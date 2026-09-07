Squads Glamorgan vs Kent List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 13.09.2026

List a

GLA
GLA
KEN
KEN

Playing

GLA
GLA
KEN
KEN
First TeamSecond Team
Barnfather Elsa

no information yet

Ellis Bea

no information yet

Belt Megan

all rounder

Gammon Bethan

wicket keeper

Bilal Zeena

no information yet

Castle Kelly

all rounder

McColl Megan

all rounder

Cloke Izzy

no information yet

Parfitt Lauren

all rounder

Phillips Sara

no information yet

Porter Gemma

no information yet

Hardwick Hannah

all rounder

Sharman Flo

no information yet

James Isabella

no information yet

Shearn Anna Mae

all rounder

King Rachel

wicket keeper

Thorndike Isobel

no information yet

Streets Coco

no information yet

Tulloch Poppy

no information yet

Young Hollie

no information yet

Westley Jasmine

no information yet

Bench

GLA
GLA
KEN
KEN

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet