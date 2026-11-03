Match details Otago Sparks vs Wellington Blaze T20 Super Smash, Women 29.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Super Smash, Women 26/27
|Date:
|Saturday, December 26, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Tuesday, December 29, 2026 10:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Otago Sparks Squad
|Players
|Bates Suzie, Black Emma, Blakely Caitlin, Browning Anna, Carson Eden J, Cuttance Harriet, Deerness Chloe, Gain Olivia, Inglis Polly, James Bella, Kotkamp Lousia, Leydon-Davis Felicity, Parry Isy, Watkins PJ, Wilson Saffron
|Bench
|no information yet
Wellington Blaze Squad
|Players
|Baird Nicole, Bryant Rachel, Burns Rebecca, Codyre Natasha Emma, Francis Hannah, Hamilton Antonia, Jetly Xara, Kerr Amelia, Kerr JM, Mackinder Sam, McFadyen Jess, McKenzie Isla, Perry Ellyse, Plimmer Georgia Ellen, Ryan Hannah, Sims Gemma
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet