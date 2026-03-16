Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Prediction
SYS
62%
Chance of Winning
ADS
38%
Parimatch
T20
North Sydney Oval
Facts:
- With 272 runs, Ellyse Perry is the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers Women in this campaign.
- With 264 runs, Laura Wolvaardt is the leading run scorer for Adelaide Strikers Women this season.
Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Chance of Winning
Sydney Sixers Women have been excellent so far this season but in the last match they struggled against Melbourne Renegades Women. Sydney Sixers Women scored 130 runs and eventually lost the game by six wickets. They have one defeat in the last five matches and are third on the table.
Adelaide Strikers Women’ had a dismal start to the campaign as they had one win in five matches, they are unbeaten in the last four matches and are currently sixth on the table. The last game was called off due to rain. As per our calculations, Sydney Sixers Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sydney Sixers Women’ chances of winning - 62%
- Adelaide Strikers Women’ chances of winning - 38%
Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Prediction & Tips 2025
Ellyse Perry was sublime in the last match as he scored a brilliant half century. So far this season she has scored 272 runs and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes us believe she will do well in the upcoming game.
Tammy Beaumont has been brilliant in the last few games. In the last match she scored 29 runs and so far this season she has scored 211 runs which makes us believe she will do well in the upcoming game.
Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first, regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy weather conditions in Sydney during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.
Sydney Sixers Women and Adelaide Strikers Women Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Perry Ellyse
all rounder
Beaumont Tammy
wicket keeper
Dunkley Sophia
batsman
Penna Madeline
all rounder
Healy Alyssa
wicket keeper
McGrath Tahlia
all rounder
Gardner Ashleigh
all rounder
Patterson Bridget
batsman
Kerr Amelia
all rounder
Saville Tabatha
batsman
Brown Maitlan
all rounder
Johnston Ellie
batsman
Villiers Mady
bowler
Wellington Amanda
bowler
Burns Erin
all rounder
Ecclestone Sophie
all rounder
Manix-Geeves Emma
wicket keeper
Barsby Jemma
bowler
Bray Caoimhe
no information yet
Larosa Eleanor
all rounder
Cheatle Lauren
bowler
Brown Darcie
bowler
Team Form
Sydney Sixers Women Team Form
Sydney Sixers Women have one defeat in the last five matches and are currently third on the table.
Adelaide Strikers Women Team Form
Adelaide Strikers Women’s last game was called off due to rain, they are unbeaten in the last four games.
Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Head to Head
Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women
T20
North Sydney Oval, null
Sydney Sixers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Adelaide Strikers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Batters
Sophia Dunkley to be Sydney Sixers Women’ top batter
Sophia Dunkley struggled to make an impact in the last game regardless we are going to back her once again as she has been outstanding this season which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Laura Wolvaardt to be Adelaide Strikers Women’ top batter
Laura Wolvaardt has been sublime once again and has been the standout batter thus far. So far this season she has scored 264 runs and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Bowlers
Ashleigh Gardner to be Sydney Sixers Women’ top bowler
Ashleigh Gardner was phenomenal this season and even though she struggled in the last match. With 14 wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Darcie Brown to be Adelaide Strikers Women’ top bowler
Darcie Brown did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact she has been solid so far and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sydney Sixers Women
- Sydney Sixers Women to win - 1.60 (Parimatch)
- Adelaide Strikers Women to win - 2.34 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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