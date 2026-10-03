Match details Punjab vs Chhattisgarh First class Ranji Trophy 18.10.2026

First class

PUN
PUN
CHH
CHH

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, October 18, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Punjab Squad

PlayersArora Salil, Bhagat Krish, Brar Gurnoor, Brar Harpreet, Dhir Naman, Dutta Prerit, Goyal Ayush, Khan Sahil, Malhotra Anmol, Paul Jaskaranvir Singh, Saharan Uday, Sharma Abhinav Rakesh, Sharma Raghu, Sidhu Jashanpreet Singh, Singh Anmolpreet, Singh Harnoor, Singh Prabhsimran, Singh Ramandeep, Tandon Harjas Singh, Wadhera Nehal
Benchno information yet

Chhattisgarh Squad

PlayersAgarwal Shubham, Bareth Vasudev, Chandraker Shashank, Chouhan Ashish, Desai Sanjeet, Khan Mohdajaz Arafat, Khan Sahban, Khare Amandeep Narayan, Kiran Ravi, Majumdar Sourabh Jeevan Krishna, Mandal Ajay Jadav, Pandey Ayush Shashi Kanth, Sarwate Aditya, Singh Ashutosh, Singh Shashank, Tiwary Anuj, Verma Mayank, Yadav Mayank, Yadav Prateek Mahesh
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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