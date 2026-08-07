Squads Chepauk Super Gillies vs Tiruppur Tamizhans T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 07.08.2026

T20

CHEG
CHEG

205

TIR
TIR

206

Playing

CHEG
CHEG
TIR
TIR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

CHEG
CHEG
TIR
TIR
First TeamSecond Team
Aadithiya GG Harish

no information yet

A Esakkimuthu

no information yet

Ahmed Waseem

no information yet

Achyuth CV

no information yet

Arun B

bowler

Anovankar V

no information yet

Arvindh R Ram

wicket keeper

Dev Kumar Akshay

no information yet

Ganesh S

wicket keeper

G Rajalingam

no information yet

K Shantanu

no information yet

Jagadeesan Narayan

wicket keeper

K Singh Swapnil

no information yet

M Bharath

no information yet

K Aashiq

no information yet

M Mathivannan

all rounder

Krishna N Sunil

no information yet

M Vishal

no information yet

Kumar J Prem

no information yet

Mohamed Ali S

no information yet

Paul Pradosh Ranjan

wicket keeper

Raj S Dinesh

no information yet

Raheja Tushar

wicket keeper

Sujay S

no information yet

Valthapa Ashwanth

wicket keeper

Sathvik V P Amith

wicket keeper

Vignesh M

no information yet

Wafar K

batsman