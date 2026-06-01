Match details Namo Bandra Blasters vs Eagle Thane Strikers T20 Mumbai Premier League 01.06.2026

T20

Wankhede Stadium

NAM
NAM

189

EAG
EAG

194

Match Info

Match:Mumbai Premier League 2026
Date:Monday, June 01, 2026 - Saturday, June 13, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, June 01, 2026 08:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Namo Bandra Blasters Squad

Players
BenchAnand Aditya, Attarwala Atif, Chandrashekhar Sabnis Sohum, Chhabria Sagar, Dias Royston, Harishchandra Yadav Virendra, Jain Jay Sanjay, Jaiswal Yashasvi, Keshkamat Om Shyamsundar, Keshkamat Shyamsundar, Khanapurkar Parag, Kothari Karsh, Matkar Dhrumil, Nair Sairaj Sanjeev, Parkar Suved, Raut Dhanit, Sajnani Aashray, Singh Tatsat, Tank Hersh, Yadav Prateekkumar Ravishankar

Eagle Thane Strikers Squad

Players
BenchAnkolekar Atharva, Bhatt Manan Rakesh, Ghag Rohan, Giri Anuj Vinod, Jagtap Shashwat, Jain Ayaan Mohit, Kadam Shashikant, Kerkar Eknath, Kunwar Vinay, Mishra Kartik Mithilesh, Patil Sairaj, Raje Amartya, Rodrigues Shaun, Singh Shivansh, Singh Siddhant, Tarmale Onkar, Thakur Shardul, Zaveri Sumeir Samrat

Venue Guide

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