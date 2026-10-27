Match details Chandigarh vs Jharkhand T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 26.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
|Date:
|Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, November 26, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Chandigarh Squad
|Players
|Ashwin Murugan, Azad Arjun, Bawa Raj Angad, Bhambri Shivam, Kaila Karan, Kashyap Vishu, Lather Bhagmender Balbir, Pannu Arjit, Pannu Arjit, Puri Gaurav, Rana Akshit, Sharma Sandeep, Singh Abhishek, Singh Mandeep Wazir, Sudan Akash, Vohra Manan
|Bench
|no information yet
Jharkhand Squad
|Players
|Arun Singh Vikash, Chakraborty Supriyo, Deobrat Singh Kumar, Kushagra Kumar, Mishra Sushant, Nadeem Shahbaz, Pankaj Kumar, Rajkumar Kumar Vivek, Roy Anukul, Sharma Bal Krishna, Shukla Rahul, Singh Aditya, Singh Virat, Tiwary Saurabh, Vishal Vikash
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet