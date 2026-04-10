Swapnil Singh News View all If you want to be the first to know everything about cricketer Swapnil Singh, here you will find all the latest news about him: results of past matches, how training is going, and which tournaments he will be participating in in the near future. Jitesh Sharma makes move from Baroda and Vidarbha in search of red-ball opportunities 2025 Indian Premier League winners Jitesh Sharma and Swapnil Singh have decided to switch their domestic allegiances ahead of the upcoming season. Jitesh was restricted to a back-up role in the Ranji Trophy at Vidarbha while Swapnil is making a second career switch, having made his debut for Baroda. Swapnil Singh ‌IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Patidar and RCB spinners dismantling high-rising SRH in their den Swapnil Singh ‌IPL 2024 | Twitter abuzz as RCB’s impact player leaves bold impact by bucketing big fishes Swapnil Singh Duleep Trophy 2018 | India Blue just five wickets away from title

International career

Swapnil Singh worked hard to build his cricket career. He showed strong skills as a left-arm spinner and earned respect from other players and experts. Even with challenges and limited chances, he kept proving his abilities.

2008 – He was among the 25 probables for India’s Under-19 World Cup team. However, he did not make it to the final squad for the tournament in Malaysia.

Leagues Participation

Swapnil Singh has played in several franchise leagues, including the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). Below is a summary of his participation in these leagues, with details for each season.

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Swapnil Singh joined the IPL in 2008 but did not play much in the early years. Below are the details of his IPL career:

Year Team Price (INR) Position Details 2008 Mumbai Indians ₹4 Lakhs Did not play Bought by Mumbai Indians but did not play any matches 2016 Kings XI Punjab ₹10 Lakhs Bowler Debuted against Kolkata Knight Riders on 4th May 2023 Lucknow Super Giants ₹20 Lakhs Did not play Released before the 2024 auction 2024 Royal Challengers Bangalore ₹20 Lakhs Bowler Played 3 matches, took 3 wickets 2025 Royal Challengers Bangalore ₹50 Lakhs Bowler Bought by RCB in the 2025 auction 2026 Royal Challengers Bangalore ₹50 Lakhs Bowler Retained

Swapnil’s IPL career has included both limited opportunities and brief chances to play, with mixed results in terms of appearances.

Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL)

Swapnil Singh also played in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, where he joined Siechem Madurai Panthers. He has been consistent in this league, contributing with both the bat and the ball.

Year Team Matches Played Runs Scored Economy Rate Details 2023 Siechem Madurai Panthers 8 150 6.79 Debuted on 14th June against Nellai Royal Kings 2024 Siechem Madurai Panthers 8 - - Played all matches for Siechem Madurai Panthers in 2024

In the TNPL, Swapnil has shown his value as a regular player, playing every match and performing consistently with both bat and ball.

Domestic career

Swapnil Singh started his domestic career at a very young age. He debuted for Baroda at just 14 years and 355 days old. His talent as a spinner was quickly noticed.

Swapnil had a strong performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he took 6 wickets for 19 runs. This performance helped him gain recognition in domestic cricket. He also proved himself as a batsman, scoring 565 runs in the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy for Baroda.

After playing for Baroda from 2006 to 2020, Swapnil joined Uttarakhand to play domestic cricket. In the 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy, he scored 31 runs from 17 balls in a match against Nagaland.

In his first-class career, Swapnil has taken 181 wickets at an economy rate of 2.93 and scored 2727 runs at an average of 26.02 in 76 matches. He also started his List A career in March 2008, playing against Maharashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and taking 1 wicket for 48 runs in 7 overs.

Records and achievements

Swapnil Singh has had a successful cricket career with several key records and achievements across different formats.

Batting Records:

14 matches, 51 runs, no half-centuries or stovers

Average: 10.20

Highest score: 15 runs (May 4, 2024, against Gujarat Titans)

Bowling Records:

14 matches, 27 overs, 7 wickets

Bowling average: 34.42

Best bowling figures: 2/28 (May 9, 2024, against PBKS)

IPL Stats:

9 matches, 39 runs, 6 wickets

Average: 25.17

Best bowling: 2/28

Notable Achievements:

2015: Second place in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament with 6 wickets for 19 runs.

2017-18: Top scorer for Baroda in the Ranji Trophy with 565 runs in 6 matches.

2018: Selected for the India Blue squad in the Duleep Trophy.

2008: Part of the Under-19 World Cup-winning team.

Personal life

Swapnil Singh keeps his personal life private, but some details give insight into the man behind his cricket career.

Family

Swapnil’s love for cricket came from his father, Dharam Singh Charak, who was passionate about the sport. His mother is Rajeshwari Singh, and he has a brother, Jyotsnil Singh, who is also a cricketer, and a sister, Ayushi Singh. The family moved from Lucknow to Baroda (now Vadodara) in 2001. Initially, Swapnil’s father wanted him to be a batsman, but after the move, Swapnil chose to become a bowler instead.

In 2024, Swapnil shared an emotional moment. When his family called to tell him he had been selected for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), he burst into tears.

Finance

As of 2024, Swapnil Singh’s net worth is estimated at ₹4 crore.

Cars and House

No specific information is available about Swapnil's cars and house.

Scandals

Swapnil’s career has had its controversies. In 2024, he spoke about an incident with the Baroda team’s captain. The captain told him that a younger player would take his place, which Swapnil accepted. This story became widely known after a video of him discussing it went viral.

In May 2024, Swapnil shared his frustration about not being sold in the IPL auction. He thought about quitting cricket but was later selected by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

In November 2024, rumors of a feud between Swapnil and Krunal Pandya came to light after both joined RCB for the IPL 2025 season.

Fans

Swapnil has a loyal fanbase, especially due to his steady performances in domestic cricket. His consistent form led to discussions about him being a possible candidate for the India Test team, a topic mentioned by thecricketlounge.com in January 2025. His fans appreciated this recognition.

On social media, Swapnil has a following of 170k on Instagram.