Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Match Prediction DC 46 % Chance of Winning RR 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Indian Premier League will be offering cricket fans another exciting clash on Sunday, as Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals face each other. This match will take place on 17 May at 7:30 PM IST at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Delhi Capitals are heading to this game after winning their previous one against Punjab Kings by 3 wickets. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals are heading to this game after losing their previous one to the Gujarat Titans by 77 runs.

Who will win? Delhi Capitals Rajasthan Royals Vote 0 votes

Facts: Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head matches.

KL Rahul has scored 100 runs off 66 balls against Jofra Archer, while Archer has dismissed him twice.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 32 runs off 18 balls against Mitchell Starc, while Starc has dismissed him once.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Chances of Winning

Rajasthan Royals have a higher chance of winning in the next game against the Delhi Capitals. With the team's better form in recent matches, they will be eager to defeat Delhi in the next game. They have players such as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has scored 440 runs in 11 innings at an average of 40, and Jofra Archer, who holds 15 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 24.33. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will be keen to maintain themselves in the playoff race. Taking the home-ground advantage, they will be eager to turn the tables and grab a win. They have players such as KL Rahul, who has scored 477 runs in 12 innings at an average of 43.36, and Axar Patel, who holds 10 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 29.10.

Delhi Capitals Chances of Winning: 46%

Rajasthan Royals Chances of Winning: 54%

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Delhi Capitals have not been able to maintain their winning momentum in this season. With the team having 5 wins and 7 losses in 12 matches, Delhi Capitals will have each of their games important to secure a playoff spot. For the next game against RR, the team will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batters such as Tristan Stubbs, who has scored 271 runs in 11 innings at an average of 38.71, and Sameer Rizvi, who has scored 252 runs in 9 innings at an average of 36. Mitchell Starc holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 31.60.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have shown better performances, but they have not been able to maintain them this season. The team holds 6 wins and 5 losses in 11 games, and the next game against the Delhi Capitals could help them to get back on track. They have batters such as Donovan Ferreira, who has scored 233 runs in 8 innings at an average of 38.83, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has scored 315 runs in 11 innings at an average of 35. Ravindra Jadeja holds 8 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 25.50.

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Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction

The match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, which provides the home-ground advantage to DC. This venue has hosted 20 T20Is, out of which 14 have been won by the team bowling first and the remaining were won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to 136 in the second innings. Therefore, it is likely that the toss-winning team in the upcoming game would choose to field first.

Weather Report

Fortunately, the clash between Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 26% Humidity 29° - 41° C Temperature 23 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 26% Humidity 29° - 41° C Temperature 23 kmph Wind Speed

Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals Player List

Team Form

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals have finally regained their winning momentum ahead of this game. The team is now having two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the form against RR. They have players such as Lungi Ngidi, who holds 8 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 36.12, and Pathum Nissanka, who has scored 278 runs in 10 innings at an average of 27.80.

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals are looking for ways to regain their winning momentum. They are also having just two wins and three losses in their last five games, as the next game against DC could help them get back on track. They have players such as Brijesh Sharma, who holds 9 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 29, and Dhruv Jurel, who has scored 314 runs in 11 innings at an average of 31.40.

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Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Top Batters

KL Rahul stands tall as the highest run scorer for the Delhi Capitals in the recent games. He has managed to score 476 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 52.89.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been a game-changer for Rajasthan Royals with the bat. He has managed to score 388 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 38.80.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Top Bowlers

Axar Patel currently stands as the highest wicket-taker for Delhi Capitals. He has grabbed just 8 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 8.69.

Jofra Archer has been dominant with the ball for the Rajasthan Royals this season. He has taken 13 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.61.