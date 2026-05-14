Match details Japan vs Cook Islands T20i T20 World Cup, East Asia-Pacific Qualifier, Regional Final 14.05.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 World Cup, East Asia-Pacific Qualifier, Regional Final 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 08, 2026 - Monday, May 18, 2026
|Toss:
|Japan won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Thursday, May 14, 2026 05:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Japan Squad
Cook Islands Squad
|Players
|Bench
|Cummings Paul, Dickson Cory, Dickson Hayden, Grace Luca, Ma'ara Ave, Parima Aue, Parima Thomas, Pickering James, Ravarua Teaute, Rowe Adison, Shields Jeremiah, Stephens Quin, Taylor Oscar, Tutty Jared
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet