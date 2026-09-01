Match details Kashi Rudras vs Noida Super Kings T20 T20 Uttar Pradesh League 03.09.2026

T20

KAS
KAS
NOI
NOI

Match Info

Match:T20 Uttar Pradesh League 2026
Date:Friday, August 14, 2026 - Sunday, September 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, September 03, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kashi Rudras Squad

PlayersBishem Sachin Singh, Dubey Akshay, Khan Kamil, Malik Ankur Sohanveer, Mavi Shivam, Pandey Priyanshu, Rai Atal Bihari Vipin, Shahbaz Mirza, Sharma Karan, Singh Ajay, Singh Shiva, Singh Yashovardhan, Singhwal Rajat
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Noida Super Kings Squad

PlayersAlam Mirza Danish, Bharadwaj Arjun, Dwivedi Rohit, Javed Muhammad, Kishan j, Pawadia Tarun, Prashar Chaitanya, Pratap Nilotpalendu, Raghuvanshi Shantanu, Rana Nitish, Shuaib Mohd, Solanki Manish, Tyagi Kunal
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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