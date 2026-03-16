Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Prediction
RCB
56%
Chance of Winning
DC
44%
Parimatch
T20
BCA Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 290 runs, Smriti Mandhana is the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women this season.
- With 283 runs, Lizelle Lee is the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals Women this season.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Chance of Winning
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women struggled to make an impact last season but they have been sensational this season and have been the best team in the group stages. They ended the group stages with six wins in eight matches. In the last match they beat UP Warriorz Women by eight wickets.
Delhi Capitals Women struggled at the start of the season but the turnaround has been significant as once again Delhi Capitals Women have made the finals this season and would be hoping to go all the way this term. As per our calculations, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ chances of winning - 56%
- Delhi Capitals Women’ chances of winning - 44%
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Prediction & Tips 2026
Grace Harris has been a revelation this season as so far this season she has scored 228 runs and is the second highest run scorer for her side. We expect her to show up once again and do well in the upcoming game.
Laura Wolvaardt has had an outstanding season thus far as she has been consistent and so far this season has scored 273 runs. In the last game she scored 32 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Vadodara during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women and Delhi Capitals Women Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Mandhana Smriti
batsman
Verma Shefali
batsman
Harris Grace
all rounder
Lee Lizelle
batsman
Voll Georgia
batsman
Wolvaardt Laura
batsman
Ghosh Richa
wicket keeper
Rodrigues Jemimah
batsman
Yadav Radha
all rounder
Kapp Marizanne
all rounder
de Klerk Nadine
all rounder
Henry Chinelle
all rounder
Vastrakar Pooja
all rounder
Prasad Nikki Siribhagwan
all rounder
Patil Shreyanka Rajesh
all rounder
Rana Sneh
all rounder
Satghare Sayali Ganesh
all rounder
Mani Minnu
bowler
Reddy Arundhati
all rounder
Sharma Nandani Shyam Sunder
batsman
Bell Lauren
bowler
Team Form
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Team Form
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have been sensational thus far as they have won six of the eight matches.
Delhi Capitals Women Team Form
Delhi Capitals Women have won four of the last five matches, in the last game they beat Gujarat Giants Women and made the Finals.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Head to Head
Delhi Capitals Women have had an upper hand in this fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women 6-3. Both sides went head to head twice this season and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women : 03
Delhi Capitals Women: 06
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women
T20
BCA Stadium, null
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Delhi Capitals
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Top Batters
Smriti Mandhana to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top batter
Smriti Mandhana continued her excellent form in the last game as she scored 54 off 27 balls and with 290 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Lizelle Lee to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top batter
Lizelle Lee has been the standout batter this season, in the last game she scored 43 off 24 balls and took her team to the Finals. She is also the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Top Bowlers
Nadine de Klerk to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top bowler
Nadine de Klerk has been outstanding this season, in the last game she bagged four wickets and with 15 wickets thus far, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nandani Sharma to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top bowler
Nandani Sharma was excellent in the last game as she bagged two wickets in the Elimination round. With 16 wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
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