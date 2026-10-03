Match details Kerala vs Bengal First class Ranji Trophy 26.10.2026

First class

KER
KER
BEN
BEN

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, October 26, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kerala Squad

PlayersAkarsh Archana Krishnamurthy, Aparajith Baba, Azharuddeen Mohammed, Baby Sachin, Basil Nedumankuzhy, Chandran Akshay, Govind Vathsal, Imran Ahammed Suharaji, Kunnummal Rohan, MU Harikrishnan, Nair Abhishek Pratap, Nayanar Varun, Nidheesh MD, Nizar Salman, Roger Shoun, S Nair Sreehari, Samson Sanju, Sharma Ankit, Tom Eden Apple
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Bengal Squad

PlayersArun Singh Vikash, Bhati Vishal, Chatterjee Sudip, Deep Akash, Easwaran Abhimanyu, Gandhi Shakir Habib, Gharami Sudip Kumar, Gupta Sumanta Anil, Jaiswal Suraj Sindhu, Majumdar Anustup, Mohanta Sumit, Porel Abhishek, Porel Ishan, Prasad Rahul, Purohit Aditya, Saifi Kazi Junaid, Shami Mohammed, Singh Saurabh
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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