Solihull, during Pakistan’s tour of England.

2016

International Debut: January 15, 2016, in an ODI against Australia.

2019

Iram played important matches and showed her skills in both batting and bowling.

2020

Named in Pakistan’s squad for the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

2021

Named in Pakistan’s squad for the 2021 Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe.

2022

Named as a reserve for Pakistan’s team in the 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

Named in the squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games cricket tournament in Birmingham, England.

2023

Last WODI match: November 7, 2023, against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

Iram reached important milestones, including key performances in major tournaments.

2024

Named in Pakistan’s squad for the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Last WT20I match: October 14, 2024, against New Zealand in Dubai (DICS).

Key Milestones

Iram debuted internationally on January 15, 2016, in an ODI against Australia.

Scored an important half-century against India, which was a big moment in her career.

Played a key role in the T20 World Cup by scoring runs and taking wickets.

Became a reliable middle-order batter for Pakistan, often stabilizing innings in tough situations.

Leagues Participation

Iram Javed, a key player for Pakistan’s women’s cricket team, has called on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to create a women’s cricket league. She believes it is important for the growth of women’s cricket in Pakistan. Iram suggested a tournament like the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for women, which would give players valuable experience at a high level.

Iram shared that playing in three exhibition matches organized by the PCB helped her improve a lot. In those matches, she played with top international players, which boosted her confidence. Iram pointed out that without league opportunities, it is hard to improve and reach international standards.

She also said that competing against the same players all the time limits development. She believes that bringing in more players from different places will help the game grow in Pakistan. Iram mentioned how leagues like the Women’s IPL in India and the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia have helped players develop their skills and mental strength.

Pakistan has not created a league for women like other countries. Instead, it focuses on smaller tournaments with fewer teams, which Iram feels does not help players grow enough. She believes a women’s league will help Pakistan’s women’s cricket team improve and become more competitive.

Year League Team Notes Not Participating N/A N/A No women’s cricket league exists in Pakistan yet.

Domestic career

Iram Javed started playing domestic cricket in Pakistan, beginning with Lahore in the 2010/11 season. She then moved to Punjab for the 2011/12 to 2012/13 seasons. After that, she played for the Higher Education Commission from 2012/13 to 2014. Iram returned to Lahore in 2014 and then joined Omar Associates in 2015.

Iram played as a middle-order batter and a right-arm medium-fast bowler. Her performances in domestic leagues showed her potential. In the National Triangular T20 Women’s Championship, she impressed with a 35-run knock off 28 balls in one match and scored 20 not out off 18 balls in another.

In 2015, Iram played for Omar Associates in the National Women’s Cricket Championship, where the team reached the Super League stage and finished in third place. In the 2015-2016 Omar Associates Women's Cricket Challenge Trophy, the team finished third in their group after winning two of their four matches. Though her form has been inconsistent, Iram’s strong performances in domestic cricket have shown her ability and skill.

Records and achievements

Iram Javed is a middle-order batter for Pakistan’s women’s cricket team. She started playing in international matches in 2013. Since then, she has shown her skill and commitment to the game.

T20 International Matches: Debut: July 8, 2013, against Ireland (Solihull, England) Matches Played: 56 T20Is Runs Scored: 414 runs Strike Rate: 78.40 Highest Score: 55 (Not Out)

One Day International Matches: Debut: July 10, 2013, against Ireland (Solihull, England) Matches Played: 22 ODIs Runs Scored: 237 runs Strike Rate: 57.52

International Tournaments: 2020 Women's T20 World Cup: Member of Pakistan’s squad (Australia) 2021 Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier: Selected for the squad (Zimbabwe) 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup: Reserve player (New Zealand) 2022 Commonwealth Games: Part of the squad (Birmingham, England) 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup: Played against New Zealand and Australia



Iram Javed’s career shows her steady progress and hard work in both T20 and ODI formats. She continues to be an important player for Pakistan’s women’s cricket team.

Personal life

Iram Javed is a cricketer known for her work with the Pakistan national team. She keeps her personal life mostly private.

Finance

Iram Javed's net worth is thought to be between $1 million and $5 million.

Scandals

In July 2024, Iram faced some criticism after missing a catch in a match. The ball changed direction unexpectedly, and Iram couldn't judge it right.

In November 2024, Iram called for a women’s cricket league like the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to support women’s cricket in Pakistan.

Fans

Iram has 47k followers on Instagram.