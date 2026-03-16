Facts: With 228 runs, Georgia Wareham is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Renegades Women this season.

With 250 runs, Sophia Dunkley is the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers Women in this campaign.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades Women’ struggles continued in the last game against Perth Scorchers Women as they struggled in the run chase and they eventually lost the game by 30 runs. Melbourne Renegades Women have lost three games on the bounce and need a win in the final game to have a chance of making the playoffs.

Sydney Sixers Women have been excellent so far this season and have a chance of ending up at the top of the table. They are currently third on the table but have a game in hand and need to win the remaining two matches to go at the top of the table. As per our calculations, Sydney Sixers Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Renegades Women’ chances of winning - 38%

Sydney Sixers Women’ chances of winning - 62%

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Prediction & Tips 2025

Courtney Webb had a decent season so far but has struggled to make an impact in the second half of the campaign. In the last game she scored a duck which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Ellyse Perry has been excellent so far in this campaign as she has scored 207 runs with an average of 41.40. Even though she struggled in the last game, we expect her to score well in the upcoming game.

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Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides will prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather conditions in Melbourne during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Partly Cloudy No Rain Mild Breeze

Partly Cloudy No Rain Mild Breeze

Melbourne Renegades Women and Sydney Sixers Women Player List

Team Form

Melbourne Renegades Women Team Form

Melbourne Renegades Women head into this game after four defeats in five matches and are fifth on the table.

Sydney Sixers Women Team Form

Sydney Sixers Women are unbeaten in the last four matches and are currently third on the table.

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Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Batters

Georgia Wareham to be Melbourne Renegades Women’ top batter

Georgia Wareham was once again sensational in the last game as she scored 43 off 32 runs. With 228 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sophia Dunkley to be Sydney Sixers Women’ top batter

Sophia Dunkley continued her excellent form in the last game as she scored 41 against Melbourne Stars Women. Dunkley remains the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Bowlers

Georgia Wareham to be Melbourne Renegades Women’ top bowler

Georgia Wareham has been the shining light in what has been a dismal campaign for Melbourne Renegades. With 16 wickets thus far, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ashleigh Gardner to be Sydney Sixers Women’ top bowler

Ashleigh Gardner was phenomenal in the last game as she ended up with the best bowling figures in the game. With 14 wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.