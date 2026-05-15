Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Match Prediction
DC
46%
Chance of Winning
RR
54%
Parimatch
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head matches.
- KL Rahul has scored 100 runs off 66 balls against Jofra Archer, while Archer has dismissed him twice.
- Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 32 runs off 18 balls against Mitchell Starc, while Starc has dismissed him once.
Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Chances of Winning
Rajasthan Royals have a higher chance of winning in the next game against the Delhi Capitals. With the team's better form in recent matches, they will be eager to defeat Delhi in the next game. They have players such as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has scored 440 runs in 11 innings at an average of 40, and Jofra Archer, who holds 15 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 24.33. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will be keen to maintain themselves in the playoff race. Taking the home-ground advantage, they will be eager to turn the tables and grab a win. They have players such as KL Rahul, who has scored 477 runs in 12 innings at an average of 43.36, and Axar Patel, who holds 10 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 29.10.
- Delhi Capitals Chances of Winning: 46%
- Rajasthan Royals Chances of Winning: 54%
Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Delhi Capitals have not been able to maintain their winning momentum in this season. With the team having 5 wins and 7 losses in 12 matches, Delhi Capitals will have each of their games important to secure a playoff spot. For the next game against RR, the team will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batters such as Tristan Stubbs, who has scored 271 runs in 11 innings at an average of 38.71, and Sameer Rizvi, who has scored 252 runs in 9 innings at an average of 36. Mitchell Starc holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 31.60.
On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have shown better performances, but they have not been able to maintain them this season. The team holds 6 wins and 5 losses in 11 games, and the next game against the Delhi Capitals could help them to get back on track. They have batters such as Donovan Ferreira, who has scored 233 runs in 8 innings at an average of 38.83, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has scored 315 runs in 11 innings at an average of 35. Ravindra Jadeja holds 8 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 25.50.
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Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction
The match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, which provides the home-ground advantage to DC. This venue has hosted 20 T20Is, out of which 14 have been won by the team bowling first and the remaining were won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to 136 in the second innings. Therefore, it is likely that the toss-winning team in the upcoming game would choose to field first.
Weather Report
Fortunately, the clash between Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Rahul KL
batsman
Jaiswal Yashasvi
batsman
Porel Abhishek
wicket keeper
Suryavanshi Vaibhav
no information yet
Parakh Sahil
all rounder
Jurel Dhruv
wicket keeper
Stubbs Tristan
batsman
Parag Riyan
all rounder
Miller David
batsman
Singh Ravi
no information yet
Patel Axar
all rounder
Ferreira Donovan
wicket keeper
Tiwari Madhav
no information yet
Dubey Shubham
batsman
Starc Mitchell
bowler
Archer Jofra
bowler
Kumar Mukesh
bowler
Milne Adam
bowler
Ngidi Lungi
bowler
Sharma Brijesh
no information yet
Vijay Tripurana
bowler
Punja Yash Raj
no information yet
Nair Karun
batsman
Perala Aman Rao
batsman
Nigam Vipraj
all rounder
Mishra Sushant
bowler
Nissanka Pathum
batsman
Pretorius Lhuan-dre
wicket keeper
Rizvi Sameer
batsman
Bishnoi Ravi
bowler
Sharma Ashutosh
batsman
Shanaka Dasun
all rounder
Team Form
Delhi Capitals Team Form
Delhi Capitals have finally regained their winning momentum ahead of this game. The team is now having two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the form against RR. They have players such as Lungi Ngidi, who holds 8 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 36.12, and Pathum Nissanka, who has scored 278 runs in 10 innings at an average of 27.80.
Rajasthan Royals Team Form
Rajasthan Royals are looking for ways to regain their winning momentum. They are also having just two wins and three losses in their last five games, as the next game against DC could help them get back on track. They have players such as Brijesh Sharma, who holds 9 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 29, and Dhruv Jurel, who has scored 314 runs in 11 innings at an average of 31.40.
Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Delhi Capitals
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Rajasthan Royals
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Top Batters
KL Rahul stands tall as the highest run scorer for the Delhi Capitals in the recent games. He has managed to score 476 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 52.89.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been a game-changer for Rajasthan Royals with the bat. He has managed to score 388 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 38.80.
Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Top Bowlers
Axar Patel currently stands as the highest wicket-taker for Delhi Capitals. He has grabbed just 8 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 8.69.
Jofra Archer has been dominant with the ball for the Rajasthan Royals this season. He has taken 13 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.61.
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