The Best Online Chess Betting Sites in India 2026

Finding the best online chess betting sites in India can be a challenging task as this category is not as widespread among bookmakers. However, our Sportscafe betting experts have taken the time to compile detailed and professional rankings of these sites for your convenience.

Best Chess Betting Sites

You can completely rely on our colleagues at Sportscafe, renowned betting professionals, to provide the most reliable information on popular Indian online sports betting sites. Our team carefully curates lists of websites that offer fair online betting, best odds, lucrative bonuses and user-friendly support. In addition, you can find our previous rankings on cricket betting apps, cricket betting sites, football betting apps, football betting sites and other.

Below, you'll discover the top-rated platforms and the best chess betting apps where you can place bets on online chess games for 2026.

Top 10 Chess Betting Sites in India (June 2026) Let us introduce the 10 best chess betting sites in India. Each platform included in this list has been carefully evaluated and selected based on various factors to ensure reliability, security, competitive odds, user-friendly interfaces and an exceptional betting experience. Below you will find a complete list of the best chess betting sites, carefully selected by our team after extensive research: #1 4rabet 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #2 Batery 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS Promo code SCBAT Claim Review #3 Stake 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹186,711 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #4 Rajabets 4.7 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code No promo Claim Review #5 Thrill 4.6 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus up to 70% Rakeback Promo code No code Claim Review #6 1win 4.5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹80,400 Promo code SCAFE145 Claim Review #7 Lucky Star 4.4 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹52863 Promo code No code Claim Review #8 Melbet 4.3 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 300% up to ₹50,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Claim Review #9 Megapari 4.2 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹40,000 Promo code CAFEBONUS Claim Review #10 Parimatch 4.1 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 150% up to ₹1,05,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Claim Review

