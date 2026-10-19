Match details Tripura vs Punjab First class Ranji Trophy 17.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, January 17, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Tripura Squad
|Players
|Ali Amit, Barman Arindam, Das Bikramkumar, Debnath Bikramjit, Dey Rajat, Murasingh Manisankar, Paul Sridam, Roy Hrituraj, Sarkar Abhijit, Sarkar Ajay, Sarkar Sandip Samir, Sarkar Sentu, Singh Mandeep, Singh Swapnil, Sinha Arkaprabha, Sultan Pravez, Sutradhar Subham, Vihari Hanuma
|Bench
|no information yet
Punjab Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet