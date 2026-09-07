Match details Glamorgan vs Kent List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 13.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
|Date:
|Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, September 13, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Glamorgan Squad
|Players
|Davis Georgia, Ellis Bea, Gammon Bethan, Jackson Eve, Lambert Charlotte, McColl Megan, Parfitt Lauren, Phillips Sara, Porter Gemma, Sharman Flo, Shearn Anna Mae, Sturge Megan, Thorndike Isobel, Tulloch Poppy, Westley Jasmine
|Bench
|no information yet
Kent Squad
|Players
|Barnfather Elsa, Belt Megan, Bilal Zeena, Blinkhorn-Jones Madeleine, Castle Kelly, Cloke Izzy, Gordon Amy, Gorham Sydney, Hardwick Hannah, James Isabella, King Rachel, Singer Sophie, Streets Coco, Young Hollie
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet