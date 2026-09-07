Match details Glamorgan vs Kent List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 13.09.2026

List a

GLA
GLA
KEN
KEN

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, September 13, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Glamorgan Squad

PlayersDavis Georgia, Ellis Bea, Gammon Bethan, Jackson Eve, Lambert Charlotte, McColl Megan, Parfitt Lauren, Phillips Sara, Porter Gemma, Sharman Flo, Shearn Anna Mae, Sturge Megan, Thorndike Isobel, Tulloch Poppy, Westley Jasmine
Benchno information yet

Kent Squad

PlayersBarnfather Elsa, Belt Megan, Bilal Zeena, Blinkhorn-Jones Madeleine, Castle Kelly, Cloke Izzy, Gordon Amy, Gorham Sydney, Hardwick Hannah, James Isabella, King Rachel, Singer Sophie, Streets Coco, Young Hollie
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

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