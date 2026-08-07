Squads Chepauk Super Gillies vs Tiruppur Tamizhans T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 07.08.2026
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Aadithiya GG Harish
no information yet
A Esakkimuthu
no information yet
Ahmed Waseem
no information yet
Achyuth CV
no information yet
Arun B
bowler
Anovankar V
no information yet
Arvindh R Ram
wicket keeper
Dev Kumar Akshay
no information yet
Ashwin Murugan
bowler
Ganesh S
wicket keeper
G Rajalingam
no information yet
K Shantanu
no information yet
Jagadeesan Narayan
wicket keeper
Kishore Sai
bowler
K Singh Swapnil
no information yet
M Bharath
no information yet
K Aashiq
no information yet
M Mathivannan
all rounder
Krishna N Sunil
no information yet
M Vishal
no information yet
Kumar J Prem
no information yet
Mohamed Ali S
no information yet
Lokesh Raj TD
bowler
Natarajan Thangarasu
bowler
Mokit Hariharan RS
batsman
Paul Pradosh Ranjan
wicket keeper
Prasath M. Mohana
batsman
Prasath S Mohan
bowler
Raj S Dinesh
no information yet
R Silambarasan
bowler
Silambarasan M
bowler
Raheja Tushar
wicket keeper
Sujay S
no information yet
Rajendran Deepa Pranav Ragavendra
no information yet
Tanwar Abhishek
bowler
Sasidev Uthirasamy
batsman
Valthapa Ashwanth
wicket keeper
Sathvik V P Amith
wicket keeper
Vignesh M
no information yet
Wafar K
batsman