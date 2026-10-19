Match details Tripura vs Punjab First class Ranji Trophy 17.01.2027

First class

TRI
TRI
PUN
PUN

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, January 17, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Tripura Squad

PlayersAli Amit, Barman Arindam, Das Bikramkumar, Debnath Bikramjit, Dey Rajat, Murasingh Manisankar, Paul Sridam, Roy Hrituraj, Sarkar Abhijit, Sarkar Ajay, Sarkar Sandip Samir, Sarkar Sentu, Singh Mandeep, Singh Swapnil, Sinha Arkaprabha, Sultan Pravez, Sutradhar Subham, Vihari Hanuma
Benchno information yet

Punjab Squad

PlayersArora Salil, Brar Gurnoor, Brar Harpreet, Chahal Emanjot Singh, Chaudhary Anshul, Gill Shubman, Malhotra Anmol, Malhotra Vihaan, Pal Dhawan Sahaj Davinder, Saharan Uday, Sidhu Jashanpreet Singh, Singh Gursimran, Singh Harnoor, Singh Prabhsimran, Singh Ramandeep, Singh Sanvir, Tandon Harjas Singh, Yadav Umesh
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet