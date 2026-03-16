Facts: With 272 runs, Ellyse Perry is the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers Women in this campaign.

With 264 runs, Laura Wolvaardt is the leading run scorer for Adelaide Strikers Women this season.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Chance of Winning

Sydney Sixers Women have been excellent so far this season but in the last match they struggled against Melbourne Renegades Women. Sydney Sixers Women scored 130 runs and eventually lost the game by six wickets. They have one defeat in the last five matches and are third on the table.

Adelaide Strikers Women’ had a dismal start to the campaign as they had one win in five matches, they are unbeaten in the last four matches and are currently sixth on the table. The last game was called off due to rain. As per our calculations, Sydney Sixers Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sydney Sixers Women’ chances of winning - 62%

Adelaide Strikers Women’ chances of winning - 38%

Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Prediction & Tips 2025

Ellyse Perry was sublime in the last match as he scored a brilliant half century. So far this season she has scored 272 runs and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes us believe she will do well in the upcoming game.

Tammy Beaumont has been brilliant in the last few games. In the last match she scored 29 runs and so far this season she has scored 211 runs which makes us believe she will do well in the upcoming game.

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Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first, regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather conditions in Sydney during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Cloudy No Rain Mild Windy

Cloudy No Rain Mild Windy

Sydney Sixers Women and Adelaide Strikers Women Player List

Team Form

Sydney Sixers Women Team Form

Sydney Sixers Women have one defeat in the last five matches and are currently third on the table.

Adelaide Strikers Women Team Form

Adelaide Strikers Women’s last game was called off due to rain, they are unbeaten in the last four games.

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Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Batters

Sophia Dunkley to be Sydney Sixers Women’ top batter

Sophia Dunkley struggled to make an impact in the last game regardless we are going to back her once again as she has been outstanding this season which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Laura Wolvaardt to be Adelaide Strikers Women’ top batter

Laura Wolvaardt has been sublime once again and has been the standout batter thus far. So far this season she has scored 264 runs and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Bowlers

Ashleigh Gardner to be Sydney Sixers Women’ top bowler

Ashleigh Gardner was phenomenal this season and even though she struggled in the last match. With 14 wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Darcie Brown to be Adelaide Strikers Women’ top bowler

Darcie Brown did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact she has been solid so far and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.