Match details Punjab vs Tamil Nadu T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 20.11.2026

T20

PUN
PUN
TAN
TAN

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, November 20, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Punjab Squad

PlayersBrar Harpreet, Choudhary Gourav, Dhir Naman, Dutta Prerit, Markande Mayank, Sharma Abhishek, Singh Anmolpreet, Singh Arshdeep, Singh Baltej, Singh Gurkeerat, Singh Jassinder, Singh Mandeep, Singh Prabhsimran, Singh Ramandeep, Singh Sanvir
Benchno information yet

Tamil Nadu Squad

PlayersChakravarthy Varun, G Ajitesh, Jagadeesan Narayan, Khan Shahrukh, Kishore Sai, Mohammed M, Natarajan Thangarasu, Sudharsan Sai, Sundar Washington
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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