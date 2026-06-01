Squads Namo Bandra Blasters vs Eagle Thane Strikers T20 Mumbai Premier League 01.06.2026

T20

Wankhede Stadium

NAM
NAM

189

EAG
EAG

194

Playing

NAM
NAM
EAG
EAG

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

NAM
NAM
EAG
EAG
First TeamSecond Team
Anand Aditya

no information yet

Attarwala Atif

no information yet

Chandrashekhar Sabnis Sohum

no information yet

Ghag Rohan

no information yet

Chhabria Sagar

all rounder

Giri Anuj Vinod

no information yet

Jagtap Shashwat

all rounder

Jain Ayaan Mohit

no information yet

Kadam Shashikant

all rounder

Kerkar Eknath

wicket keeper

Keshkamat Om Shyamsundar

no information yet

Kunwar Vinay

no information yet

Keshkamat Shyamsundar

no information yet

Mishra Kartik Mithilesh

no information yet

Patil Sairaj

all rounder

Raje Amartya

no information yet

Matkar Dhrumil

all rounder

Nair Sairaj Sanjeev

no information yet

Singh Shivansh

no information yet

Tarmale Onkar

no information yet

Sajnani Aashray

all rounder

Thakur Shardul

all rounder

Singh Tatsat

no information yet

Zaveri Sumeir Samrat

no information yet

Tank Hersh

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