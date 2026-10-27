Match details Chandigarh vs Jharkhand T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 26.11.2026

T20

CHA
CHA
JHA
JHA

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, November 26, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Chandigarh Squad

PlayersAshwin Murugan, Azad Arjun, Bawa Raj Angad, Bhambri Shivam, Kaila Karan, Kashyap Vishu, Lather Bhagmender Balbir, Pannu Arjit, Pannu Arjit, Puri Gaurav, Rana Akshit, Sharma Sandeep, Singh Abhishek, Singh Mandeep Wazir, Sudan Akash, Vohra Manan
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Jharkhand Squad

PlayersArun Singh Vikash, Chakraborty Supriyo, Deobrat Singh Kumar, Kushagra Kumar, Mishra Sushant, Nadeem Shahbaz, Pankaj Kumar, Rajkumar Kumar Vivek, Roy Anukul, Sharma Bal Krishna, Shukla Rahul, Singh Aditya, Singh Virat, Tiwary Saurabh, Vishal Vikash
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