List of the Best Chess Betting Sites in India 2026 by SportsCafe Below you will find a bulleted list of the best chess betting sites for Indian players as selected by Sportscafe. Each site is accompanied by a detailed description indicating its advantages, disadvantages and distinctive features. This comprehensive review will help you make an informed decision about which site best suits your preferences and betting needs. Here is a list of sites available for your assessment: 4rabet Batery Stake Rajabets Thrill Lucky Star 1win Melbet MegaPari Parimatch #1 Betting Site for Chess in India — 4rabet The platform has earned an impeccable reputation in the online betting industry by offering customized features for chess enthusiasts and players. With its focus on chess and dedication to user satisfaction, 4rabet has become a trusted platform in online betting. It offers the opportunity to bet on famous chess tournaments such as the FIDE World Chess Championship, Grand Chess Tour, Sinquefield Cup and Candidates' Tournament, providing chess lovers with a dynamic and exciting experience. Pros Cons ✅ A minimum deposit requirement of just 300 INR ❌ Occasional delays in customer service response ✅ Exclusive promotional codes and welcome bonuses 700% up to ₹20,000 ✅ A wide range of chess betting options ✅ Hindi interface #2 Betting Site for Chess in India — Batery Batery is a relatively new bookmaker that opened in 2021 and is expanding its services in the Indian market. It offers a wide range of sports to bet on, including chess, which boasts 8 bet types - more than what other bookmakers typically offer. New Batery customers can qualify for a welcome bonus of up to INR 150 000, increasing their chances of winning when betting on chess. Pros Cons ✅ Good reviews from players from India ❌ It may take some time for a response from support ✅ Rare sports besides chess ✅ Great chess betting odds ✅ A welcome bonus of up to 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS ✅ Live streams #3 Betting Site for Chess in India — Stake Crypto bettors will find Stake a great choice for chess betting. The bookmaker accepts over 40 digital coins, so deposits confirm on the blockchain without bank delays. The chess betting lineup includes the FIDE Grand Prix, the Candidates Tournament, and the World Chess Championship in line and live modes. The site is available in Hindi and can be accessed on any device via PWA. Pros Cons ✅ Welcome bonus of 200% up to 186,711 INR ❌ The verification process can take up to several hours ✅ Covers major international chess tournaments ✅ Competitive odds on chess markets ✅ Fast crypto deposits and withdrawals ✅ VIP Club for regular bettors #4 Betting Site for Chess in India — Rajabets Rajabets is number 4 on our list. It’s good for people who like chess betting. You can bet on big and small chess matches here. The website is easy to use, and the odds are good. You can also see live updates when the match is going on. Rajabets works fast, and you can pay with UPI, PayTM, and other Indian wallets. The bonus is also big — 200% up to 100,000 INR. You only need 200 INR to start. This is a nice site if you want to try chess betting on your phone or laptop. Pros Cons ✅ Minimum deposit starting from INR 200 ❌ No bonus code feature ✅ Welcome bonus of 200% up to 100,000 INR ✅ Supports local wallets like UPI and PhonePe ✅ Covers global chess tournaments ✅ Simple and quick site interface #5 Betting Site for Chess in India — Thrill Thrill is a modern crypto bookmaker founded in 2025. Its sportsbook features chess betting and covers major tournaments, including the World Chess Championship and the FIDE Grand Prix. For most of the events listed, bets are available on the match winner and the overall winner. Live betting is supported for select chess matches. The site operates exclusively with cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin, USDT TRC20, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Binance Coin are accepted for account deposits and withdrawals. The minimum deposit is $10, and withdrawals are typically processed within 15 minutes. Thrill does not offer a traditional welcome bonus. Instead, players receive up to 70% rakeback on every bet. Pros Cons Up to 70% rakeback No fiat payment methods Major chess tournaments covered Quick registration Intuitive interface #6 Betting Site for Chess in India — Lucky Star Lucky Star is a really reliable bookmaker that offers you betting on chess. It is operating under the Curacao license and features fast registration as well as a great welcome bonus. The bets for chess feature a lot of different easy betting markets and the odds also get really high. There are many tournaments to pick from and you can find many reliable payment methods like PhonePe, Google Pay, UPI, PayTM and crypto. Pros Cons ✅Minimum deposit of 300 INR ❌For some players, wagering the bonus may seem hard ✅Welcome bonus of 500% up to ₹52863 ✅Mobile betting with Android and iOS ✅Many great tournaments in pre-match and live mode ✅Payments available with INR #7 Betting Site for Chess in India — 1win 1win will be a great pick for those who love betting on chess in pre-match and live mode. There are all the most popular chess matches and tournaments available and the navigation is also really intuitive for you. All the matches are updated instantly and you will be able to see the stats of previous matches. You can use many payment methods like UPI, PhonePe, PayTM, Bank Transfer and crypto and also get a welcome bonus of 500% up to ₹80,400. It will be a nice option if you value lots of options with great odds. Pros Cons ✅Minimum deposit of 300 INR ❌No bonus code available ✅Welcome bonus of 500% up to ₹80,400 ✅Supports many popular local payment methods ✅Intuitive navigation and great visuals ✅All global chess tournaments covered #8 Betting Site for Chess in India — Melbet Melbet stands out among chess betting sites in India thanks to one of the lowest minimum deposits of INR 45. The sportsbook covers the World Chess Championship, Candidates Tournament, FIDE Grand Prix, and regional events, offering a variety of markets for each match, including outright winner, match winner, and number of moves. Both pre-match and live betting are supported, and Indian users can make payments via UPI, PhonePe, PayTM, or cryptocurrency. Pros Cons ✅Welcome bonus of 300% up to 50,000 INR ❌ The verification process can take up to several hours ✅Multiple chess betting markets for each event ✅Free mobile apps for Android and iOS ✅One-click registration ✅Minimum deposit is only 45 INR #9 Betting Site for Chess in India — MegaPari MegaPari is one of the world’s most popular bookmakers, and it offers chess betting in pre-match and live mode for you. It has a really good reputation thanks to SSL encryption of servers and a Curacao license. There are dozens of fun bonuses, instant deposits and withdrawals, as well as 24/7 Hindi support. You can also pick from many great payment methods like UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, GPay, NetBanking, Jetonbank and crypto. Pros Cons ✅Minimum deposit of 100 INR ❌Stats for previous matches not available ✅Welcome bonus of 200% up to 40,000 INR ✅Promo code CAFEBONUS ✅Hindi language available ✅24/7 live support #10 Betting Site for Chess in India — Parimatch Parimatch is one of the most popular betting sites in the world, including India. It has a strong reputation, millions of positive reviews, and a variety of offered features. The brand holds an exceptional bonus program, vip club, fast withdrawals, and 24/7 support. Notably, Parimatch offers a wide range of betting possibilities in this area and features uncommon sports like chess, which allows it to go beyond traditional online betting alternatives. Pros Cons ✅ Welcome bonuses 150% up to ₹1,05,000 ❌ No statistics for past events ✅ Hindi language ✅ VIP program ✅ Cryptocurrency ✅ 24/7 live support

Chess World Championship Betting Sites Chess World Championship is the most elite chess championship in the betting world, where the best players fight to become the world chess champions. This means that chess world championship betting sites offer tons of betting alternatives during these games. Below is the list of the top online chess betting sites that offer online chess world championship betting: 4rabet Batery Stake Rajabets Thrill Lucky Star 1win Melbet MegaPari Parimatch

