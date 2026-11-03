Match details Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze T20 Super Smash, Women 26.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Super Smash, Women 26/27
|Date:
|Saturday, December 26, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, December 26, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Central Hinds Squad
|Players
|Apperley Aniela, Atkinson Georgia, Bartlett Ocean, Devonshire Flora, Foreman Grace, Gaging Kate, Green Claudia, Kumar Ashtuti, Mair Rosemary, McLeod Emma, Ogden Jessica Brooke, Pedersen Cate, Rowe Hannah, Smith Bryony, Tomlinson Kerry-Anne, Treder Abby
|Bench
|no information yet
Wellington Blaze Squad
|Players
|Baird Nicole, Bryant Rachel, Burns Rebecca, Codyre Natasha Emma, Francis Hannah, Hamilton Antonia, Jetly Xara, Kerr Amelia, Kerr JM, Mackinder Sam, McFadyen Jess, McKenzie Isla, Perry Ellyse, Plimmer Georgia Ellen, Ryan Hannah, Sims Gemma
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet