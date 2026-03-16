Facts: The Sydney Sixers Women had reached the final in each of the first four seasons of the Women’s Big Bash League.

Ellyse Perry is the highest scorer in this fixture with 806 runs, well ahead of second-placed Ashleigh Gardner, who has 451.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes Women have established their title credentials at the start of the tournament itself. They’ve made their best ever start to a Women’s Big Bash League season with 5 wins in a row. They have a prolific duo in both departments with Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Lizelle Lee shining with the bat while Hayley Silver-Holmes and Heather Graham have impressed with the ball. With a win over the Melbourne Renegades in their previous game, the Hurricanes extended their unbeaten run to 10 games.

Sydney Sixers Women languish in sixth spot after two wins and two losses in four games. Captain Ashleigh Gardner and Caoimhe Bray have been responsible single-handedly for getting them the two wins. Gardner inspired them to a win in the first game with a 5-wicket haul while Bray returned with 4/15 against the Sydney Thunder. Despite their loss earlier in the season against the Hurricanes, they have a stellar record in the head-to-head record with 19 wins against just 3 losses.

Hobart Hurricanes Women’ chances of winning - 61%

Sydney Sixers Women’ chances of winning - 39%

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Prediction & Tips 2025

Hobart Hurricanes Women’s opening batter Lizelle Lee scored a fifty the last time the two sides met earlier this season. She smashed 10 fours and hit a six en route to her first half-century against the Sixers, ending with 55 in just 33 balls. We’re expecting her to go big in the game once again.

The Hurricanes’ opening pair of Lizelle Lee and Danni Wyatt-Hodge have been in spectacular form so far this season. They average over 54 runs for the opening wicketso far this season. Barring the opening game when the openers chased the target of 109 without losing their wicket, the Sixers’ top order batters have failed, scoring a total of 45 runs in three matches. Hence, we’re expecting the Hobart Hurricanes to end the game with the better opening partnership score.

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Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Toss Prediction

Four of the five matches played at the Bellerive Oval last season saw teams successfully defend their total. The only anomaly was a tied game. However, this season, we saw the Hurricanes successfully chase the target down, becoming the first team in seven games to do so. Despite that result, we’re going with the historic record and backing the captain that wins the toss to bat first.

Weather Report

There is a very small chance of rain during the game but a decent cloud cover is expected throughout the day. The temperature is also forecast to be very pleasant with the maximum temperature expected to be 17C during the game and the minimum temperature at 13C.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Hobart Hurricanes Women and Sydney Sixers Women Player List

Alyssa Healy’s return is a big boost to the Sixers as they aim to climb up the table. The Hurricanes are expected to play an unchanged side, having found the perfect combination.

Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes Women Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes Women didn’t settle with just the T20 Spring Challenge title. They have laid down the marker in this WBBL season as well with five wins in as many games.

Sydney Sixers Women Team Form

The Sydney Sixers have won two of the four matches they have played this season. Prior to the WBBL, they bowed out of the recently concluded T20 Spring Challenge in the group stage with a similar record.

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Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Batters

Danni Wyatt-Hodge to be Hobart Hurricanes Women’s top batter

Danni Wyatt-Hodge is the second-highest runscorer of the tournament so far with 272 runs in five games. The English opener averages 68 this season and has already scored two fifties. The only game she has played at home saw her end the game unbeaten on 72. Hence, we’re expecting her to go big in the match.

Sophia Dunkley to be Sydney Sixers Women’s top batter

It looks like Sydney Sixers’ fortunes are tied to Sophia Dunkley’s performances. The two games that the team have won saw the opener score an aggregate of 104 runs with one instance of her staying unbeaten. In the other two matches, the 27-year-old opener got out with her individual score in the single digits. We’re expecting her to be the team’s best batter in the game in Hobart.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Bowlers

Heather Graham to be Hobart Hurricanes Women’s top bowler

With 10 wickets in just 5 matches, Heather Graham is not only the Hurricanes’ leading wicket-taker but also the most prolific bowler in the tournament. She returned with figures of 2/23 in the only game she played at the Bellerive Oval so far this season. In 5 innings against the Sixers, Graham has taken 8 wickets and we’re backing her to add to that tally.

Ashleigh Gardner to be Sydney Sixers Women’s top bowler

Off spinner Ashleigh Gardner is the most in-form bowler for the Sydney Sixers. The 28-year-old has taken 7 wickets in just four games this season. While she hasn’t set the stage alight in the previous three games, she started the tournament with a bang, taking a 5-wicket haul against the Perth Scorchers at the WACA. We’re expecting her to trouble the Hurricanes batters in Hobart.