Swapnil Singh

Swapnil Singh

all rounder

Full name:Swapnil Singh
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox
Date of Birth (Age):January 22, 1991 (35)
Zodiac Sign:Aquarius
Height:176 cm
Hometown:Rae Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, India
Batting Style:Right-hand bat
Bowling Style:Slow Left arm Orthodox
Social Media:Instagram, Facebook

Teams

2026 Teams

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Tripura

Uttarakhand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches706270
Innings1045764
Overs1722.5433.1207.4
Balls---
Maidens319262
Runs509119211453
Wickets1646758
Avg31.0428.6725.05
SR63.0338.7921.48
Eco2.954.436.99
BB956
4w1030
5w911
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches706270
Innings1065354
Not outs12818
Runs25151135772
Balls Faced52941396623
Avg26.7525.2221.44
SR47.581.3123.91
Fours2748748
Fifties1662
Sixies502637
Highest1648252
Hundreds200

Swapnil Singh Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

202

RCB

RCB

201

ResultMumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

222

RCB

RCB

240

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

149

LSG

LSG

146

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

175

DC

DC

179

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

206

GT

GT

205

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

75

RCB

RCB

77

ResultGujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

158

RCB

RCB

155

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

209

RCB

RCB

203

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

167

MI

MI

166

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

194

KKR

KKR

192

ResultPunjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

HPCA Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

199

RCB

RCB

222

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

255

RCB

RCB

200

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

HPCA Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

254

GT

GT

162

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB

RCB

161

GT

GT

155

Swapnil Singh News

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If you want to be the first to know everything about cricketer Swapnil Singh, here you will find all the latest news about him: results of past matches, how training is going, and which tournaments he will be participating in in the near future.

Jitesh Sharma makes move from Baroda and Vidarbha in search of red-ball opportunities

Jitesh Sharma makes move from Baroda and Vidarbha in search of red-ball opportunities

2025 Indian Premier League winners Jitesh Sharma and Swapnil Singh have decided to switch their domestic allegiances ahead of the upcoming season. Jitesh was restricted to a back-up role in the Ranji Trophy at Vidarbha while Swapnil is making a second career switch, having made his debut for Baroda.

Swapnil Singh11:22 PM, 25 April, 2024

‌IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Patidar and RCB spinners dismantling high-rising SRH in their den

Swapnil Singh10:23 PM, 25 April, 2024

‌IPL 2024 | Twitter abuzz as RCB’s impact player leaves bold impact by bucketing big fishes

Swapnil Singh09:32 AM, 07 September, 2018

Duleep Trophy 2018 | India Blue just five wickets away from title

International career

Swapnil Singh worked hard to build his cricket career. He showed strong skills as a left-arm spinner and earned respect from other players and experts. Even with challenges and limited chances, he kept proving his abilities.

  • 2008 – He was among the 25 probables for India’s Under-19 World Cup team. However, he did not make it to the final squad for the tournament in Malaysia.

Leagues Participation

Swapnil Singh has played in several franchise leagues, including the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). Below is a summary of his participation in these leagues, with details for each season.

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Swapnil Singh joined the IPL in 2008 but did not play much in the early years. Below are the details of his IPL career:

Year

Team

Price (INR)

Position

Details

2008

Mumbai Indians

₹4 Lakhs

Did not play

Bought by Mumbai Indians but did not play any matches

2016

Kings XI Punjab

₹10 Lakhs

Bowler

Debuted against Kolkata Knight Riders on 4th May

2023

Lucknow Super Giants

₹20 Lakhs

Did not play

Released before the 2024 auction

2024

Royal Challengers Bangalore

₹20 Lakhs

Bowler

Played 3 matches, took 3 wickets

2025

Royal Challengers Bangalore

₹50 Lakhs

Bowler

Bought by RCB in the 2025 auction

2026

Royal Challengers Bangalore

₹50 Lakhs

Bowler

Retained

Swapnil’s IPL career has included both limited opportunities and brief chances to play, with mixed results in terms of appearances.

Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL)

Swapnil Singh also played in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, where he joined Siechem Madurai Panthers. He has been consistent in this league, contributing with both the bat and the ball.

Year

Team

Matches Played

Runs Scored

Economy Rate

Details

2023

Siechem Madurai Panthers

8

150

6.79

Debuted on 14th June against Nellai Royal Kings

2024

Siechem Madurai Panthers

8

-

-

Played all matches for Siechem Madurai Panthers in 2024

In the TNPL, Swapnil has shown his value as a regular player, playing every match and performing consistently with both bat and ball.

Domestic career

Swapnil Singh started his domestic career at a very young age. He debuted for Baroda at just 14 years and 355 days old. His talent as a spinner was quickly noticed.

Swapnil had a strong performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he took 6 wickets for 19 runs. This performance helped him gain recognition in domestic cricket. He also proved himself as a batsman, scoring 565 runs in the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy for Baroda.

After playing for Baroda from 2006 to 2020, Swapnil joined Uttarakhand to play domestic cricket. In the 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy, he scored 31 runs from 17 balls in a match against Nagaland.

In his first-class career, Swapnil has taken 181 wickets at an economy rate of 2.93 and scored 2727 runs at an average of 26.02 in 76 matches. He also started his List A career in March 2008, playing against Maharashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and taking 1 wicket for 48 runs in 7 overs.

Records and achievements

Swapnil Singh has had a successful cricket career with several key records and achievements across different formats.

Batting Records:

  • 14 matches, 51 runs, no half-centuries or stovers
  • Average: 10.20
  • Highest score: 15 runs (May 4, 2024, against Gujarat Titans)

Bowling Records:

  • 14 matches, 27 overs, 7 wickets
  • Bowling average: 34.42
  • Best bowling figures: 2/28 (May 9, 2024, against PBKS)

IPL Stats:

  • 9 matches, 39 runs, 6 wickets
  • Average: 25.17
  • Best bowling: 2/28

Notable Achievements:

  • 2015: Second place in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament with 6 wickets for 19 runs.
  • 2017-18: Top scorer for Baroda in the Ranji Trophy with 565 runs in 6 matches.
  • 2018: Selected for the India Blue squad in the Duleep Trophy.
  • 2008: Part of the Under-19 World Cup-winning team.

Personal life

Swapnil Singh keeps his personal life private, but some details give insight into the man behind his cricket career.

Family

Swapnil’s love for cricket came from his father, Dharam Singh Charak, who was passionate about the sport. His mother is Rajeshwari Singh, and he has a brother, Jyotsnil Singh, who is also a cricketer, and a sister, Ayushi Singh. The family moved from Lucknow to Baroda (now Vadodara) in 2001. Initially, Swapnil’s father wanted him to be a batsman, but after the move, Swapnil chose to become a bowler instead.

In 2024, Swapnil shared an emotional moment. When his family called to tell him he had been selected for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), he burst into tears.

Finance

As of 2024, Swapnil Singh’s net worth is estimated at ₹4 crore.

Cars and House

No specific information is available about Swapnil's cars and house.

Scandals

Swapnil’s career has had its controversies. In 2024, he spoke about an incident with the Baroda team’s captain. The captain told him that a younger player would take his place, which Swapnil accepted. This story became widely known after a video of him discussing it went viral.

In May 2024, Swapnil shared his frustration about not being sold in the IPL auction. He thought about quitting cricket but was later selected by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

In November 2024, rumors of a feud between Swapnil and Krunal Pandya came to light after both joined RCB for the IPL 2025 season.

Fans

Swapnil has a loyal fanbase, especially due to his steady performances in domestic cricket. His consistent form led to discussions about him being a possible candidate for the India Test team, a topic mentioned by thecricketlounge.com in January 2025. His fans appreciated this recognition.

On social media, Swapnil has a following of 170k on Instagram.

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