Squads Namo Bandra Blasters vs Eagle Thane Strikers T20 Mumbai Premier League 01.06.2026
Bench
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Anand Aditya
no information yet
Ankolekar Atharva
bowler
Attarwala Atif
no information yet
Bhatt Manan Rakesh
bowler
Chandrashekhar Sabnis Sohum
no information yet
Ghag Rohan
no information yet
Chhabria Sagar
all rounder
Giri Anuj Vinod
no information yet
Dias Royston
bowler
Jagtap Shashwat
all rounder
Harishchandra Yadav Virendra
no information yet
Jain Ayaan Mohit
no information yet
Jain Jay Sanjay
batsman
Kadam Shashikant
all rounder
Jaiswal Yashasvi
batsman
Kerkar Eknath
wicket keeper
Keshkamat Om Shyamsundar
no information yet
Kunwar Vinay
no information yet
Keshkamat Shyamsundar
no information yet
Mishra Kartik Mithilesh
no information yet
Khanapurkar Parag
all rounder
Patil Sairaj
all rounder
Kothari Karsh
bowler
Raje Amartya
no information yet
Matkar Dhrumil
all rounder
Rodrigues Shaun
bowler
Nair Sairaj Sanjeev
no information yet
Singh Shivansh
no information yet
Parkar Suved
batsman
Singh Siddhant
batsman
Raut Dhanit
bowler
Tarmale Onkar
no information yet
Sajnani Aashray
all rounder
Thakur Shardul
all rounder
Singh Tatsat
no information yet
Zaveri Sumeir Samrat
no information yet
Tank Hersh
batsman
Yadav Prateekkumar Ravishankar
no information yet