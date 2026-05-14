Match details Japan vs Cook Islands T20i T20 World Cup, East Asia-Pacific Qualifier, Regional Final 14.05.2026

T20i

JAP
JAP

90

COO
COO

94

Match Info

Match:T20 World Cup, East Asia-Pacific Qualifier, Regional Final 2026
Date:Friday, May 08, 2026 - Monday, May 18, 2026
Toss:Japan won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Thursday, May 14, 2026 05:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Japan Squad

Players
BenchAnand Abhishek, Gou Ito-Davis Benjamin, Hinze Charles, Kadowaki-Fleming Kendel, Mccomb Declan, Miyauchi Wataru, Rahman Esam, Ravichandran Sabaorish, Sakurano-Thomas Reo, Samad Abdul, Shirai-Patmore Alexander, Slater Shoma, Takahashi Ibrahim, Taniyama Makoto

Cook Islands Squad

Players
BenchCummings Paul, Dickson Cory, Dickson Hayden, Grace Luca, Ma'ara Ave, Parima Aue, Parima Thomas, Pickering James, Ravarua Teaute, Rowe Adison, Shields Jeremiah, Stephens Quin, Taylor Oscar, Tutty Jared

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet