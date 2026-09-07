Squads Glamorgan vs Kent List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 13.09.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Davis Georgia
bowler
Barnfather Elsa
no information yet
Ellis Bea
no information yet
Belt Megan
all rounder
Gammon Bethan
wicket keeper
Bilal Zeena
no information yet
Jackson Eve
bowler
Lambert Charlotte
bowler
Castle Kelly
all rounder
McColl Megan
all rounder
Cloke Izzy
no information yet
Parfitt Lauren
all rounder
Gordon Amy
bowler
Phillips Sara
no information yet
Gorham Sydney
bowler
Porter Gemma
no information yet
Hardwick Hannah
all rounder
Sharman Flo
no information yet
James Isabella
no information yet
Shearn Anna Mae
all rounder
King Rachel
wicket keeper
Sturge Megan
bowler
Singer Sophie
batsman
Thorndike Isobel
no information yet
Streets Coco
no information yet
Tulloch Poppy
no information yet
Young Hollie
no information yet
Westley Jasmine
no information yet
Match has not started yet