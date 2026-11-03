Match details Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze T20 Super Smash, Women 26.12.2026

T20

CEN
CEN
WEL
WEL

Match Info

Match:Super Smash, Women 26/27
Date:Saturday, December 26, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, December 26, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Central Hinds Squad

PlayersApperley Aniela, Atkinson Georgia, Bartlett Ocean, Devonshire Flora, Foreman Grace, Gaging Kate, Green Claudia, Kumar Ashtuti, Mair Rosemary, McLeod Emma, Ogden Jessica Brooke, Pedersen Cate, Rowe Hannah, Smith Bryony, Tomlinson Kerry-Anne, Treder Abby
Benchno information yet

Wellington Blaze Squad

PlayersBaird Nicole, Bryant Rachel, Burns Rebecca, Codyre Natasha Emma, Francis Hannah, Hamilton Antonia, Jetly Xara, Kerr Amelia, Kerr JM, Mackinder Sam, McFadyen Jess, McKenzie Isla, Perry Ellyse, Plimmer Georgia Ellen, Ryan Hannah, Sims Gemma
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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