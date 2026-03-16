292

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Match Prediction

RCB

58%

Chance of Winning

GUJ

42%

Parimatch

1.72
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T20

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy

Gujarat Giants Women take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in the ninth game of the 2026 Women's Premier League at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 16 at 07:30 PM IST.

Who will win?

0 votes

Facts:

  • With 141 runs, Sophie Devine is the leading run scorer for Gujarat Giants Women this season.
  • With 110 runs, Grace Harris is the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women this season.

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Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Chance of Winning

Gujarat Giants Women struggled in the last game against the defending champions Mumbai Indians Women. Gujarat Giants Women batted first and scored 192 runs but failed to defend the score as they lost the game by seven wickets. They have won two of the three games thus far and are currently third on the table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women struggled to make an impact last season as they missed the playoffs but so far this season they have been excellent and are at the top of the table. In the last game they beat UP Warriorz Women. As per our calculations, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Gujarat Giants Women’ chances of winning - 42%
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ chances of winning - 58%

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Prediction & Tips 2026

Beth Mooney had a slow start to the campaign but got off to a great start in the last game as she scored 33 off 26 balls. We believe Mooney will play a key role in this game and will score high.

Richa Ghosh had an excellent campaign last season and was the standout batter last season. This season she has struggled so far and has scored ten runs in two games which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

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Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Navi Mumbai during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Partly Cloudy
No Rain
Warm
Breeze
Partly Cloudy
No Rain
Warm
Breeze

Gujarat Giants Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Player List

Playing

RCB
RCB
GUJ
GUJ
First TeamSecond Team
Harris Grace

all rounder

Mooney Beth

wicket keeper

Devine Sophie

all rounder

Singh Shivani

wicket keeper

Naik Gautami

no information yet

Gardner Ashleigh

all rounder

Ghosh Richa

wicket keeper

de Klerk Nadine

all rounder

Ahuja Kanika S

all rounder

Reddy Arundhati

all rounder

Kanwer TP

all rounder

Yadav Radha

all rounder

Team Form

Gujarat Giants Women Team Form

Gujarat Giants Women got off to a great start this season as they won back to back games but in the last match they lost against Mumbai Indians Women.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have had a perfect start to the season as they have won back to back games.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Head to Head

Gujarat Giants Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have a similar record with three wins each. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head:

Gujarat Giants Women : 03

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: 03

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women

T20

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, null

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Royal Challengers Bangalore

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1.72
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Gujarat Giants

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.10

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Top Batters

Sophie Devine to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top batter

Sophie Devine has had a brilliant start to the campaign as she has been the standout batter so far. With 141 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Grace Harris to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top batter

Grace Harris has had a brilliant start to the campaign. In the last game she scored a brilliant half century and with 110 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Devine to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top bowler

Sophie Devine has been brilliant with the bat and the ball so far this season. She has been consistent and with five wickets she is also the leading wicket taker which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nadine de Klerk to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top bowler

Nadine de Klerk could not have hoped for a better start as a Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women. So far with six wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women will winRoyal Challengers Bengaluru Women have a perfect record with two wins in two games this season.
Compare Odds:Gujarat Giants Women to win - 2.10
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women to win - 1.72
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