FIDE Grand Prix Betting Sites The FIDE Association holds a series of chess competitions called the FIDE Grand Prix. Millions of chess fans watch this competitive series, which is quite serious and significant. Many bookmakers provide players with excellent betting opportunities during these competitions. By predicting the results and placing bets on the markets surrounding these tournaments, players can place strategic bets and become even more enthusiastic about the action during the FIDE Grand Prix. Here are the best chess betting sites where you can bet online on these championships: 4rabet Batery Stake Rajabets Thrill Lucky Star 1win Melbet MegaPari Parimatch

Super-Tournaments Betting Sites Betting on super tournaments enjoys prestige due to the fact that the best chess players in the world take part in these competitions. Online betting options for such championships offer a variety of betting opportunities. Super tournaments feature substantial prize pools, giving players the opportunity to win big. Classic events in these tournaments include the Tata Steel Chess Tournament, the Sinquefield Cup, the Grand Chess Tour and the Candidates Tournament. Below you will find the best sites to bet on super chess tournaments: 4rabet Batery Stake Rajabets Thrill Lucky Star 1win Melbet MegaPari Parimatch

Live Chess Betting Sites Live chess betting apps, like regular chess betting sites, offer high-end services such as betting on top chess tournaments in real time. Some live chess betting sites also allow players to watch exciting live broadcasts of certain chess events, which can be a great addition to the betting entertainment. Some of the best sites for live chess betting can be found in this article.

List of Chess Betting Sites With The Best Odds Finding a bookmaker with the most competitive chess betting odds is a major factor when choosing the best one for any given sport. Good odds are important because they affect your chances of winning a particular tournament. The leading online chess betting sites on our list are known for offering the best odds in the chess category. These online chess betting sites provide excellent odds that can significantly impact your profit potential and overall success in chess betting: 4rabet Batery Stake Rajabets Thrill Lucky Star 1win Melbet MegaPari Parimatch

Other Chess Betting Sites not Included in the TOP 10 Finding value sometimes means looking beyond the very first names that appear in a ranking. The bookmakers below finished just outside our main list, yet they still publish transparent lines, maintain solid average odds across classical, rapid and blitz events, and support the standard banking options Indian punters rely on. Review their margin history, bonus rules and customer‑service response times to decide whether one of these alternatives suits your chess‑betting strategy: Betandyou

Fresh Casino

Banzai Bet

Puntit

1xSlot

Jet Casino

Deposit Methods for Online Chess Betting Sites Depositing funds online at betting sites can be a challenge due to varying deposit times, significant first deposit requirements, or ambiguous instructions. Among the reasons why we included these sites in our list of the best chess betting sites is the ease of depositing and withdrawing funds for players. These recommended sites allow you to quickly start betting on chess almost immediately after depositing funds. However, it is important to note that deposit methods and requirements may vary from site to site. Consider looking into the standard betting deposit methods available at the chess betting sites we mentioned: Bank Transfer

Visa

MasterCard

Apple Pay

Paysafecard

UPI

PayTm

PhonePe

MuchBetter

PayPal

Google Pay

Skrill

Neteller

Cryptocurrency: BTC, USDT, ETH, etc.

Online Chess Betting Sites vs Apps It can be difficult to decide whether to use a traditional browser or a mobile app to bet on chess. Each option has unique advantages and possible disadvantages, so it's important to weigh them against your needs and tastes. We've put together an extensive comparison table showing the benefits of each option to make your selection process easier. This will allow you to evaluate the available options and choose the one that best suits your requirements and interests: Mobile application Web version Instant launch No need for installation Compatible with IOS and Android The classic version of a bookmaker Optimal use of internet traffic More processing power Quicker access to the personal account Multiple windows to bet on several competitions at the same time Works faster than other versions Compatibility with all devices Note that the odds and the betting process are the same no matter which choice you select - the web version or the mobile app. Regardless of your preferred method of access, the platform's integrity and the betting result are unchanged, guaranteeing a smooth and consistent betting experience. Conclusion by SportsCafe After a comprehensive assessment of chess betting sites in India, our Sportscafe experts have carefully compiled a list of the best options available. Thanks to comprehensive research and analysis, 4rabet and Batery have emerged as leaders in this selection. These platforms boast competitive odds, a variety of chess betting options, and tempting bonuses tailored specifically for Indian players. If you are wondering what sites are the best for chess betting, explore our top 10 sites mentioned in this article. All bookmakers mentioned strictly operate under a Curacao license, guaranteeing a safe and regulated gaming environment while ensuring the possibility of winnings. To summarize, we acknowledge that our selection of the 10 best chess betting sites was based on objective opinion.