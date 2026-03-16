Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Prediction RCB 56 % Chance of Winning DC 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women take on Delhi Capitals Women in the Finals of the 2026 Women's Premier League at BCA Stadium, Vadodara. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 05 at 07:30 PM IST.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Chance of Winning

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women struggled to make an impact last season but they have been sensational this season and have been the best team in the group stages. They ended the group stages with six wins in eight matches. In the last match they beat UP Warriorz Women by eight wickets.

Delhi Capitals Women struggled at the start of the season but the turnaround has been significant as once again Delhi Capitals Women have made the finals this season and would be hoping to go all the way this term. As per our calculations, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ chances of winning - 56%

Delhi Capitals Women’ chances of winning - 44%

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Prediction & Tips 2026

Grace Harris has been a revelation this season as so far this season she has scored 228 runs and is the second highest run scorer for her side. We expect her to show up once again and do well in the upcoming game.

Laura Wolvaardt has had an outstanding season thus far as she has been consistent and so far this season has scored 273 runs. In the last game she scored 32 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Vadodara during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women and Delhi Capitals Women Player List

Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have been sensational thus far as they have won six of the eight matches.

Delhi Capitals Women Team Form

Delhi Capitals Women have won four of the last five matches, in the last game they beat Gujarat Giants Women and made the Finals.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Head to Head

Delhi Capitals Women have had an upper hand in this fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women 6-3. Both sides went head to head twice this season and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women : 03

Delhi Capitals Women: 06

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women T20 BCA Stadium, null Royal Challengers Bangalore Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.78 Bet Now! Delhi Capitals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.97 Bet Now!

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Top Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top batter

Smriti Mandhana continued her excellent form in the last game as she scored 54 off 27 balls and with 290 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lizelle Lee to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top batter

Lizelle Lee has been the standout batter this season, in the last game she scored 43 off 24 balls and took her team to the Finals. She is also the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Top Bowlers

Nadine de Klerk to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top bowler

Nadine de Klerk has been outstanding this season, in the last game she bagged four wickets and with 15 wickets thus far, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nandani Sharma to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top bowler

Nandani Sharma was excellent in the last game as she bagged two wickets in the Elimination round. With 16 wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.